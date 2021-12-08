Five Austin Stacks players make our Team of the Championship

Yeah, yeah, we hear you. How they hell can the freshly minted county champions only have one forward on the Team of the Championship? Simple: because their title winning campaign has been built on a brilliant defence, or a brilliant back eight, if you like.

That is why Austin Stacks lead The Kerryman’s Team of the Championship with five players in the side – including the goalkeeper, two defenders and a midfielder – which is more a testament to the very high standard of lots of individual performances, even if there were more forgettable games than memorable matches.

Austin Stacks won the county championship, and deservedly so, but they didn't dominate the competition. The knocked the defending champions, East Kerry, out in the first round, but they gave them every chance to snatch something from that game when the Rockies had dominated the contest. Dominated everywhere except on the scoreboard, that is.

Comfortable against South Kerry in the quarter-final, in the semi-final Stacks were taken all the way to penalties by St Brendans. That’s huge credit to the divisional team who also had an excellent championship, but it also speaks to Stacks inability to put up really big scores. They registered eight scores (1-7) against East Kerry, fourteen (0-14) against South Kerry and just eleven (2-9) against St Brendans including extra-time. Not bad returns, if we’re honest, for November and December football, but this isn’t a Stacks forward line with a Mikey Sheehy or a Ger Power.

The breakdown of the Team of the Championship is five for Austin Stacks, four for beaten finalists Kerins O’Rahillys, and three each for the beaten semi-finalists St Brendans and Dr Crokes.

Given the knock-out format this year it was impossible for beaten teams in the first round to get a player in to the Team of the Championship, and it would have to be two exceptional performances from a beaten quarter-finalist to get in too. None of the four beaten quarter-finalists played particularly well, so very few players outside of the semi-finalists came strongly into the reckoning.

Wayne Guthrie was a unanimous choice for the goalkeeper spot, with no one really coming near him, although young Shane Foley hardly put a foot wrong in the final for O’Rahillys.

Stacks captain Dylan Casey has made every team of the week, and was an automatic at full back. There’s no doubt he will be called into the Kerry squad by Jack O’Connor as soon as his duties with his club allow.

Ditto, we reckon, for Jack O’Shea. Number four was his natural home but we’ve taken licence to put him on the wing - he is equally comfortable out there anyway - to make room for Cormac Coffey in the corner. The former Kerry panellist was certainly O’Rahillys most forceful defender in the final and had a fine championship.

Enda O’Connor could have been supplanted by his Na Gaeil and St Brendans team mate Damien Bourke in the full back line, but O’Connor’s ability to get forward for big scores secured his place.

Another Na Gaeil man, Andrew Barry, could be anointed player of the championship to few complaints such was his presence at centre back, and he is surely another who will be having a conversation with Jack O’Connor, club duties notwithstanding.

Gavin White was arguably the best attacking defender on show.

Other defenders who came into consideration were Paul O’Sullivan and Conor Jordan (Stacks), Ross O’Callaghan and Darragh McElligott (O’Rahillys), John Payne and Fionn Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes) and Thomas Kearns (St Brendans).

Andrew’s brother Jack Barry gets in at midfield, though he might have lost out to his club mate and St Brendans dynamo Diarmuid O’Connor but for that semi-final injury.

Beside him is county final man of the match Joe O’Connor. He was a little subdued in the semi-final but cometh the final hour cometh the big Stacks midfielder.

David Moran was a contender until his final ended after five minutes, and O’Connor’s team mate Greg Horan was solidly impressive and effective in every game.

The Dr Crokes partnership of Johnny Buckley and Mark O’Shea were also in the conversation at midfield.

In attack, O’Rahillys were the most impressive side by the simple barometer of raising flags, at leats until the final when their 0-10 was well below their scoring average up to then.

Nevertheless, Jack Savage was a shoo-in on the ‘forty’ after a super campaign with plenty of scores from open play as well as a high conversion rate from free kicks. His O’Rahillys team mate Tommy Walsh was the most consistent no.14 on show, and was instrumental in helping Strand Road to the final. Having to move further out the field in the final hurt his team’s chances of success, as Barry John Keane and Conor Hayes couldn’t profit to the same extent when Walsh wasn’t on the edge of the square.

Darragh O’Brien’s scoring contribution to Stacks couldn’t see him overlooked, and the same goes for Tony Brosnan from Dr Crokes. Brian Looney had a great campaign for Dr Crokes, too, turning back the clock to put in some great shifts on the wing and come up with some great scores.

There was quite the contest for the last place among the forwards with Fiachna Mangan and Kieran Donaghy (Stacks), Barry John Keane (O’Rahillys), David Shaw (Dr Crokes), Daithi Griffin (St Brendans) and Paul Geaney (Dingle) in the frame, but Conor Hayes – despite a relatively quiet final – did enough in the earlier rounds to justify his place in the Team of the Championship.

THE KERRYMAN'S TEAM OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Wayne GUTHRIE (Austin Stacks)

2. Enda O’CONNOR (St Brendans)

3. Dylan CASEY (Austin Stacks)

4. Cormac COFFEY (Kerins O’Rahillys)

5. Jack O’SHEA (Austin Stacks)

6. Andrew BARRY (St Brendans)

7. Gavin WHITE (Dr Crokes)

8. Jack BARRY (St Brendans)

9. Joseph O’CONNOR (Austin Stacks)

10. Darragh O’BRIEN (Austin Stacks)

11. Jack SAVAGE (Kerins O’Rahillys)

12. Brian LOONEY (Dr Crokes)

13. Tony BROSNAN (Dr Crokes)

14. Tommy WALSH (Kerins O’Rahillys)

15. Conor HAYES (Kerins O’Rahillys)