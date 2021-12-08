Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five Austin Stacks players make our Team of the Championship

Best 15 all come from the four semi-finalists with O'Rahillys getting four on the TOTC

Five Austin Stacks players, four from O'Rahillys and three each from St Brendans and Dr Crokes make up The Kerryman's Team of the Championship Expand

Close

Five Austin Stacks players, four from O'Rahillys and three each from St Brendans and Dr Crokes make up The Kerryman's Team of the Championship

Five Austin Stacks players, four from O'Rahillys and three each from St Brendans and Dr Crokes make up The Kerryman's Team of the Championship

Five Austin Stacks players, four from O'Rahillys and three each from St Brendans and Dr Crokes make up The Kerryman's Team of the Championship

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Yeah, yeah, we hear you. How they hell can the freshly minted county champions only have one forward on the Team of the Championship? Simple: because their title winning campaign has been built on a brilliant defence, or a brilliant back eight, if you like.

That is why Austin Stacks lead The Kerryman’s Team of the Championship with five players in the side – including the goalkeeper, two defenders and a midfielder – which is more a testament to the very high standard of lots of individual performances, even if there were more forgettable games than memorable matches.

Privacy