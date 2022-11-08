First half surge secures town league final victory for Kerins O’Rahillys over John Mitchels

Kerins O'Rahilys Captain Karl Mulins with the presentation of the trophy after beating John Mitchels in the Senior Tralee/Brendans Town League Final on Sunday afternoon in Connolly Park Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Kerins O'Rahilys celebrate after beating John Mitchels in the Senior Tralee/Brendans Town League Final on Sunday afternoon in Connolly Park Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

TRALEE / ST BRENDANS LEAGUE FINAL

Kerins O’Rahillys 2-15

John Mitchels 1-4

The Tralee / St Brendan’s Senior League Final was played in Connolly Park last Sunday. After a morning of torrential rain and heavy rain throughout, the game was played in difficult underfoot conditions. Both teams played as selected.

The early exchanges were evenly contested and scores were at a premium. As the rain came down, Kerins O’ Rahillys seemed to take control of matters and were the dominant team throughout the first half.

Kerins O’Rahillys, playing with a strong breeze, with Diarmuid O’Sullivan, playing at centre field, scored a fine free. Strand Road won the kick out and after some slick passing had a wide as the kicker slipped as he shot.

After three minutes Diarmuid O’Sullivan stepped up again with a massive 50 meter free. Mitchels raised their game at this stage and Mikey Kelliher had a good point from a difficult angle.

This attack was quickly followed by a wide before James Duggan got a point, from a free, after some good play by their centre field pair, Conor Hurley and Steven Bowler. This was to be their last score for 32 minutes.

Kerins O’Rahillys were very comfortable on the ball and added one goal and seven more points before half time courtesy of Diarmuid O’Sullivan 1-3, all frees, and one each from Gearoid Savage, Ben Hannafin, Darragh O’Connor and Conor O’Sullivan. Half-time score Kerins O’Rahillys 1-9 John Mitchels 0-2.

John Mitchels came storming out of the blocks on the resumption, but like the opening half the scores were hard to come by, especially when they were playing with a strong breeze.

However, they never really got in the game which continued as did the first half with Kerins O’Rahillys comfortably on top, with Conor O’Sullivan opening the scoring with a goal. Mitchels now trailing by 10 points had to wait until the 11th minute for their first score, a point, from the hard-working Pádraig White.

John Maher got their second and last point mid-way through the half, but Strand Road closed their scoring with points from Diarmuid O’Sullivan a free, Gearóid Savage a free, Sam Pituch and Daniel Bowler.

Steven Bowler got a consolation goal for John Mitchels with a minute to go leaving the final score 2-15 to 1-4.

The Sean Kissane Cup was presented to the winning Captain , Karl Mullins by John Rice , Chairman of the Tralee District Board. Man of Match was Diarmuid O’Sullivan.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Robert O’Connor, Barry Foley, Stephen Nix, Seán Collins, TJ Heaphy, Karl Mullins, Ryan Carroll, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Shane Brosnan, Gearóid Savage, Daniel Bowler, Pádraig Griffin, Darragh O’Connor, Keelan Crowe, Conor O’Sullivan

JOHN MITCHELS: Peter Nammock, Eoin Barden, John Horgan, Ciaran White, Akeen Molloy, Mikey Walsh, Patrick Kearney, Conor Hurley, Steven Bowler, Pádraig White, James Duggan, Cian Holden, Graham Higgins, Peter Murphy, Mikey Kelliher

REFEREE: Denis Kennelly (Moyvane)