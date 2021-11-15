First half goals seal Junior title for Castlegregory as Firies rue missed chances

COUNTY JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Castlegregory 3-17

Firies 0-12

GOALS win games. Sometimes, it really is as simple as that.

That was the overwhelming message sent out by Castlegregory, who consigned last season’s county JFC final defeat to the memory banks, by storming their way to a magnificent victory over a shell-shocked Firies, in this Kerry Petroleum County JFC decider at a mild Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

Even though it has only been a couple of months since the West Kerry club were well beaten by neighbours Annascaul in the 2020 showpiece, it was evident from the outset in Tralee that Castlegregory were going to be a totally different kettle of fish on this occasion. They were ferociously determined that they wouldn’t be the bridesmaids again.

However, while the margin of victory at the end was as comprehensive as it was deserved, following a virtuoso attacking performance which is fast becoming the hallmark of this Castlegregory side, it has to be said that Firies, although they could have absolutely no complaints at the outcome, will wonder what might have been if they had been as clinical as the opposition.

The winners led 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break, but it is fair to say that Firies, on another day, could have had four goals in that opening quarter. Indeed, all of their points, from Aaron Flynn (third minute), Padraig De Brun (ninth minute) and Jack Sherwood (12th minute) were blazed narrowly over the bar, rather than under it, from close range, with the middle effort hammering off the woodwork on its way.

When you then add in the very last move of the quarter, which culminated in Donnacha O’Sullivan’s superb pass finding the aforementioned Flynn clean through on goal once more, Firies supporters were again left shaking their heads in disbelief, when the corner-forward’s left-footed strike was drilled wide of the near post. If even half of those chances had found the net, who knows what would have happened?

One sensed right at that moment that the East Kerry side would pay for such squandermania, but nobody guessed how quickly that would turn out to be the case as Castlegregory, always looking the more cohesive unit, and inspired by last year’s Kerry minors, Thomas O’Donnell and Maurice O’Connell, in the central forward positions, soon struck for a two-goal blast in the space of little over a minute.

The first green flag was raised in the 20th minute after a mistake in defence by Firies wing-back Tomas Clifford, but even after Jimmy O’Grady provided the assist for O’Connell, there didn’t appear to be too much danger of the net bulging, but, in an instant, the full-forward’s speculative, daisy-cutting right footed effort evaded the dive of Billy O’Rourke and nestled in the bottom corner.

If that was a serious blow to Firies, things got even worse in the very next play when good approach work from Brandon Hoare and Colm O’Mahony (who intelligently kept the ball alive when it seemed to be drifting over the endline) ended with a piece of brilliance from O’Donnell, who executed a difficult pick-up, dummied his man, and then slotted home at the near post for Castlegregory’s second goal (2-5 to 0-4).

Rocked to their very core, Firies were now at sixes and sevens, but this wasn’t the conclusion of the torture before the interval for Tim Foley’s charges. Deep into injury-time, a delicious eye-of-the-needle free from O’Donnell found the unmarked Jimmy O’Grady clean through on goal, and when he attempted to round the advancing goalkeeper, he was unceremoniously dumped to the ground.

Referee Daniel Clifford pointed to the spot, and in a double whammy for Firies, issued a straight red card to goalkeeper O’Rourke. Replaced by his brother John, the substitute goalie’s first task was to pick the ball out of the net from veteran Alan Fitzgerald’s coolly-dispatched spot-kick, sending the vociferous Castlegregory supporters into raptures as their team led 3-7 to 0-7 at half-time .

Nine points in arrears, and with a numerical disadvantage facing them for the second period, Firies knew that they were a beaten docket. There wasn’t a hope in hell of pulling this one out of the fire. Instead, the second half quickly degenerated into more shooting practice for the winners’ attackers, with O’Mahony coming to the fore for a spell, and the sparkling Cian O’Grady dominating all and sundry as he fired over six points from play in a wonderful exhibition of finishing.

The damage had been done long before then. When the game was a serious battle, Gavin O’Connor’s side were ruthless in their quest for redemption, while Firies simply looked too many gift horses in the mouth.

The kings of the Castle’ are sitting on their junior throne. They are the worthiest of champions.

CASTLEGREGORY: Shane Kenny; Podge Rohan, John Joe Hussey, Gearoid Fitzgerald; Caolan O’Connell, Timmy Moriarty 0-1, Michael Scanlon; Alan Fitzgerald 1-1 (1-0 pen), Maurice Slattery; Colm O’Mahony 0-2, Thomas O’Donnell 1-1, Cian O’Grady 0-7; Brandon Hoare 0-1, Maurice O’Connell 1-1, Jimmy O’Grady 0-3 (2f). Subs: Eoghan Lyne for Rohan (half-time), Patrick O’Donoghue for J O’Grady (51 mins), Cian Cronin for O’Mahony (52 mins), Anton Kelliher for M O’Connell (55 mins), Seamus Lyne for C O’Connell (60 mins).

FIRIES: Billy O’Rourke; Peter Cosgrave, Diarmuid Brosnan, Padraig O’Connor; Tomas Clifford, Niall Donohue, Diarmuid O’Mahoney; Jack Sherwood 0-1, Pat Daly; Padraig De Brun 0-1, Darragh Donohue, Shane O’Donoghue 0-1; Aaron Flynn 0-2, Donnacha O’Sullivan 0-7 (6f), Mike Daly. Subs: John O’Rourke for M Daly (30 mins), Liam Brosnan for P Daly (35 mins), Chris Palmer for Cosgrave (38 mins), Dan O’Shea for O’Donoghue (54 mins), Darragh Brosnan for Flynn (60 mins).

REFEREE: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers).