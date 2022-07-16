First half Dan Goggin hat-trick fires fourteen-man Causeway past Ballyheigue

Causeway captain Colum Harty drives forward at the County Senior Hurling quarter-final against Ballyheigue on Saturday evening in Austin Stack Park Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC QUARTER-FINAL

Causeway 3-18

Ballyheigue 2-16

Breathless, simply breathless and yet still the type of game that came as a breath of fresh air on a muggy evening.

Certainly Causeway could breath easier once the full-time whistle blew and they they could celebrate a success against the head. Down to fourteen men for the vast majority of the contest, they really dug this one out against a Ballyheigue outfit who really didn’t come to make up the numbers.

When Stephen Goggin’s men had to, they turned it on. When questions were asked of them they found the answers. Playing with a pride and purpose and a determination not to let this one get away from them.

Make no mistake, it could have done. It could have done in the first half after they lost Gerard Leen to a straight red card six minutes in for an off the ball incident – immediately pinged by referee Donnacha O’Callaghan – and it could have done in the second half as Ballyheigue came on like a runaway train.

Down by ten at the break, to be fair, the sea-siders had very little to lose. Still if it’s character and courage you’re looking for, then that’s what Brendan O’Sullivan’s men showed in abundance.

The round of applause they received from the sizeable Ballyheigue crowd in the main stand as they left the pitch was well-earned. Hurlers, young men, don’t take much notice of morale victories, but in turning this game around they’ve given themselves something to work on for the future.

A heavy loss here – as it could easily have been one the way things were looking at the break – would have undone all the fine work of their victory over Lixnaw in the previous round.

Still they’ll have regrets. More than a few. Particularly with their shooting in the first half. They started promisingly enough with a point by Philip Lucid – excellent throughout – but with Dan Goggin bagging the first of three first half goals within seconds of it they were on the backfoot right away.

To be fair they didn’t look daunted or cowed by Goggin’s fantastic finish – Brian O’Riordan and Nathan Guerin had early scores – and with Leen’s dismissal the path to victory seemingly opened out in front of Ballyheigue. If they could take it.

That’s where it came unstuck for them, however. They missed three on the spin in the aftermath of the red card. A glorious chance to knock Causeway off their axis went abegging.

Even when they did finally get another score on the board through Lucid, it felt a bit too little too late, especially with Goggin pouncing for a second goal minutes later – Jason Diggins and Colum Harty involved in the build up.

Ballyheigue had plenty of the ball, had plenty of chances, they just didn’t take enough of them. Out of eighteen first half chances, they took just eight. Causeway were pretty profligate in the first half themselves (with eight missed chances), all the same scores just seemed to come easier to them.

Not having to chase the game, Causeway’s wides didn’t seem to faze them quite as much either. With Ballyheigue’s misses a certain amount of panic seemed to grab hold.

After fifteen minutes they were five down – 0-5 to 2-4 – and coming up to half-time Causeway had that stretched out to seven following a Paul McGrath free, 0-7 to 2-9. It was just getting away from the underdogs.

A feeling further reinforced when Causeway rounded out the half with a point form Daniel O’Mahoney and a remarkable third from the simply unmarkable Goggin five minutes into injury time. Not even a late score from Felim O’Sullivan could put a positive gloss on it for Ballyheigue, 0-8 to 3-9.

As we’ve said it wouldn’t have been at all impossible to imagine Ballyheigue fading from view in the second half, especially playing against the breeze.

Then again maybe the breeze into the Horan’s end was as much a hindrance as help. Certainly Causeway’s accuracy dipped significantly in the second half.

Ballyheigue, though, deserve all the credit in the world for making a game of it, for pushing Causeway, for testing them, for pushing them to their very limits.

Brendan O’Sullivan’s men started the second half with a pointed free from the increasingly impressive Guerin, but it wasn’t until Eric Walsh was fouled for a penalty by Muiris Delaney – who generally had the better of him – that this one heated up.

With Michael Leane striking brilliantly past John Mike Dooley, it was very much game on – 1-9 to 3-10. A second goal just before the water-break, a Felim O’Sullivan effort eventually swept to the back of the net by Guerin, left just three in it with fifteen minutes to go, 2-11 to 3-11.

Two scores after the break by Brandon Barrett (back from the States) and Gavin Dooley eased some of the pressure, but four on the spin by Ballyheigue – Diarmuid Walsh, Diarmuid O’Mahony, Colin Walsh and a Guerin free – left just two in it.

Even with Causeway stopping the rot with a brilliant Dooley score, it was still a two-point game heading into time added on thanks to Philip Lucid. Big questions now being asked of Causeway, could the fourteen men come up with them?

Absolutely. They hit the final three points of the game through Tommy Casey – who thundered into the last quarter – Dooley and a last-gasp free by Gary Carey.

A deserved win, no question. A win to nourish a team too. As Jack O’Connor joke after Seán O’Shea’s winner last weekend, maybe it won’t have been good for the ticker of the Causeway inclined. For the neutral though it was a tonic.

Knock-out hurling. You really can’t beat it.

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley, Anthony Fealy, Muiris Delaney, Kieran Leahy, Tommy Barrett, Jason Diggins, Tommy Casey (0-1), Keith Carmody, Gerard Leen, Joseph Diggins (0-1), Paul McGrath (0-6, 4f, 1 ‘65), Daniel O’Mahoney (0-1), Daniel Goggin 3-2), Colum Harty (0-2), Gavin Dooley (0-3) Subs: Mark Murphy for D Mahoney 45, Brandon Barrett (0-1) for J Diggins, 45, Adam Whyte for K Leahy, 49, Pádraig Harty for P McGrath, 58, Gary Carey (0-1f) for C Harty, 64

BALLYHEIGUE: Cormac Slattery, Séimi Ó Fuaráin, Jason Casey, Dara Kearney, Graham Slattery, Ciaran Casey, Michael Leane (1-0 pen), Colin Walsh (0-1), Felim O’Sullivan (0-2), Philip Lucid (0-4), Brian O’Riordan (0-1), Tomás Gaynor, David O’Sullivan, Eric Walsh, Nathan Guerin (1-6, 4f) Subs: David O’Mahony (0-1) for D O’Sullivan, half-time, Mikey O’Halloran for J Casey, half-time, Diarmuid Walsh (0-1) for T Gaynor, half-time, Thomas Casey for B O’Riordan, 52

REFEREE: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick)