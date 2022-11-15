Firies star Jack Sherwood on ‘the best year ever with the club’

When Firies captain Jack Sherwood burst through a series of would be tacklers to score his sides first point of the final he was laying down a marker, and his troops followed his lead in devastating fashion thereafter. The former Kerry star wanted to win this final badly and he was a very happy man after the game.

“We’re delighted,” he exclaimed.

“It’s a great day for the club. We lost the final last year, and we lost the final in 2017 in the Junior Premier and I think that it’s 19 or 20 years since we won a championship, so they are the days that you want to play in so we are happy out!

“This is definitely the best year I’ve ever had with the club. We’ve won a championship and we’ve gone up to Division 2; we haven’t played in Division 2 since ’99 or 2000 as well so it’s been a lot of years of firsts, and next year we’ll be playing the likes of Kenmare [Shamrocks] in the County League so you’re going to be putting yourself under serious pressure in those games, so it’s only a learning.”

Sherwood felt that his sides second half performance against Knocknagoshel in the semi-final had helped them to focus on what needed to be done against Cordal, and it was something that the team had discussed prior to the final.

“I think last weekend against Knocknagoshel we finished the game quite strong, and we made the point that if we start the game with the same method, and for ten or fifteen minutes make them come out and play, that it would suit us a bit. We worked very hard against the wind; if you get 1-3 or 1-4 against a swirling wind like that it’ll set you up well.”

At times, Firies style of play, particularly in the second half, was very deliberate; hold the ball for periods and then go for the jugular when the opening would appear. Frustrating for the opposition, and a body blow when a score comes out of it. Sherwood said that they had practiced this at training.

“We’ve worked on it definitely. I suppose we’ve worked on a defensive system where we’ve worked on minding the ball. We probably sat back a small bit too much and left them on when we could have hacked on a few more points ourselves, so we weren’t too happy with that. But again, we broke out and used our ‘legs’; we’ve a lot of work done on the fitness side so it kind of showed as well.”

Firies inside line contributed 1-9 of their sides 1-17 total. Captain Sherwood was full of praise for the energetic trio.

“They’re good! They’re very lively; like we were delighted that the game was on inside here tonight because it’s the best surface in the county by far, and it suits the lads. Doe and Palmer and Donnchadh [O’Sullivan] are all great kickers with very individual styles as well, so once you give them a bit of freedom and space they’ll lift.”