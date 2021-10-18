Firies shooting star O’Sullivan eclipses Renard

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JFC SEMI-FINAL

Firies 1-15

Renard 2-7

Firies only had five points over their opponents in the finish, and that wasn't really reflective of a stunning performance that saw Firies advance in style to the Junior Final.

Statistics don't always tell the full story of a game, but the fact that Renard only had fifteen attempts at a score in total, while Firies had twenty six is pretty stark. Renard managed nine scores in total. Firies had seven on board after the first quarter alone.

Firies were simply very good all over the field. High fielding, strong tackling, great cover and support. Even losing Con O'Mahony after just three minutes didn't throw their stride.

However, you'd have to single out two men in particular. Donnchadh O'Sullivan ended up in double figures after curling over a spectacular array of points. Jack Sherwood, was not just the driving petrol in Firies engine, he seemed almost to be nitrous oxide. He was simply awesome all over the field.

Diarmuid O'Mahony and Jack had Firies in front after just over one minute. Renard had pulled players out in an attempt to control the middle third – it was disastrous, to be honest. It mean defenders were trying to contain a fast inside line on on one, and those forwards were getting good, direct ball.

Poor Seán Teahan, a great footballer, was a lone wolf starving on the outer fringes of the game, as practically nothing got through to him and he had no help when it did.

Diarmuid O'Mahony and Jack Sherwood had Firies in front after just one minute. They left few chances behind them, but once Donnchadh O'Sullivan started cutting loose, it was 0-5 to no score.

It got worse when Aaron Flynn neatly rounded the defender and slotted home. Mike Daly made it 1-6 to 0-0 before the water break gave Renard a merciful sojourn.

Donnchadh O'Sullivan had another on board before Conor O'Leary fisted over Renard's first point. 19 minutes had elapsed. Aaron Flynn and Donnacha (a pinged beauty from the sideline) had the gap at 1-9 to 0-1.

An illegal tackle by tireless Jack Sherwood in his own square saw Seán Teahan awarded a penalty that he expertly despatched and Mark Sugrue, having just been introduced, slotted a long range free. Half-time Firies 1-9 Renard 1-2.

O'Sullivan picked off three more points, but Renard were much more in the contest and Mark Sugrue did the exact same. Darragh Donohue's score saw Firies just about edge the third quarter.

Billy O'Rourke made a brilliant save to deny Seán Teahan a goal, but Firies lost Pat Daly to a second yellow card – I have to say that Daniel Clifford's refereeing display could be used for video training purposes. It was outstanding. Donnchadh O'Sullivan took his personal tally and Firies' lead to nine.

Renard, outplayed for the vast majority of this game, were not going to surrender easily. As Firies retreated to protect their lead, Renard began to to take control ogf the middle third and drive forward, with the unstoppable Mark Sugrue slicing through for a brilliant goal.

He repeated the manoeuvre just a minute later, this time having to settle for a point. Thomas Clifford picked off a Firies point, but Brian Sugrue cancelled that out immediately.

Late on, Thomas Clifford brilliantly worked his way in and could have fisted over a point or passed across for a goal. He went for it himself – as I would have done – but Pa McGill read it perfectly.

However, that save was Renard's act in this year's Junior Club Championship.

FIRIES: Billy O'Rourke, Peter Cosgrave, Diarmuid Brosnan, Brian O'Leary, Thomas Clifford (0-1), Niall Donohue, Diarmuid O'Mahony (0-1), Jack Sherwood (0-1), Eoin O'Mahony, Pádraig de Brún, Darragh Donohue (0-1), Shane O'Donoghue, Aaron Flynn (1-1), Donnchadh O'Sullivan (0-9, 3f), Mike Daly (0-1) Subs: Pat Daly for C O'Mahony (inj), 3, Danny Cronin for M Daly, 47, Chris Palmer for A Flynn, 57

RENARD: Pa McGill, Alan Curran, Michael O'Leary, Fionán Kissane, Killian Young, Eoin O'Neill, Brendan Kelly, Rob Wharton, Liam Sugrue, Brian Sugrue (0-1), Seán O'Connor, Seán Teahan (1-0, 1 pen), Conor O'Leary (0-1), Kevin Kelly Subs: William Galvin for F Kissane, 18, Mark Sugrue (1-5, 3f) for W Galvin, 29, Ronan Quinlan for K Kelly, 38, Eoghan McCrohan for L Sugrue, 43, Kevin Curran for K Young, 47

REFEREE: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers)

MAIN MAN

Jack Sherwood, Firies: His phenomenal energy just about pips Donnchadh O'Sullivan or Mark Sugrue.

KEY MOMENT

Seán Teahan's Penalty, 28th Minute: To be honest, the game would have been a complete rout with the almost simultaneous penalty and introduction of Mark Sugrue.

TALKING POINT

The one-sided nature of the opening quarter was a surprise to virtually everybody. Renard, a better side than this, will rue this defeat.