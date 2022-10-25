Firies NS claim Urban 3 title after impressive win over Listowel’s Scoil Réalta na Maidine

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOIL URBAN 3 FINAL

Firies NS 3-11

Scoil Réalta na Maidine, Listowel 1-4

Scoil Réalta na Maidine in Listowel played with the elements in the opening half and enjoyed the lions share of possession in their opponents half but due to a combination of over elaborating and some poor shooting failed to take advantage on the score board.

A point from play and a free from the lively Mason Sheehy Elston along with a minor from captain Shane Costello were all that Listowel could manage though they created some good goal scoring chances again approaching half time the Firies defence stood resolute and denied them time after time.

Firies NS who had a combination of strong and mobile players caught Réalt na Maidine on the counter for much of the first half and had points from Jack Kelly, a brilliant effort from Killian O’Sullivan Curry and a free from midfielder Fionn Clifford to contently go in at half-time tied at 0-3 apiece.

Scoil Réalta na Maidine scored the first point of the second half through the hard working Shane Costello. From here on though, Firies NS took complete control of the game aided by the elements. They hit 2-5 without reply in a blistering 10-minute spell. Goals and points from full forward Alex Finn and midfielder Ryan Vickers, along with a peach of a point from Adam O’Meara and one from Ryan Quilter put the Farranfore school in a very dominant position that they would not relinquish. They were defending resolutely with their captain Shane Harmon and Dáithí Allen in particular to the fore.

Listowel did manage to construct a well-taken goal from captain Shane Costello and a free from Mason Sheehy Elston. Liam O’Flaherty, Eoin Cuddigan and Ryan McDonnell were also trying hard.

The game by now was beginning to fizzle out however, as Firies finished with a flourish. Alex Finn raised his second green flag and two points from the strong running and energetic Ryan Vickers saw them crowned Cumann na Bunscol Urban 3 Champions.

Firies NS: Daniel Duggan, Alan Mrotek, Shane Harmon, Dáithí Allen, Killian O’Sullivan-Curry, Gearóid Moynihan, Adam Fleming, Ryan Vickers, Fionn Clifford, Jamie O’Brien, Ryan Quilter, Adam O’Meara, Jack Duggan, Alex Finn, Jack Kelly. Subs: Peter O’Callaghan; Seamus O’Brien, Luke Bartlett, Kyle O’Callaghan, Christian Lazarus, Kade Oleksiak, Tom Corcoran, Callum Templeman, Eoin Cremin, Noah Browne, Charlie Moynihan.

Scoil Réalta na Maidine: Joe Rooney, Tom Stack, Dáithí Browne, Hugo Kissane, Michael Carmody, Liam O’Flaherty, Brendan Moriarty, Eoin Cuddigan, Ryan McDonnell, Ogie Scanlon, Mason Sheehy Elston, Shane Costello, Michael D Mahony, Darragh Hanrahan, Tommy O’Connor Moran. Subs: Jeffrey Gumbo, Noel Stack, Robbie Slemon, Jack Leahy, Danny Carmody, Jay Moran, Eddie Moloney, Seán Foley, Kamil Nowak, Conor Cox, Colm Curtin, Kevin O’Keefe, Paddy Lynch, Dara O Cinnéide, Seán Kelly, Bobby Browne, Rory Cahill Knight, Brian Enright, Ned Evans.