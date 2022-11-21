Firies NS claim Cumann na Bunscol Division 1 title after gripping derby win over Faha NS

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL DIVISION 1 FINAL

Firies NS 1-11

Faha NS 1-8

This Cumann na mBunscol Division 1 final proved to be a tense and exciting affair between neighbours from Firies NS and Faha NS. This was a novel pairing and neither of the two schools would have thought at the start of the season that they would have earned a spot in this prestigious division one final.

Firies had to get a win against Gaelscoil Faithleann of Killarney in the last of the group games in order to make it through to the Urban 3 semi-finals. They won that highly competitive game and the winning trend has continued since. They were extremely lucky to account for 6/7 Teacher champions Glenderry in their Division 1 semi-final as they came with a late burst scoring 1-2 to claim victory on a 3-10 to 3-8 score line.

Faha, on the other hand, accounted for Gaelscoil Aogáin following a titanic struggle in their 8/9 Teacher final and surprised many by eliminating a highly fancied St John’s Kenmare side in the semi final 3-10 to 2-8.

Following the pre-match parade and Amhrán na bhFiann, referee Billy Lacey got proceedings under way. Firies opened the scoring in the first minute with a pointed free from full forward Alex Finn and a beautiful effort from play from Jamie O’Brien. Harry O’Mahony and Ryan Quilter swapped point and when Jamie O’Brien landed his second point of the evening the Firies outfit began to grow in confidence but they were soon rocked by neighbours Faha when Harry O’Mahony fired home the first goal of the final to see the sides level for the first time.

Faha were now firing on all cylinders and scored three further first half points in a highly competitive encounter from Jamie Murphy, Patrick O’Connor and the energetic Cillian Scannell. Jack Kelly scored Firies’s fifth point to leave a goal between the sides, Faha 1-5 Firies 0-5 at the break.

Conditions began to deteriorate in the second half as the rain began to fall but this didn’t dampen the spirit or enthusiasm of these young players as they fought for every possession. Firies had closed the gap to a single point within the first ninety seconds with two fine points from the classy midfielder Fionn Clifford.

Faha responded with a fine point of their own from Dara Tagney but a third point from Fionn Clifford’s and a free from Ryan Quilter saw the sides on level term for the second half and the supporters present were treated to some fine displays of blocking and tackling as neither side was prepared to give an inch. Faha took the lead again ten minutes from the end through Jamie Murphy but this was cancelled out at the other end by lively and elusive forward Jamie O’Brien.

The sides were level for the third time and extra time seemed on the cards but the physically stronger Firies side fought back as they had done all through this year’s Allianz Cumann na mBunscol campaign and a pass from Ryan Vickers put Ryan Quilter on route towards goal and his power run ended as he unleashed a powerful shot to the Faha net. Ryan Vickers slotted over another point to extend the lead to four but an excellent effort from Brendan Allman made it a three point game as full time approached.

Faha went forward in waves and sent the ball into the danger area but didn’t find the net with an effort which would have brought this top class encounter into extra time. Roan Clifford, Cillian Scannell, Cade Jameson, Brendan Allman and Patrick O’Connor were in top form for Faha NS while scorers and Gearóid Moynihan, Adam O’Meara, Adam Flemming and the athletic Ryan Vickery were to the fore for the winner.

Firies NS: Daniel Duggan, Alan Mrotek, Shane Harmon, Daithí Allen, Killian O’Sullivan-Curry, Gearóid Moynihan, Adam Fleming, Ryan Vickers, Fionn Clifford, Jamie O’Brien, Ryan Quilter, Adam O’Meara, Jack Duggan, Alex Finn, Jack Kelly. Subs: Peter O’Callaghan, Seamus O’Brien, Luke Bartlett, Kyle O’Callaghan, Christian Lazarus, Kade Oleksiak, Tom Corcoran, Callum Templeman, Eoin Cremin, Noah Browne, Charlie Moynihan, Jack Redmond, Daniel Ryan

Faha NS: Conor McKeon, Dara McCarthy, Matthew Lucey, Daniel Leslie, Roan Clifford, Cade Jameson, Ryan Leslie, Cillian Scannell, Jamie Murphy, Dara Tangney, Breandán Allman, Holly Burke, Patrick O’Connor, Eoin Casey, Harry O’Mahony. Subs: Elsa Daly, Sinead Curran, Tara O’Connell, Peadar O’Shea, Sarah Quirke, Padraig Kimmage.