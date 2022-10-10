Firies ladies storm past Clarecastle to set up Munster Junior FC semi-final with Oola

LGFA MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Firies 2-17

Clarecastle (Clare) 0-3

Firies booked their place in the Munster Junior Club Championship semi-final against Oola of Limerick following a convincing win against Clarecastle in Farranfore on Sunday. Despite the poor weather in the lead up to the game conditions did improve prior to throw-in with both sides making one change from the teams as listed on the programme.

In front of a good attendance Firies got off to the perfect start scoring 1-1 without reply inside the first five minutes, the goal coming from Maura O’Connor which saw the home team open up a four-point lead. The Clare side opened their account in the ninth minute with a point from Doireann Murphy but that would turn out to be the Clare’s sides only score of the half as Firies dominated not just on the scoreboard but also throughout the field.

As Firies scored 1-7 without reply for the remainder of the half it allowed them to open up a thirteen-point lead heading in at the break, a lead they never looked like relinquishing. Katie O’Sullivan, Katie Doe and Doireann O’Shea all getting in on the action with Katie Doe getting the goal late in the first half ensuring Firies direct running and passing was rewarded as the sides went in at the break Firies 2-8 Clarecastle 0-1.

Upon resumption it was the away side who needed to get off to the perfect start but it was Firies who got off to the perfect start with a point from Katie Brosnan. The lead could have been even more significant only for the heroics of Clarecastle net minder Susan Higgins who pulled off numerous saves in the second half as Firies were looking to put this game to bed early in the half.

With Firies holding a commanding lead and tagging on the scores with Katie Brosnan and Katie O’Sullivan and Chloe O’Connor it afforded Firies the opportunity to run the bench and give girls game time as they never looked in danger of losing control in this game. Despite the best efforts of Clarecastle they only registered two points in the second half as Firies ran out convincing winners.

FIRIES: M O’Connor, B Kerrisk, E O’Leary, K O’Leary, E O’Brien, E Costello, M Brosnan, R Kenny, E Riordan, K Brosnan (0-3), C O’Connor (0-1), D O’Shea (0-2), K O’Sullivan 0-6 (5f), M O’Connor (1-1), K Doe (1-3). Subs: E O’Sullivan for K Doe 35min, D Brosnan for D O’Shea (35 min), L O’Halloran for E O’Brien (39 min), A Barry for B Kerrisk (50 min), A O’Sullivan (0-1) for M O’Connor (51 min).

CLARECASTLE: S Higgins, A Browne, B McInerney, A McInerney, Z Ellingstad, H Dinan, L Vaughan, A Barrett, C Sexton, E O’Loughlin, E O’Donoghue, R Halpin, C O’Brien, L Tuohy, D Murphy (0-1). Subs: E Scanlon (0-1) for A McInerney (15 min), L Cusack for E O’Loughlin (h/t), E McEnery for B McInerney (h/t), L Meehan (0-1) for C O’Brien (40 min), E Twomey for C Sexton (48 min).

Referee: James Casey (Cork)

Ladies Munster Club Fixtures

Sunday, October 16

Munster Senior Championship Plate Semi-final

Finuge/St Senans v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) in Lixnaw at 1pm

Sunday, October 23

Munster Senior Championship Semi-final

Southern Gaels v Ballymacarby (Waterford) in Waterville at 1pm

Munster Junior Championship Semi-final

Firies v Oola (Limerick) in Farranfore at 1pm