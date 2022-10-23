Firies find four-goal Oola too hot to handle in Munster Club junior football semi-final

LGFA MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Firies 0-8

Oola (Limerick) 4-11

A mesmerising opening half in which they struck for four goals provided the foundation for victory for a well drilled and classy Oola outfit that had too much guile for Kerry Junior A champions Firies.

Playing into the low end of the Farranfore pitch and with a slight wind behind them, the Limerick intermediate champions stated their intentions from the very first minute when a sweeping move involving Lainey Stokes, Caoilfhionn Fahey and, finally, Amy Ryan, saw the full forward shoot straight at Firies goalkeeper Megan O’Connor, although Stokes punched over their opening point a minute later.

Chloe O’Connor scored a classy equaliser for the home side but from then on the visitors took over the game and they attacked Firies with pace and venom, and when the rangy midfielder Fahey struck the cross bar in the eighth minute it was a portent of what was to come.

Netminder O’Connor made a great save from Oola’s Ryan but a sweeping move involving the lightning quick Ellie Bourke and Leah Coughlan saw Anna O’Dea strike for the first goal of the game. From the kick out Lainey Stokes hit for goal number two, and now a shell-shocked Firies were under serious pressure.

Goal number three came in the 21st minute and this time the dangerous full forward Ryan hit low and hard to the onion sack. Goal number four came in the 30th minute when Gemma O’Dwyer fed Ryan and again the number 14 made no mistake. Firies rallied and a fine run from Emma Sherwood saw Katie Doe point after a foul on Maura O’Connor, but the sky blues were left with a mountain to climb in the second half as they trailed by 4-5 to 0-2 at the short whistle.

It is to Firies credit that they managed to make a fight of it in the second half and they finished level at six points apiece for the second half when the final whistle blew. Katie Doe was a revelation in the forward line and kicked three second half points, with two from play, with her final effort out of the top drawer as she took on a series of Oola defenders and slotted over.

Emma Costello, Katie Brosnan, Megan Brosnan and Chloe O’Connor continued to take the fight to Oola, but in the finish the Limerick champions, thanks to scores from Anna O’Dea (2), Fahey, Kathleen Bradshaw and Claire Hayes had done enough to earn a deserved place in the final where they will meet Cork’s Naomh Aban.

FIRIES: Megan O’Connor; Bríd Kerrisk, Eibhlin O’Leary, Katie O’Leary; Megan Brosnan, Emma Costello, Emma O’Brien; Rebecca Kenny, Emer Riordan; Katie Brosnan 0-2, Chloe O’Connor 0-1, Doireann O’Shea; Katie Doe 0-4 (2f), Maura O’Connor 0-1, Dearbhla Brosnan. Subs: Ellen O’Sullivan for D Brosnan (38 mins).

OOLA: Karen O’Dwyer; Máire Moloney, Siobhan Moloney, Fiona Bradshaw; Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Miriam Hayes, Gemma O’Dwyer; Caoilfhionn Fahey (0-1), Leah Coughlan; Ellie Bourke (0-4), Emma Kennedy, Lainey Stokes (1-1); Anna O’Dea (1-3), Amy Ryan (2-0), Chloe O’Brien. Subs: Claire Hayes (0-1) for G O’Dwyer (38 mins), Eadaoin Crowe for L Stokes (47 mins), Kathleen Bradshaw (0-1) for C Fahey (52 mins), Laura Hayes for C O’Brien (57 mins), Chloe O’Connell for E Bourke (57 mins).

Referee: David Grogan (Tipperary)