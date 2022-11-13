Firies boss Seamus O’Connor says ‘trusting the boys’ was the key to Premier Junior triumph

The pivotal moment of this County Junior final came in the 46th minute of the game. Firies lead had been whittled back to four points after a Seán Walsh brace for Cordal and with Walsh, Philip O’Connor, Eamon Nolan and Seán Brosnan running at pace, the champions elect looked in bother for the first time in the contest.

It’s at times like this this that teams can either sink or swim and Firies chose the latter of the two choices. Deciding to slow down the game in order to take the wind out of Cordal’s sails, Firies passed the ball over and across the pitch with patience and skill. Niall Donohoe, TJ Palmer, Jack Sherwood, Donnchadh O’Sullivan, Mike Daly; it actually looked like all of the Firies team played around with the ball. And then they gave the ball to the shooter, and young Cian Doe obliged by scoring a peach of a point.

From this moment on Firies knew that they had the game in the bag. Months of training and conditioning had led them to reach for this method of play and it paid dividends. Trusting in each other, as their manager Seamus O’Connor put it.

“It was trust,” he said.

"We trusted the boys and we asked them to trust us as a management team and I think that they did, and we kicked on after the eight or nine minute spell [of Cordal dominance] and tagged on a few scores.”

Firies brilliant start to the game, where they scored 1-3 without reply in the first seven minutes, gave them a cushion for the rest of the contest. This was the start that Cordal wanted, and needed, but the champions went for the knockout blow early on, and as underdogs it was always going to be difficult. Firies had come to do a job, and rather than waiting to warm to the task they scorched the Austin Stack Park surface.

The winners had the youth and the zest that releases the spark needed to win championships. Man of the match, 19-year-old Cian Doe, has been a revelation on this Firies team on their journey through this years campaign. Doe mixes skill and accuracy with a massive appetite for work, and it is clear when talking to him that he buys into the team mantra of one for all.

“We got off to a great start obviously and it was great to get the goal especially into that breeze, but I think that credit is due to our backs especially, because when Cordal attacked they were brilliant. The likes of TJ Palmer had a brilliant game,” said the young man with his head firmly screwed to his shoulders.

That Cordal did make a game of it for fifty minutes is a testament to the spirit in their side as really the winners had a much better spread of quality in their ranks. They refused to lie down, and against the odds fought tooth and nail to try and salvage something from the wreck of the opening few minutes. Leading the charge for them was the mercurial Philip O’Connor.

If ever there was a player that deserved more out of a final, it was the brilliant former Kerry junior All Ireland winning captain. Cordal deployed him at full forward and when they managed to get the ball in, he was very effective. But then they had to bring him out the field to win primary possession as well. Robbing Peter to pay Paul. In reality Cordal needed two Philip O’Connor’s to supplement the hard working Brosnan, Walsh, Brian Reidy and first half injury victim Cathal O’Donoghue. Unfortunately, they didn’t have that luxury.

Firies had an abundance of riches in their ranks and a much more balanced team. There was steel down the middle and out wide in the guise of the powerful Jack Sherwood, Jake Flynn and Niall Donohue as well as Diarmuid O’Mahony and TJ Palmer. Then there was silk as well with Cian Doe, Stephen Palmer, Sub James Horgan, Mike Daly and Donnchadh O’Sullivan parading all the skills up front.

The two inside forwards Palmer and Doe were like a throwback to the soccer wingers of the 70’s that played off the cuff and with youthful abandonment.

Full of adventure , cunning and joie de vivre. They were slippery as eels but not afraid to go roaming for the ball. It was clear though that for all their brilliance on the ball, they had to put in the hard yards for the team.

“It's as important what they do off the ball as on the ball and that’s been the character about this team to a man”, said O’Connor. “I’m not going to pick out individuals because I’m so proud of all of them and they all worked their socks off.”

O’Connor’s reticence in picking out individuals fitted perfectly into his philosophy that the team was everything, and that it could only ever be as good as the sum of their parts. With Jack Sherwood and Niall Donohue involved with East Kerry it might have proven difficult for them to integrate into the squad again on reinstatement, but their commitment to the cause meant that it was a very smooth return.

“Jack is a great role model for all of us and he’s been with us all through,” said Cian Doe once more.

“Even when Jack and Niall Donohoe were involved with East Kerry they’d still turn up when we were training and that was a great boost for all of us to see that they went to this type of effort.”

You could see from Sherwood’s speech after accepting the cup exactly what the Firies club meant to him. He left no one out and referenced their ladies junior success, the juveniles, the hurling structures and the plans for developing their new facilities. It was a clear message; “ we are all in this together”.

We’d better get used to those attractive sky blue jerseys that the Firies lads model because put simply, they are here to stay, and this County Junior title could be the first of a lot more silverware that this group and those that are coming after them, could harness.

With a hugely growing population, fantastic numbers at juvenile level, and plans to develop new facilities in Firies village, this is a club with two eyes on the future, they are clearly going in the right direction, and Sunday could be the start of something special over the next number of years.

Allez les bleus.