Firies boss Seamus O’Connor admits county final is ‘the big one’

Job one is getting there. Putting yourself in the position to contest a final and on that score last weekend was just what Firies boss Seamus O’Connor wanted and needed.

That it was fairly straightforward sort of victory in the end, should breed confidence too ahead of a final showdown with a Cordal side surging in confidence themselves after a most impressive victory over Tarbert the other week.

Heading into last Saturday's clash with Knocknagoshel in Cordal – where the natives no doubt were most interested observers – O’Connor trusted that the work that his team had done on the training field would get them through the game even when Knock asked questions, and this is what please him the most.

“All year long we didn’t look at the scoreboard,” he stresses.

"We just focused on the way we want to play, the system that we’re playing and I think that the boys believed that probably and it really showed in the second half when they went back to the process, the things that we’ve been working really hard on at training, and it showed whereas probably in the first half it broke down a bit.

"To be fair we were never going to dominate this game for sixty minutes, Knock are a very good team, I’ve massive respect for them.

“I’m relieved more than anything. We knew that Knock would throw the kitchen sink at us today. We’ve a huge amount of work done throughout the year trying to get ready for this. Our main thing at the beginning of the year was to try and get back into the county final and we just took it each game as it came and thankfully we got over the line today.

"I think that the lads really showed how much they wanted it in the second half and as a management we are extremely proud of them. Their will to win, their fight in the battle that they showed ; we’re very happy with the lads today.

"Even in the lead up to the game I’ve never seen the boys as focused for any match this year and I suppose maybe the scoreline was a bit flattering to us at the end,” said a modest O’Connor.

Semi-finals are there to be won, and as impressive Firies were against Knocknagoshel, O’Connor felt that his side will face a very stiff test against Cordal.

“There will be no celebrations tonight – I hope not anyway,” O’Connor laughs.

“But look , we’ve nothing to celebrate. Cordal are a serious outfit and we’re going to have to be at our very best to have a chance of beating them.

“I haven’t looked beyond this weekend. Cordal are once again a fine team with some great players throughout the field. We’ve played twice this year and we were very lucky to beat them in the Superleague [East Kerry] final.

"County Championship is completely different and league form goes out the window. I know people are going on that we are up to Division 2, but it means absolutely nothing at this time of the year. It’s about hunger and will to want and we’ll try and get ourselves ready for next weekend and prepare as best we can.

“We’ll sit down and look at the video and we’ll tweak a few bits for sure but not a whole pile. We were very adamant this year and every game throughout the county league we never got ahead of ourselves and we took each game as it came – the same with the quarter final, the semi final and now we have a final to look forward to.”

So what would it mean to this Firies team if they won the Junior Championship? O’Connor made no bones about how huge it would be.

“It’s massive to be honest with you,” he emphasises.

“I’ve often said to people that we’ve a very young team and that can be a positive and a negative. A negative in terms of an experience point of view, but a positive from an energy point of view.

"It would mean the world [to this group]. We’ve lost some big games down through the years. There’s been lots of questions asked of us this year and it was a huge achievement by the lads getting up to Division 2, but this is the big one that we want. There’s no hiding from that.

“We don’t really talk about last year a whole pile because I think that there’s seven or eight different players starting today that wouldn’t have played any part or didn’t start on the team last year so last year was a different year and we can only focus on what’s ahead of us.”