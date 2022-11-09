Kerry

Firies boss Seamus O’Connor admits county final is ‘the big one’

While satisfied with the form his men showed on the weekend against Knocknagoshel, the Firies boss won’t be taking anything for granted against Cordal

Firies Niall Donohue in action against Castlegregory's Cian O'Grady during last year's County Junior Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Firies Niall Donohue in action against Castlegregory's Cian O'Grady during last year's County Junior Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Dan Kearney

Job one is getting there. Putting yourself in the position to contest a final and on that score last weekend was just what Firies boss Seamus O’Connor wanted and needed.

That it was fairly straightforward sort of victory in the end, should breed confidence too ahead of a final showdown with a Cordal side surging in confidence themselves after a most impressive victory over Tarbert the other week.

