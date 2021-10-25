Firies and Ballymac are ladies Junior ‘B’ and ‘C’ champions respectively

Ladies County Junior ‘B’ Football Final

Firies 0-11

Fossa 1-7

After a five-year absence from senior football Firies claimed the Randles Brothers County Junior B Championship after a hard-fought win against Fossa.

Conditions were dry but very blustery with Fossa playing with the wind in the first half. The scoring was low by both sides. Fossa were first to register on the scoreboard with Erica McGlynn followed by a lovely score by Chloe O’Connor.

Firies goakeeper Ellen O’Sullivan was called into action early on as she pulled off some great saves in goals with the sides going in at the water break all square 0-2 apiece.

Upon resumption Katie O’Sullivan pointed for Firies as they went into the lead. Fossa responded and drove at the Firies goal but Firies full back Niamh Clifford was equal to the task.

Erica McGlynn had some lovely scores which was followed by a goal by Fossa substitute Julie Cronin. Shortly after Fossa’s cause was not helped when Mollie Kelly was sent to the sin bin as the sides went in at the break Fossa 1-4 Firies 0-4.

Fossa came out in the second half stronger as Fires were finding it very difficult to penetrate Fossa’ defence. However, some well taken points by Ciara Kearney, Martha Fitzgerald, Rebecca Kenny and Katie O’Sullivan kept Firies well in the game as Fossa went in at the second half water break with a slender lead, Fossa 1-6 Firies 0-8.

It was all to play for in the final quarter as Firies started the stronger. A beautiful point by captain Emma Sherwood to draw the sides level was soon followed by Ciara Kearney to put them into the lead. Fossa were not done yet and came back with a point by Erica McGlynn to set up a frantic finish.

Fossa had a great goal chance which hammered off the cross bar but Firies managed to gain possession and clear their lines. Firies defended brilliantly in the last few minutes to hold onto their one-point lead and win the County Junior B Championship title.

Ladies County Junior ‘C’ Football Final

Ballymac 4-8

Rathmore B 2-8

It was an historic day for Ballymac having contested the 2019 and 2020 finals they went one better on Sunday and were crowned 2021 Randles Brothers Junior C County champions.

What turned out to be was such a fast paced, clean cut battle of a game, where both teams gave it their all in an evenly matched battle as both sides used their full five substitutes quota.

Rathmore came out the strongest going up 1-2 to 0-2. Amy Murphy linking up well with Chloe O’Connor getting some fine scores. Ballymac came out after the water break with a bang, starting with Ellie McElligott scoring a rasper of a goal which was followed quickly by a Rosin Rahilly goal.

Ballymac had a strong work rate in the first half which saw both teams go in level at the break Ballymacelligott 2-2 to Rathmore B 0-8.

Both teams lined up for the second half and it was Ballymac who fired first with the young Roisin Rahilly who was causing Rathmore B all sorts of problems finding the net for the second time in the game after a great solo run.

Ballymac went on to score a further 1-3 without response as some solid defending play from Ballymac nutherlised the Rathmore attack. After the second waterbreak it was Ratmore who threw everything at Ballymac scoring 1-1 without response.

With time running out Ballymac corner back Gráinne Galvin registered the final score in what was an historic win for Ballymac in front of a fantastic crowd to witness such an occasion.