Fired up Firies easily see off Knocknagoshel challenge to claim Junior final berth

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JFC SEMI-FINAL

Firies 2-14

Knocknagoshel 0-10

The sky blues of Firies had too much in their armoury as they dispatched a limited Knochnagoshel outfit in clinical fashion with a performance, especially in the second half, that lived up to their status as favourites to lift this years Junior Championship.

The winners got goals at the right times as well it must be said and green flags in the fourth minute of the first half and second minute after the half time resumption gave them a huge emphasis to kick on and qualify for the final for the second year in a row.

Stephen Palmer’s goal in the second minute of the game had class written all over it. Niall Donohue, rock solid at centre half back, went on a barnstorming run through the centre of the Knock defence and when he off loaded to Palmer, the diminutive corner forward had plenty work to do but he dispatched the ball to the back of Mike Casey’s net with a brilliant shot to the top corner.

Knocknagoshel got off the mark in the 11th minute when Edmond Walsh pointed the first of his six frees following a foul on Cathal McElligott. Seventeen year old McElligott, who’s twin brother Jack lined out at number five, had an excellent game for the green and gold clad Knocknagoshel outfit and he really was the main man in the St Kieran’s sides forward line.

By the 27th minute Firies led by 1-4 to 0-4 but Knock went on a four minute purple patch thereafter as they began to get to grips with the Firies kickout, with James Walsh in particular starting to gain some decent possession around the middle third, ably assisted by the hard working Shane O’Connell.

Edmond Walsh hit a lovely point from play after a free kick from James found him in space and Edmond turned provider from the kickout as he fed Michael Keane for a neat point. Knock won another kick-out and Walsh pointed a free but just on the stroke of half time, Cian Doe, who was hugely energetic for Firies, pointed a lovely score to see his side take a single point lead, 1-5 to 0-7, in at the half time break.

Although Firies went in with the lead at the recess Knocknagoshel would have felt that they were well in the game and would have spoken in the dressing room about getting a good start to the second half, and asking questions of Firies. Then, in a two minute spell, their hopes of victory were mortally shattered.

Donnchadh O’Sullivan, an excellent target mad in the Firies full forward line, scored a free after a foul on himself in the first play of the half. From the kick out the eventual winners attacked once more but Cian Doe’s shot for a point fell short. Knocknagoshel goalkeeper Mike Casey was unsighted as the ball came down but made a brilliant save after the ball spilled out to Mike Daly. Centre forward Daly showed poacher’s instincts to follow up though, and he finished to the back of the empty net with Casey stranded.

Knocknagoshel’s cause wasn’t helped when John Bell received a black card after reacting to a foul on him, but to their credit they kept plugging away and Edmond Walsh pointed a free after another foul on young McElligott, to bring the score to 2-6 to 0-8.

Firies hit six on the trot thereafter though with Doe (twice), corner back Brian O’Leary, Stephen Palmer, Donnacha O’Sullivan (free) and Mike Daly pushed them out of sight, 2-12 to 0-8, with 48 minutes gone on the watch. The winners had gone for the jugular and Knocknagoshel were struggling for air as their hopes of making the final were vanishing before their eyes.

The Mall’s manager Denis Walsh implored his side to stick at it and they did, with James Walsh getting a good score to bring his sides total to 0-9, but really from here on the game petered out to an inevitable conclusion with Stephen Palmer putting the icing on the cake for the winners in the 59th minute with a lovely around the corner score.

There was no great celebration or fanfare from the Firies team as they left the Cordal pitch and they looked like an outfit that felt there was some unfinished business to be done in the final after their loss to Castlegregory in 2021.

Best for the winners were TJ Palmer, Niall Donohue, Jack Sherwood, Pádraig de Brún and their very lively full forward line that contributed 1-12 to their sides total; Stephen Palmer, Donnchadh O’Sullivan and Cian Doe.

Knocknagoshel, who will benefit from Division 3 football next season, had fine performances from the four Walsh brothers, Mike, James, Edmond and John, whilst Cathal McElligott was a revelation at corner forward.

FIRIES: Brian McCarthy; Chris Palmer, Diarmuid Brosnan, Brian O’Leary (0-1); TJ Palmer, Niall Donohue, Diarmuid O’Mahony; Jack Sherwood, Jake Flynn; Darragh Donohue, Mike Daly (1-1), Padraig De Brun ; Stephen Palmer (1-2) , Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-5f), Cian Doe (0-5,1f,1x’45) Subs: James Horgan for D Donohue 41 mins, Sean Burke for M Daly 48 mins ,Pat Daly for C Palmer 51 mins, Liam Brosnan for N Donohue 58 mins, , Sean Cooper for D O’Sullivan 52 mins.

KNOCKNAGOSHEL: Mike Casey; John Brosnan, Mike Walsh, Gary Downey; Jack McElligott, Shane O’Connell, John Walsh, James Walsh (0-1),; Michael Walsh, Conor Sheehan, Edmond Walsh (0-7, 6f), Billy Rahilly; Cathal McElligott, John Bell, Michael Keane (0-2) Subs: Niall Barrett for Michael Walsh 48 mins ,Denis Collins for J Brosnan 53 mins, , Denis Roche for B Rahilly 53 mins, David O’Donoghue for M Keane 53 mins.

REFREEE: Eamon Moran (Ballydonoghue).