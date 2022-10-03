Finuge/St Senans manager Joe O’Flaherty: ‘We lost a kicking contest. Nobody lost the match’

As a despondent Finuge/St Senans manager Joe O’Flaherty tried to make sense of what he had just witnessed he couldn’t hide the pride that he felt for his team’s performance, having gone from Junior A champions in 2017 to the cusp of senior success in 2022. The unusual manner of Sunday’s defeat really stung though.

“At the end of the day we lost a kicking contest. Nobody lost the match. I think the lads would have taken it worse if we actually lost the game by a point. We just accepted that you take the kicks and what may be, may be. It’s a terrible way to decide the premier competition in the county. A terrible, terrible way,” O’Flaherty said.

“I’ve been watching ladies football a long time and from a club level nothing has come close to that. Nothing. Not even in the same ballpark. I think that the rules were made in advance, and we knew them. If you weren’t involved in it, you probably say fine it’s a shootout. When you are involved, you feel that it would have been nice not to have it”.

O’Flaherty admitted that he thought that the county title was theirs.

“We thought we’d it won. We thought we had the game won. Credit to Southern Gaels, they kept at it. Maybe with a bit more experience we might have given away a free further out the field, we didn’t unfortunately but that happens in games and it’s hard to reflect on it. I can barely remember what happened in the first five minutes it’s so long ago.

“One or two things didn’t fall our way in the closing five or six minutes of stoppage time. I thought time was up when the penalty was taken, well up, but as happens sometimes a team gets another chance and they brought it back to a point. We made mistakes, they made mistakes, a bit of inexperience, tired bodies, you saw it there, there’s girls that can’t walk. No one lost that game today and I was talking to the Southern Gaels management, no one won it either, it was just a superb game.

“At the end of normal time I could have cried with pride, to be here. I hope that for the club that younger girls actually see that we can achieve great things, we can play senior football, let’s not give up and keep at it. We’ve had no U-16 and minor team for three and four years respectively in the club. We’ve a lot of young kids now playing and if nothing else comes of today and they keep playing football that’s it, happy days, job done,” said a crestfallen O’Flaherty.