Finuge/St Senans manager Joe O’Flaherty: ‘We lost a kicking contest. Nobody lost the match’

Niamh Carmody of Finuge/St Senans in action against Jessie Gill and Sarah Murphy of Southern Gaels in the County SFC Final in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Niamh Carmody of Finuge/St Senans in action against Jessie Gill and Sarah Murphy of Southern Gaels in the County SFC Final in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Dan Kearney

As a despondent Finuge/St Senans manager Joe O’Flaherty tried to make sense of what he had just witnessed he couldn’t hide the pride that he felt for his team’s performance, having gone from Junior A champions in 2017 to the cusp of senior success in 2022. The unusual manner of Sunday’s defeat really stung though.

At the end of the day we lost a kicking contest. Nobody lost the match. I think the lads would have taken it worse if we actually lost the game by a point. We just accepted that you take the kicks and what may be, may be. It’s a terrible way to decide the premier competition in the county. A terrible, terrible way,” O’Flaherty said.

