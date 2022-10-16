Finuge/St Senans heroic effort comes up just short against Clonmel Commercials in Munster B SFC semi-final

Niamh Carmody scored three points for Finuge/St Senans but the north Kerry team still lost by two points to Clonmel Commercials

MUNSTER SENIOR ‘B’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP PLATE SEMI-FINAL

Finuge/St Senans 1-7

Clonmel Commercials 1-9

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Finuge/St Senans. First there was the heart-breaking county SFC final loss on a free kick shootout against Southern Gaels, and this afternoon they came up short in the semi-final of the Munster Senior B competition in a game that they might very well have won on any other day.

It wasn’t for the lack of effort that the north Kerry women lost though. They gave every single bit of themselves on a day that was more suitable to sitting on the couch with a good movie and hot drink, but they met a tough, sticky and resolute Clonmel outfit that knew how to pull out a win when the chips were down.

The game was played at Lixnaw after the Finuge pitch was deemed unplayable at the eleventh hour and whilst the new venue was in immaculate condition with a perfect surface, the wind and driving rain made ball handling a lottery for both sides. Although both tried to play open attacking football, the conditions meant that errors were frequent and the teams were guilty of some poor handling and decision making.

The home side had the advantage of the sizeable wind for the opening half and soon raced into a 1-2 to no score lead after ten minutes. Their marquee full forward Jackie Horgan scored the goal, but it had more than a touch of fortune about it as Horgan’s shot for a point took a devious turn and looped in over Aisling Deely’s head and into the net.

The next three points belonged to Clonmel as the impressive Ava Fennessy landed a trio of frees but Aoife Behan replied for Finuge /St Senans. Clonmel then had a chance of a goal, but Fennessy shot wide as the umpire prepared to raise the green flag. The half time whistle sounded soon afterwards, but the question on everyone’s lips was whether a four-point lead, 1-4 to 0-3, be enough considering the strength of the wind that Clonmel would have in the second half.

By the 43rd minute the sides were level at 1-5 apiece as Clonmel came out of the blocks with intent. The visitors goal came four minutes into the second half when Sarah Murphy was deemed to have blocked Sarah Ryan’s shot for goal with her foot and Ryan dusted herself down to slot home the penalty expertly. Ava Fennessy for Clonmel, and the brilliant Niamh Carmody from a free, then traded scores as weather conditions worsened.

In a game of such tight margins it was Commercials that got a vital brace of points from the impressive Anna Carey and Sarah Ryan (free) to push them two ahead with just five minutes left. Refusing to lie down, and showing their familiar courage, Finuge/St Senans attacked again and Jackie Horgan, back on after an earlier injury, scored a magnificent point to leave a single score between the sides.

Clonmel were not to be denied, however, and Emily Corcoran popped up with a nice score in the dying seconds to secure a final place for her side.

Finuge/St Senans were magnificent in defeat and had star performers in Niamh Carmody, who covered every blade of grass, Aideen Cronin, Patrice Diggin, Miriam O’Keeffe, Aoife Behan and Caithriona Dillon.

Best for the winners were star forward Ava Fennessy, Anna Carey, Orla Winston, Courtney Lonergan and Sally Quinlivan.

FINUGE/ST SENANS: Liz Houlihan; Elaine Ryall, Sarah Murphy, Kara Treanor; Aideen Cronin, Louise Galvin, Katelyn Stack; Patrice Diggin, Caitriona Dillon; Miriam O’Keeffe (0-1), Niamh Carmody 0-3 (2f), Aoife Behan (0-1); Sinead Behan, Jackie Horgan 1-2 (0-1f), Kyra O’Sullivan. Subs: Emma McCarthy for J Horgan (25 mins), J Horgan for K O’Sullivan (41 mins).

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS: Aisling Deely; Tanya Peters, Kate Barlow, Betty Barlow; Orla Winston, Niamh Mackey, Sally Quinlivan; Courtney Lonergan, Saoirse McKeever; Aoife Doyle, Anna Carey (0-1), Ava Fennessy 0-6 (4f); Sarah Ryan 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Ciara Corbett, Dara Walsh. Subs: Emily Corcoran (0-1) for D Walsh (47 mins).

Referee: Maurice Mulcahy (Cork).