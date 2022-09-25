Feale Rangers stride into County SFC quarter-finals as Group 4 winners while Templenoe fall into last eight

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 4 ROUND 3

Templenoe 0-10

Feale Rangers 1-14

Not too many people in the environs of Templenoe would have known of the Ardfert footballer Nathan O’Driscoll before this afternoon, but it was his point – scored on the other side of the Iveragh peninsula in Cahersiveen – that effectively sent Templenoe into the quarter-finals of the County SFC despite them losing by seven points to Group 4 winners Feale Rangers, who were more than good value for their win.

If South Kerry are kicking themselves tonight for coughing up that late equaliser to O’Driscoll’s St Brendans team, then Templenoe would really have been berating themselves had they missed out on the quarter-finals in two weeks because they really did make a mess of matters at home when their destiny was in their own hands.

Any pre-match idle speculation that Templenoe and Feale Rangers might have had some arrangement regarding this game was quickly put to bed when the north Kerry divisional team journeyed south with their full strength squad and put out a strong team, with only minor adjustments enforced because of the season-ending injury to Sean T Dillon.

Indeed, it was Templenoe that rang in the changes, with five personnel changes from their named starting team, including goalkeeper Mark Looney, defenders Brian Crowley and Patrick Clifford, and forwards Colin Crowley and Stephen O’Sullivan. They did have their four Kerry players central to their cause, and all four played very well, though a late ankle injury to Adrian Spillane will be a concern ahead of the quarter-finals in a fortnight.

With Group 4 the only one carrying real meaning with it in this third round of games, there was certainly a fine championship bite to this contest, and much credit must go to Feale Rangers for that, given that they were already qualified for the last eight. Of course, the win here leaves them as Group winners and seeded along with East Kerry, Dr Crokes and Mid Kerry for the quarter-finals. Avoiding the obvious championship pedigree of those first two must been seen as a positive, though the prospect of facing one of Dingle, Kenmare Shamrocks or reigning Austin Stacks will concentrate Feale Rangers’ minds over the coming days.

It took five minutes in Templenoe for Aidan Crowley to put the home side in front from a converted ‘45’, but that lead last a mere minute before David Keane lofted over a free kick to level the score, and Templenoe would never lead in the game again. Shane Stack’s eighth minute point put the visitors ahead and then Sean Keane doubled that lead in the 13th minute after he tidied up with a point after a comedy of handling errors on both sides.

For the first time, but not the last, Adrian Spillane found his brother Killian with a lovely pass, for the younger brother to convert, but Feale Rangers hit back with scores from Bryan Sweeney and Barry Mahony to put the visitors 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Twice in the space of a minute Adrian Spillane set up Killian Spillane with perfect passes for the latter to score from both possessions, and when Gavin Crowley clipped over a fine score out on the wing Templenoe were just 0-6 to 0-5 behind.

Then in the 28th minute Killian Spillane pulled down a great long ball in from Gavin Crowleyy, but as Spillane turned and got his shot off from around the penalty spot Cathal Keane was out quickly to make an important save. It was a critical moment in the game, and was underscored when, two minutes later, Feale Rangers turned over a Templenoe attack for Cillian Trant to make a brilliant 50-metre solo run before finding Barry Mahony with a perfect threaded pass and the St Senans man smashed his shot past Colm Breen to make it 1-6 to 0-5.

The goal was, in essence, a six-point swing that took the game away from Templenoe, and even though they trailed by just three points at the break, 1-6 to 0-6, there was always a sense they were chasing the game in the second half.

That was certainly the case when Conor O’Keeffe and Martin Stack (a mark and a free) doubled Feale Rangers lead to six points by the 36th minute.

Obviously knowing that South Kerry were at least in the hunt for the win against St Brenans, there was an urgency to Templenoe, and they responded well with scores from Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane and Killian Spillane (free) to make it 1-9 to 0-9 after 42 minutes, but the game by now felt as if Templenoe were playing to get through on a better scoring difference than South Kerry rather than being able to win the game and do qualification the simple way.

Coming into the last 10 minutes Templenoe trailed by four points, but it looked like they would just about fall into the quarter-finals with South Kerry struggling to put distance between themselves and St Brendans.

Feale Rangers were in no humour for benevolence, however, and they finished strong with points from Barry Mahony and two from Martin Stack to grow the lead to a very uncomfortable seven from Templenoe’s point of view, and that would have been enough to knock Templenoe out of the reckoning for the quarter-finals had South Kerry hung on for a one-point win. But the hero of the piece for Templenoe wasn’t a Templenoe man at all: it was Nathan O’Driscoll, an Ardfert man who is the toast of Templenoe tonight.

TEMPLENOE: Colm Breen; Joseph Sheehan, Kieran O’Neill, Kieran McCarthy; Dan Cahalane, Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley 0-2; Tom Spillane, Adrian Spillane 0-1; Mark Casey, Johnny Moriarty, Martin Reilly; Jason O’Shea, Aidan Crowley 0-3 (2f, 1’45’), Killian Spillane 0-4 (1f). Subs: Cian Hallissey for J O’Shea (38), Michael Frank O’Connor for A Spillane (inj, 56).

FEALE RANGERS: Cathal Keane (Listowel Emmets), Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Eddie Browne 0-1 (Listowel Emmets), Aaron O’Connor (Duagh), Conor O’Keeffe 0-1 (Finuge), Ger McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), Niall Collins (Listowel Emmets), Bryan Sweeney 0-1 (Listowel Emmets), Cillian Trant 0-1 (St Senans), Thomas Scanlon (Duagh), Barry Mahony 1-2 (St Senans), Shane Stack 0-1 (Moyvane), David Keane 0-1 (f) (Listowel Emmets), Martin Stack 0-5 (2f, 1m) (Moyvane), Seán Keane (0-1) (Listowel Emmets). Subs: Éamonn O’Flaherty (Moyvane) for S Stack (47), Rory Mahony (St Senans) for S Keane (52), Nigel O’Connor (Duagh) for D Keane (55), Shane Carmody for T Scanlon (58)

Referee: Billy Lyons