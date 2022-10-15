Feale Rangers feel the force of impressive Mid Kerry who are back in county SFC final after comfortable win

Aaron O'Connor of Feale Rangers looks to drive his team forward as Mid Kerry's Mike Breen keeps an eye on him during the County SFC Semi-final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC SEMI-FINAL

Mid Kerry 0-15

Feale Rangers 0-9

We had the lights and the cameras but the action – the real championship blood and thunder action – was sadly missing from this semi-final as Mid Kerry went to their work early and with serious intent against a Feale Rangers team that only really got into their groove when the contest was well beyond them.

The north Kerry divisional team will reflect on their championship campaign as a success in the main: they certainly exceeded most people’s expectations – perhaps even their own – and they were the team to knock the champions out. But this night and this semi-final very much belonged to Mid Kerry, who did pretty much everything right from the start.

On a very difficult night with incessant, heavy showers, Mid Kerry – with a strong wind on the backs in the first half – went about winning this game early, not wanting to get dragged into an arm wrestle with Rangers in the type of conditions that could reduce a tight scoring game to a lottery.

That it took just over five minutes for Feale Rangers to break into the Mid Kerry half and create their first scoring chance was bad. What was worse was Thomas Scanlon’s shot was weak and landed harmlessly into Sean Coffey’s open arms. And if all that wasn’t bad enough, Feale Rangers were already four points behind and taking on water on a wet night at Austin Stack Park.

That first five minutes had seen Mid Kerry absolutely dominate all the football: Feale Rangers goalkeeper Cathal Keane was about the only man from the northern divisional team to touch the ball in that period. Liam Carey clipped over Mid Kerry’s first two points – both in the third minute – before Eanna O'Connor and then Fiachra Clifford made it 0-4 to no score before Feale Rangers mustered that first fluffed chance from Scanlon.

Four minutes after Carey made it 0-5 to 0-0 in the ninth minute, Rangers finally troubled the scoreboard; Cillian Trant drawing a foul and a free, which Martin Stack converted from 25 metres.

Certainly the conditions favoured Mid Kerry insofar as they had that strong wind behind them, but it was their courage in how they used that wind that was most telling. It wasn’t so much that they played route one ball and heaped high, low percentage ball down on their inside forwards, but more that they worked the ball through the lines calmly and intelligently before getting the kicker on the ball and he – whoever he was – had the marbles to take the shot on. And with talent like Carey, O’Connor and Clifford usually the ones getting in to the space to kick, the white flags inevitably began to be raised.

By half time there was no question about the outcome. Mid Kerry led by nine at the interval, 0-11 to 0-2, and even with the wind advantage to come, it was impossible to see Feale Rangers claw their way back into a winning position. That they won the second half by three points says something for their tenacity, though they really closed the yawning margin in the final quarter when Mid Kerry’s minds had surely turned to a county final against either East Kerry (which would be a repeat of the 2020 final) or Dingle, which would be a novel pairing for a county final.

Feale Rangers needed the better start to the second but Jack O’Connor converted an early free for Mid Kerry. Martin Stack won and converted a mark but the O’Connors, Eanna and Jack, stretched Mid Kerry into a 12-point lead, 0-15 to 0-3, by the 40th minute.

The best of Rangers came in the final third of the game, with substitute Eamonn O’Flaherty adding a bit of heft and momentum to their attack, and scoring two fine points. And Barry Mahony, who had been very well marshalled by Kerry defender Mike Breen throughout, finally came to life and hit three fine scores to add plenty of respectability to the final score from the north Kerry team’s point of view. But context is everything, though, and the fact of the matter is that Mid Kerry had long switched off, having franked their ticket back to the county final.

MID KERRY: Sean Coffey (Beaufort), Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), David Mangan (Laune Rangers), Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers), Mike Breen 0-1 (Beaufort), Nathan Breen (Beaufort), Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Darren Houlihan 0-1 (Cromane), Fiachra Clifford 0-1 (Laune Rangers), Eanna O’Connor 0-5 (3f) (Milltown/Castlemaine), Keith Evans 0-1 (Keel), Kieran Dennehy (Beaufort), Liam Carey 0-3 (Beaufort), Jack O’Connor 0-3 (2f) (Beaufort). Subs: David Roche (Milltown/Castlemaine) for K Dennehy (38), Jack Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for P Wrenn (42), Ronan Murphy (Beaufort) for McGillicuddy (47), Ciarán Kennedy (Beaufort) for D Houlihan (51), Gavan Horan (Milltown/Castlemaine) for L Carey (61).

FEALE RANGERS: Cathal Keane (Listowel Emmets); Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets), Aaron O’Connor (Duagh); Conor O’Keeffe (Finuge), Ger McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), Niall Collins (Listowel Emmets); Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), Cillian Trant (St Senan’s); Thomas Scanlon (Duagh), Barry Mahony 0-3 (St Senan’s), Shane Stack (Moyvane), David Keane 0-1 (Listowel Emmets), Martin Stack 0-3 (2f, 1m) (Moyvane), Rory Mahony (St Senan’s). Subs: Seanan O Caoimh (Duagh) for T Scanlon (39), Eamonn O’Flaherty 0-2 (Moyvane) for S Stack (39), Nigel O’Connor (Duagh) for D Keane (45), Jamie McVeigh (Listowel Emmets) for R Mahony (45), Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for M Stack (49)

REFEREE: Donal Casey (Scartaglin)