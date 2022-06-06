Fast-starting Kerry camogie team see off Carlow in second round of the intermediate championship

Kerry star Patrice Diggin hit 0-2 for her side against Carlow on Saturday afternoon Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Carlow 2-6

Kerry 0-14

Their male counterparts earned deserved plaudits around the country for playing their part in an absolute thriller of a McDonagh Cup Final.

Kerry’s camogie team don’t get quite the same attention, but they very much proved last weekend that they have just as much grit and guile, seeing off Carlow for their second win on the trot in the All Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Just like in last week’s compelling win over Laois, Kerry made a bright start, with Patrice Diggin grabbing possession and booming over with pinpoint accuracy straight from the throw-in. Julianne O’Keeffe neatly finished off a good Kerry move a minute later.

Kerry were pressing hard on Carlow’s puck-outs and it was paying early dividends as Caoimhe Spillane made it 0-3 to 0-0. Three good scores from three attacks – you can’t really ask for a better start.

Carlow, a very good side in their own right, were struggling under the early blitzkrieg by a ravenous Kerry. Ciara Quirke opened their account with a free, but Kerry cancelled that out instantly with a superb score from livewire Amy O’Sullivan.

Carlow were beginning to settle, though, with Ciara Quirke (f) and Emily Doyle bringing them back within touching distance.

In fairness, they had much more of the play now but yet again the Kerry defence were outstanding, especially Sara Murphy as the linchpin at full-back, mopping up attacks and coolly re-distributing possession to her outfield players.

Amy O'Sullivan, who was the best player on the pitch over the full hour, clipped over another beauty to nudge Kerry two points clear. However, disaster struck as Kerry uncharacteristically failed to clear a loose ball.

Carlow’s Emma Lillis swooped for a goal that undid all of Kerry’s hard work and put the home side in front for the first time, 1-3 to 0-5. That lead didn’t last long as Jackie Horgan swept over a free to restore parity between the sides.

Read More

Both sides were hitting top gear now and scores were very hard-earned on both sides. This was real intensity – no quarter asked or given on either side. Ciara Quirke pointed from play to put Carlow in front, but Jackie Horgan collected herself after receiving treatment for a hard but accidental collision and swung over the resultant free.

Ciara Kavanagh and Ciara Quirke (f) gave Carlow the advantage, but Katie O’Dwyer’s hard work and determination paid off with another free by Jackie just before the break.

Half-time: Carlow 1-6 Kerry 0-8

It was Carlow’s turn to make a lightning start as Ciara Quirke struck for a goal. Kerry needed to respond and did so in fine style.

Rathmore dynamo Danielle O’Leary and Katie O’Dwyer led the way for the Kingdom as they took charge. Patrice Diggin started the fight-back with a good score.

Jackie Horgan was proving a real thorn at the focal point of attack and knocked over two good points. Kerry were in full flight now and Amy O’Sullivan made it four points on-the-trot – 0-12 to 2-6, and every Kerry player was rising magnificently to the challenge.

None more so than dual player O’Leary, who left players scattered in her wake with a great driving run before slipping off to Jackie Horgan to put Kerry in front.

Carlow were bringing on fresh legs as they sought to get a toehold on the game but Ciara Moloney and Liz Houlihan gave equal impetus to Kerry.

Fittingly, Jackie Horgan had the last score of the day to secure a crucial and very hard-fought victory by Kerry against all the odds.

CARLOW: Catherine Kavanagh; Sarah Jane Burke, Rachel Breen, Aine Ryan; Orla Kavanagh, Kate Garry Murphy, Keeva Collins; Ciara Kavanagh (0-1) Eimear Byrne, Emily Doyle (0-1); Emma (1-0) , Ciara Quirke (1-4,3f's), Eibhe Lawler

KERRY: Emma Lawlor, Elaine Ryall, Sara Murphy, Michelle Costello, Sarah Lawlor, Patrice Diggin (0-2), Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan, Danielle O'Leary, Amy O’Sullivan (0-3), Katie O'Dwyer, Julianne O'Keeffe (0-1), Caoimhe Spillane (0-1), Jackie Horgan (0-7, 3f) , Kate Buckley Subs: Ciara Moloney for K Buckley, 46, Liz Houlihan for S Lawlor, 50

REFEREE: Ciarán Groome (Offaly)