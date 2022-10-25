Faha NS lift 8/9 Teacher title after narrow win over Gaelscoil Aogáin in thrilling final

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL 8/9 TEACHER FINAL

Faha NS 2-14

Gaelscoil Aogáin 2-12

Following the opening match and the atmosphere which existed in the stand we thought that the grand stand finish couldn’t or wouldn’t be emulated but we were wrong as this game matched the opener for excitement and tension and surpassed it in terms of the style of football and the quality of footballers on view.

Rónán Ó Chonchúir of Gaelscoil Aogáin and Jamie Murphy both operating at mid field for their respective schools gave top notch performances of skill, style, effort, endurance and that never say die attitude. They had many fine support players in their respective teams who kept those lucky enough to be in attendance at the edge of their seats right through the game and indeed through the extra time which we were treated to.

Playing with the aid of the wind Faha NS were full value for their four point lead mid way through the first half. Jamie Murphy, Cade Jameson, Brendan Allman, Dara Tangney and Patrick O’Connor were in fine form and notched up six early points. Pádraig Mac Curtáin, Jay Mac Raghnaill and Rónán Ó Conchúir scored excellent individual points into the wind as Daniel and Ryan Leslie and Cillian Scannell worked tirelessly in defence as they tried to cope with attack after attack from the Faha outfit. Hollly Burke and Breandán Allman were not to be denied as their hard work and ball winning ability was rewarded with a point apiece to extend their teams lead.

Then in a thirty second period Gaelscoil landed 1-1 to close the gap. Rónán split the posts with a free and having won possession from the ensuing kick out he worked his way forward with assistance from Jay Mac Raghaill and Pádraig Mac Curtáin. He was fouled on route towards goal and with precision and power he his quick free to the net. Jamie Murphy responded at the other end with an excellent goal and followed with a point to see his Faha side lead 1-10 to 1-4 at the break.

From the restart Gaelscoil Aogáin won the lion’s share of possession but failed to capitalize on this on the score board as they were quite wasteful in front of goal from open play but the relentless wave of attack forced the Faha defence in to giving away frees and Aogáin capitalised from this. Rónán Ó Chonchúir opened their account but an injury to the same player seemed to hand the initiative to Faha But the next score came from a free from Pádraig Mac Curtáin from a free to narrow the gap to four points. Pádraigh Ó Murchú was at the end of a well worked move to notch the opening goal of the half to leave the minimum between the sides.

A converted free from Rónán Ó Conchúir let the sides level after ten minutes and the Gaelscoil were now on the ascendency. Another Ó Chonchúir free pointed free saw them take the lead but Faha didn’t panic and with some excellent teamwork and no little skill landed a goal from centre forward Brendán Allman to take the lead at a critical stage. But credit to Gaelscaoil Aogáin they fought back again and two late free from the recovered Rónán Ó Conchúir forced extra-time at 2-10 apiece.

Wind assisted Aogáin lead at the break but only by the slenderest of leads. Rónán Ó Conchúir from a free and Pádraig Ó Murchú from play were the marksmen while Holly Burke scored a valuable point for Faha NS. With Conor McKeon in fine form between the posts Aogáin were denied goal scoring opportunities in the final period and the Faha NS levelling score came from the boot of Patrick O’Connor.

Cillian Scannell burst for to give Faha the lead and a late point from the resurgent Partick O’Connor saw Faha NS retain the title following a titanic struggle against a talented Gaelscoil Aogáin squad.

Faha NS: Conor McKeon, Daniel Leslie, Matthew Lucey, Dara McCarthy, Ryan Leslie, Cillian Scannell, Roan Clifford, Jamie Murphy, Cade Jameson, Dara Tangney, Breandán Allman, Padraig Kimmage, Holly Burke, Eoin Casey, Patrick O’Connor. Subs: Harry O’Mahony, Peadar O’Shea, Sarah Quirke, Elsa Daly, Sinead Curran, Tara O’Connell.

Gaelscoil Aogáin Castleisland: Will de Róiste, Emmet Ó Grádaigh, Dónal Ó Súilleabháin, Darragh Mac Giolla Chuda, Adam Breathnach, Joey Ó Siocháin, Ruairí Ó Conchúir, Jay Mac Raghnaill, Rónán Ó Conchúir, Sam Ó Siocháin, Pádraig Mac Curtáin, Leo Flionn Luma, Katie Ni Cruadhlaoich, Pádraig Ó Murchú, Ryan Ó Conchúir. Ionadaithe: Ethan Ó hUiginn Mac a Bháird, Sophia Ní Pléamonn, Tessa Ní Riada, Ríon Ó Súilleabháin, Ryan Ó Clúmháin, Emmet Ó hÍcí, Daniel Ó Cearnaigh, Lúc Ó hIarlatha, Adam Ó Brudair, Seán Ó Conchúir, Rian Ó Raithile, Seán Mac Coitir.