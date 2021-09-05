Extra-time Kennelly penalty sees Ballydonoghue win 2020 Premier Junior football title

County Premier Junior Football Championship final (2020)

Ballydonoghue 3-20

Gneeveguilla 3-18

A Paul Kennelly goal from the penalty spot in the final moments of extra-time on Sunday evening saw Ballydonoghue crowned County Premier Junior Football champions for 2020 after an epic extra-time win over Gneeveguilla.

It took Kennelly’s goal in the 17th minute of extra-time for Ballydonoghue to turn a one-point deficit and imminent defeat into a two-point lead, which they held onto for the remaining few minutes to secure a famous win for the north Kerry club.

The teams were level 1-9 apiece at half time of regulation play, and there was nothing between them at full time either, with Ballydonoghue’s impressive tally of 1-17 only matched by 2-14 from Gneeveguilla as the sides faced into an additional 20 minutes.

Jack Foley’s goal for Ballydonoghue after 16 minutes of a pulsating match was cancelled out by an own goal credited to Darragh O’Shea after 26 minutes as the teams turned around at half time on an equal footing before a small but partisan crowd at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Jack Cremin’s goal in the 60th minute put Gneeveguilla four points ahead, 2-14 to 1-13, but Ballydonoghue rallied in additional time to score four unanswered points to send the game to extra-time.

It was 2-16 to 1-19 at half time in extra-time before a Kennelly goal in the 78th minute put Ballydonoghue a point ahead, only for Darren Brosnan’s goal a minute later to tilt the lead back in favour of the East Kerry club, 3-18 to 2-19.

The possibility of a penalty shoot-out was looking very likely until Ballydonoghue were awarded a late penalty, which Kennelly struck coolly despatched for the game’s sixth goal, nudging the north Kerry side into the lead again.

Ballydonoghue hit an insurance point in the dying moments to secure an incredible two-point win amid wild celebrations from their players and supporters in the stand.

There will be little time for celebrations, however, as they take their place in the 2021 Intermediate championship alongside Dromid Pearses, Kilcummin and John Mitchels and are out again next Sunday against the latter in the first group stage game of that competition.