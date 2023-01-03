Experimental Kerry team likely to find Cork too strong in McGrath Cup title defence opener

Sean Powter of Cork in action against Diarmuid O’Connor in the 2022 Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn. The counties meet at the same venue in Wednesday's McGrath Cup, when Powter and O'Connor could be coming face to face again.

Contrasting numbers the last two times Kerry and Cork faced each other in the McGrath Cup but context is everything. In the 2020 edition (played on December 29, 2019) Cork won in a procession in Austin Stack Park, swatting Kerry aside by 6-19 to 2-9. A little over two years later in the 2022 final Kerry were comfortable 2-17 to 0-11 winners over Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium. Even if we’re dealing with December/January football here, a 34-point swing is an eyebrow-raising one, but, like we say, context is crucial.

For that Tralee match three years ago, Kerry fielded their under-20 team, managed by then U-20 boss John Sugrue, as the senior squad and manager Peter Keane were away on their post-All-Ireland final team holiday. It was, understandably, a callow Kerry selection that Sugrue fielded, and they ran into a strong Cork squad that included senior players such as Maurice Shanley, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire, Sean White, Ciaran Sheehan, Cathail O’Mahony, Damien Gore, Sean Powter and Ruairi Deane. Gore helped himself to 3-5, O’Mahony chipped in for 1-4, and Kerry’s inexperienced youngsters found themselves very much out of their depth.

Contrast that with 12 months ago, when the counties met in the McGrath Cup final in Killarney. Between the starting 15 and the substitutes used that day, new manager Jack O’Connor played 16 men who would either start or come on in the All-Ireland final against Galway the following July. Needless to say, Kerry, with a forward unit of Micheal Burns, Paudie Clifford, Stephen O’Brien, Tony Brosnan, Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane – and David Clifford and Jack Savage coming on – were always in control against a Cork team trying to find its way under new manager Keith Ricken.

With the Kerry squad back home from their pre-Christmas team holiday, Jack O’Connor told The Kerryman on Monday that that marks a natural end to the old season, and serves as the starting point to the new season. And in the case of 2023 that means the defence of the four titles won last year – starting with the McGrath Cup defence this evening.

The Kerry manager makes no secret of wanting to win every game and competition he is involved with: a long running mantra has been that the habit of winning is a lighter coat to wear than a habit of not winning. O’Connor will be eager to have the defending McGrath Cup, National League, Munster Championship and All-Ireland Championship champions hit the ground running, even if the year will be just five days old when they pitch up at Pairc Uí Rinn tonight.

Kerry won’t be bringing a full strength squad to Cork simply because they cannot. David and Paudie Clifford, David Moran and Jack Savage, and Shane Ryan and Paul Murphy are all on club duty at the weekend. After that there are another six to eight of last year’s squad unavailable for the first few weeks of the year – at least – owing to injuries to one degree or another, the need for an extended rest, and other reasons. It all leads to the management having maybe as few as three or four of the team that started against Galway in the All-Ireland Final last July.

With the team for the game against Cork to be announced this morning, it might be fair to surmise that of the 21 players that saw game time against Galway, only Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor, Killian Spillane and Adrian Spillane might be available, and there is even doubt over a couple of those.

O’Connor will field as strong a team as he can, but by necessity we can also expect the starting selection, and squad, to have plenty of less familiar faces as the management look to imbue the panel with a few new names who impressed in the county championships in the second half of 2022. The manager confirmed 10 players who have been called in for training, and who will be on the bus to Cork this evening.

East Kerry players, understandably, drew most attention through the county championship and it will be no surprise to see Listry club mates Ronan Buckley and Ruairi Murphy feature heavily in this McGrath Cup campaign and, presumably, into the National League. Chris O’Donoghue from Glenflesk is also training with Kerry at the moment.

Dingle team mates Barry O’Sullivan and Dylan Geaney are also in there, and the former’s midfield ability could be more than useful and essential over the next few games in the absence of David Moran and Joe O’Connor, and possibly Jack Barry. To that end, Barry Mahony, who was hugely influential for Feale Rangers in their run to the county SFC semi-final, is another athletic footballer who would be comfortable around midfield, as would the aforementioned Ronan Buckley.

Ruairi Murphy caught the eye as a scoring wing forward for East Kerry last year, but he can also play at midfield, as he did for the Kerry Under-20s in 2022.

Dylan Geaney was a Kerry U-20 team mate of Murphy’s last year, and another skilful and tricky inside forward to carry the Geaney football gene. Indeed, it would be interesting to see him get game time alongside his cousin Paul (who is currently nursing a slight ankle injury) in the full forward line, and recreate some of the incisive play they brought to Dingle in 2022.

Twenty-three-year-old Eddie Horan from Scartaglin is another lively inside forward who was a two-year Kerry under-20 and will surely get a chance to wear the green and gold in the McGrath Cup.

Spa’s Shane Cronin can give cover in a defensive midfield / attacking half back role; Chris O’Donoghue was one of the outstanding corner backs in the county championship; and Kenmare Shamrocks’ James McCarthy is a dependable defender who is equally comfortable at no.3 or no.6.

Last but not least is Devon Burns, last year’s Kerry Under-20 goalkeeper, who could be in line for a start or two in the immediate absence of Shane Ryan. The All Star goalkeeper is on club duty with Rathmore this weekend, and there is some speculation that he may need surgery on a shoulder injury. If that is the case then Na Gaeil’s Burns and Shane Murphy from Dr Crokes could be sharing goalkeeping duties through the McGrath Cup and much of the League.

As much as Jack O’Connor will want to win in Pairc Ui Rinn tonight – or at least not given Cork manager John Cleary and his new coach, former Galway boss Kevin Walsh – an early season boost, this game, and Sunday’s follow-up against Clare, will be “more experimental” from Kerry’s point of view, as the Dromid man put it.

The management will appreciate that getting the balance right is important: as much as a heavy defeat wouldn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of the season ahead, O’Connor is savvy enough to know that it would be far better having just a few newbies winning in a strong Kerry team rather than 10 or 11 of them losing in an inexperienced team. Whether or not he has that choice is another matter.

As for Cork? Twelve months on from last year’s meeting in Killarney, John Cleary has assumed managerial control after Keith Ricken had to step away from the job mid-way through the National League for health reasons. In the Championship, after losing to Kerry in the Munster semi-final, Cork won their way through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they ran into Dublin and lost by 0-21 to 0-10. Cleary was seen giving a long post-match talk to the entire squad of players circled around him that suggested the groundwork for 2023 was being laid there and then in the last week of June. Quite what they have done in the intervening six months remains to be seen, but the addition of Walsh to the management team might suggest we will see a Cork team much harder to break down than in recent years.

The Rebels have named a strong team for tonight’s game: nine of the team that played Dublin last summer will start against Kerry, while two more who came on in Croke Park also start tonight. Names such as Micheal Martin in goal, Maurice Shanley, Sean Meehan and Mattie Taylor in defence, Ian Maguire at midfield, and Sean Powter and Brian Hurley in the attack – as well as Cian Kiely, John O’Rourke and Ruairi Deane among the subs – speaks to a Cork team that isn’t countenancing the 12-point defeats they suffered in last year’s McGrath Cup final or the Munster SFC semi-final back in May.

As ever in Cork, the early battle will be for the hearts and minds of a Cork public that will probably be more interested in what new hurling manager Pat Ryan will bring to the small ball game, than having any great love for the footballers who will be mired in Division 2 again this year. That’s of no concern to Kerry, of course, who, after Wednesday, won’t be seeing the Rebels again until a May 7 Munster Final at the earliest, if that even comes to pass.

Tonight is a rare chance for Cork to put one over on their old enemy, and it is one they should be capable of taking given the relative strengths of the squads. Just remember, context is everything.

McGRATH CUP GROUP A

Cork v Kerry

Wednesday, January 4

Pairc Uí Rinn, Cork at 7pm

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare)