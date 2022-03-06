Enright to consider his Clanmaurice future over coming days

Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright: 'I am with them seven years now and when I joined them did I ever think I'd end up in four All-Irelands and six Munster finals, and we never lost a Munster final'

CLANMAURICE manager Mike Enright had a lot to process in his side's defeat at the hands of Eoghan Rua in Drogheda but a decision over his future was not one of them.

Especially in the first few moments after losing another All-Ireland final, his second in a matter of weeks.

“I'll consider it over the next few days,” Enright exhaled. “The girls will be the first to know. I had a plan coming up here today but I'll keep it top secret for now.”

Enright has been on the road with this group a long time now and he could ask for no more or hide his pride at how his side performed in the crushing loss.

“Very proud of the girls,” Enright declared. “I am with them seven years now and look when I joined them did I ever think I'd end up in four All-Irelands and six Munster finals and we never lost a Munster final of course, and it was extra disappointing today especially after losing it six weeks ago. I could ask no more. I am heartbroken for the girls and my heart goes out to them.”

The winning of the final came midway through the second half and Enright admitted the Derry opponents had the upper hand when it came to speed.

“I personally thought they had way more pace than us,” Enright revealed. “They ran at us from there on and I think a lot of our girls have been at camogie for ten years after four All-Ireland finals. There is a lot of mileage on the clock and you could say they are a young team, a fresh team. They are intermediate champions in Derry, gone up to senior now and of course they were one of the prime clubs before Slaughtneil.

“There is a few of the girls over there in their 30's and you know time catches up with everyone and it catches up on all of us, and it caught up on myself as well at this stage in life. I thought they had great pace and when they ran at us they caused us troubles at times but look, we stuck in there till the end, we battled. We have to pick it up again Clanmaurice, and drive on again”