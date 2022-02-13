Eleven-point fourth quarter swing helps Kerry hurlers to vital win over Kildare

Michael Leane, Kerry clears ahead of Brian Byrne, Kildare during their National Hurling League Division 2A clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Kerry 4-18

Kildare 2-16

Standing on the precipice between victory and defeat, between starting down towards a relegation battle and a push for promotion, the Kingdom didn’t blink when easily they could have done.

Instead they pushed on, twice turning this game upon its head. Twice rocking Kildare on their heels and eventually powering their way to an eight-point win that scarcely looked likely at various junctures, but which had an air of inevitability to it by the finish with Pádraig Boyle smacking over points for fun in injury time at the end of the second half.

The win not only sets Kerry up for a tilt at promotion over the coming month or so, but it should also act as something of a kickstart to their season.

As confidence boosters go fashioning an eleven point turnaround over the course of nineteen minutes – Kerry were 2-11 to 2-14 down on 56 minutes – has got to be worth its weight in gold.

Central to it all, as ever, was the maestro from Lixnaw, Shane Conway who bagged a 67th minute goal and his namesake Shane Nolan, who really stepped up to the mark in the second half, delivering with aplomb from the penalty spot on the stroke of 70 minutes.

A number of second half subs also impacted brilliantly – Darragh Slattery and Daniel O’Carroll (who replaced his first cousin Mikey Boyle) – as the Kingdom brought a greater intensity and energy to the latter stages, than a clearly shell-shocked Kildare.

The ground work for win was in a lot of ways laid in the first half when, despite a difficult opening quarter, the Kingdom battled right back into contention if not de facto control by the half-time break.

Having started poorly with more than their fair share of handling errors, Stephen Molumphy’s men gradually got to grips with the situation and to grips with the Lilywhites.

The change was evident from in and around the twenty minute mark as Kildare, up to then almost imperious, began to be put under the sort of pressure they had been subjecting their hosts to.

Kildare, with six of their Naas contingent drafted in to the starting fifteen before the throw-in, looked the stronger, slicker side with their superiority not merely a factor of the strong wind at their backs down towards the Horan End.

Even though Kerry took an early lead through a point by the impressive Gavin Dooley, Kildare were firmly in command of the game once they started to find their range after a spate of early wides.

A goal on twelve minutes by Kevin Aherne – having picked up a rebounded effort from a free by Brian Byrne – gave Kildare the advantage they deserved on the balance of play, 0-1 to 1-1.

Kerry did straight away strike back through Colum Harty – a welcome returnee to the squad in 2022 – but Kildare were very much in control now hitting five points on the spin to the 22nd minute for a 1-6 to 0-2 lead.

As we’ve said, though, Kerry were now digging their heels in that little bit more. Scrapping harder for those fifty/fifty balls, not quite giving Kildare the time and space they had become accustomed to with guys like Seán Weir and the hugely exciting Colin Walsh standing up to be counted in a major way.

First a point by Paudie Ahern – assist Fionán Mackessy – got the ball rolling on 26 minutes, before Dooley was fouled for a penalty on the half hour by Cathal Derivan.

When Shane Nolan’s effort was saved brilliantly by Paddy McKenna it felt as though a glorious chance had slipped the Kingdom by and in a way it did. Nevertheless Kerry’s blood was up and they finished the half powerfully going on to outscore Kildare 1-3 to 0-1 over the remaining five minutes.

The goal coming right at the death with Shane Conway – that man again – assisting Mackessy for a finish that squirmed and squirted over the line after the Ardfert man’s strike was partially blocked.

No matter, Kerry were now right back in it, 1-6 to 1-7 at the break and with the breeze to come at the second half.

Kildare, though, came out for the second half renewed and rejuvenated hitting the opening four scores of the half (Gerry Keegan, James Burke, Paul Doolan and Bryne all on the mark).

In practically the blink of an eye Kerry had it all to do again, 1-6 to 1-11 down. A second Colum Harty point on 43 minutes kickstarted the Kingdom’s second revival with Colin Walsh bagging a well-earned goal just a minute later (assist Darragh Slattery) – 2-7 to 1-11.

Still Kildare were far from done taking three of the next four scores, including a 51st minute goal by second half sub David Qualter (assist Rian Boran). Qualter’s strike (with literally his first touch of the game) gave Kildare a five point lead, 2-8 to 2-13, with Kerry now on the backfoot.

Except, of course, that the Kingdom didn’t break stride whatsoever. Instead of being rattled they steadied themselves with a pair of Pádraig Boyle points in response.

Kildare, however, were still that nose in front. It needed something special. It needed that Conway goal (assist Michael Leane). It need Kildare’s Shane Ryan to blast wide with the goal gaping in front of him a few minutes beforehand.

It needed Seán Christianseen to foul Pádraig Boyle for a penalty and it needed Nolan to strike a venomos penalty to the back of McKenna’s net.

Sometimes it really is that tight, the margin between success and failure. Kildare will be left smarting, feeling it was a game they probably should have won.

The Kingdom, meanwhile, will relish this victory against the head, with the Kilmoyley players yet to return.

Not a bad day’s work at all.

KERRY: Louis Dee, Seán Weir, Conor O’Keeffe, Eric Leen, Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle, Colin Walsh (1-0), Michael Leane, Fionán Mackessy (1-0), Paudie Ahern (0-1), Pádraig Boyle (0-5), Colum Harty (0-3), Gavin Dooley (0-2), Shane Conway (1-5, 2f), Shane Nolan (1-1, pen) Subs: Darragh Slattery (0-1) for E Ross, 42, Niall Mulcahy for P Ahern, 42, Daniel O’Carroll for M Boyle, 59, Fionán O’Sullivan for G Dooley, 66, Mark Heffernan for C Walsh, 73

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna, Tom Finnerty, Simon Leacy, Seán Christianseen, Rian Boran, Cathal Derivan, Paul Dolan (0-2), Cathal McCabe, Jack Travers (0-1), Johnny Byrne, Gerry Keegan (0-4), Brian Byrne (0-4, 2f), James Burke (0-1), Jack Sheridan (0-3, 2f, 1 ‘65), Kevin Aherne (1-0) Subs: Shane Ryan (0-1) for K Aherne, half-time, David Qualter (1-0) for J Burke (inj), 48 Black Card: Catha Derivan, 30-35 (+4), S Christianseen, 69-full-time Blood: Drew Costello for T Finnerty, 32-33

REFEREE: Nathan Wall (Cork)