Elections for four officerships at Kerry GAA convention with two others filled uncontested

Four positions will be contested at next month's Kerry GAA Annual Convention Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Four officerships are set to be contested at the Kerry GAA’s annual convention on Tuesday, November 22, with all other officers to be returned uncontested. Two positions, meanwhile, have been filled without a contest at the end of the incumbent’s five-year term.

Emma Sweeney of Ballymacelligott succeeds Leona Twiss of Milltown / Castlemaine as Public Relations Officer, while Ballyduff’s Liam Ross will be the new Hurling Officer following the end of Paudie Dineen of Abbeydorney’s five-year term.

The position of Assistant Secretary – vacated by Sweeney – will be contested by Laune Rangers’ Sinead Pigott and Fossa’s Tommy Cronin. The position of Assistant Treasurer, currently held by Joe Crowley, will be contested by John Mitchels’ Pat McAuliffe and Kilcummin’s Paudie Healy.

With both Munster Council delegate positions being vacated by Spa’s John O’Leary and Causeway’s Gerald McCarthy, who having seen out their five-year terms with the provincial council, three people have accepted nominations to fill the two positions.

Out-going Hurling Officer Paudie Dineen, Terence Houlihan of Laune Rangers (the incumbent Planning and Training Officer), and former East Kerry Board chairman Tim Ryan (Kilcummin) will run for the two positions on offer.

The vacancy left by Houlihan as Planning and Training Officer, meanwhile, will be filled by appointment by Chairperson Patrick O’Sullivan.

The Cultural Officer’s position – which has been held by Fingue’s Christy Killeen – will be contested by Dromid Pearse’s Suzanne Ní Laoighre and Lios Póil’s Tomás Ó hÁiniféin.

With experienced officers such as Twiss, Killeen, McCarthy, Crowley, and O’Leary stepping down – assuming they are not appointed to the Planning Officer’s role – there will be a significant turnover in personnel on County Committee executive.