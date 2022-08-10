East Kerry’s six-year reign is ended by South Kerry in county minor championship quarter-final

COUNTY MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

South Kerry 0-17

East Kerry 1-12

After six years of dominance – they were county champions in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and last year – East Kerry’s vice-like grip of the Frank King Trophy came to an end on Monday when, at a sunny JP O'Sullivan Park in Killorglin, they surrendered their county title in the face of a spell-binding display by South Kerry.

South Kerry have been quietly working hard and building momentum at underage, but this performance will really announce them with a bang. They were simply magnificent – and needed to be. With Emmet Daly leading the way, they were 0-3 to 0-0 to the good before Cathal O'Donoghue opened East Kerry's account from a free, and Tadhg O'Donoghue quickly cancelled that. East Kerry were firing up the engines, though, and three quick points from O'Donoghue, Tadhg Gosney, and Aidan Cronin restored parity and made it seem that normal service was resuming. This was pulsating football on both sides. Emmet Daly pointed for South Kerry but Timmy Moynihan and Cathal O'Donoghue (2) edged East Kerry in front for the first time. Emmet Daly and Ian O'Sullivan replied with frees before Timmy Moynihan and Ian O'Sullivan exchanged points.

Level pegging, 0-8 apiece, at half-time, and a fascinating second half in store.

South Kerry were simply awesome at the start of the second half and overwhelmed their opponents with four rapid points to establish a convincing lead. The O'Sullivans, Donagh and Ian, started it and Emmet Daly added another two points to his impressive tally. Daly also forced the first of two great saves out of East Kerry goalkeeper Jack O’Donoghue. East Kerry were in trouble facing that lead.

And, as has been their wont for several years, they wiped it out within minutes, Cathal O'Donoghue pointing before Seán Finnegan got in for a great goal. 0-12 to 1-9, with quarter of an hour left on the clock.

South Kerry rose superbly to the challenge. Emmet Daly with another brace saw them pull clear again and despite scores from the excellent Jamie Moynihan (two great kicks off his left leg – Seamus’ son didn’t lick his football off the stones!) and Cathal O'Donoghue, South Kerry always had the composure and the talent to respond.

South Kerry maintained that narrow lead all the way to the finish, Ian O’Sullivan making one last great catch in his own square at the final whistle, and blew the competition wide open in doing so. They will play Mid Kerry for a spot in the final, and all four teams remaining will feel that they have a real chance of winning the competition.