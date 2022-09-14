Kerry

East Kerry’s coronation as county champions already looks a fait accompli

Paul Brennan

With a 12-point opening round against last year’s county finalists, achieved without David Clifford, it would appear it is simply a matter of when, not if, East Kerry are crowned county champions, writes PAUL BRENNAN

Shane Ryan of East Kerry in action against Shane Brosnan of Kerins O'Rahillys during the County SFC Round 1 match at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. East Kerry were able to move Ryan - the current Kerry team goalkeeper - into their forward line and replace him in goal with Brian Kelly, Kerry's 2014 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

In the week that a new king acceded to the throne in the United Kingdom, it would seem that East Kerry’s coronation as county senior football champions is already a fait accompli.

If that seems a bold statement after just one round of matches of a championship format that means a team must play six games before becoming champions, consider for a moment just how impressive East Kerry were last Saturday evening.

