East Kerry’s coronation as county champions already looks a fait accompli

In the week that a new king acceded to the throne in the United Kingdom, it would seem that East Kerry’s coronation as county senior football champions is already a fait accompli.

If that seems a bold statement after just one round of matches of a championship format that means a team must play six games before becoming champions, consider for a moment just how impressive East Kerry were last Saturday evening.

Apart from playing the defending champions, Austin Stacks, East Kerry could hardly have got a tougher first round game to play. Kerins O’Rahillys reached the 2021 county final, have been in decent form throughout this season, recently qualified for the Senior Club Championship final, and have as good a squad and manager of any club team in the county.

Yes, they were without Jack Savage (emigrated) and Tommy Walsh (injured) but they would still be a team to be avoided in the first round of the county championship; particularly so for a divisional team, one would presume, given how little time they have had to prepare between the end of the club championship quarter-finals and last weekend.

And yet after just 10 minutes of their Group 2 game in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening, when Cian Gammell clipped over a lovely point to make it 1-4 to 0-1 in East Kerry’s favour, there was already a real sense of inevitability about the result.

Six points ahead after 15 minutes, the lead had grown to nine points at half time, and it really was a case of damage limitation for O’Rahillys from there on. To the Strand Road men’s credit, they toiled to the bitter end, and the 1-3 they engineered in the final 10 minutes, including a great goal from Conor Hayes, may well prove invaluable if scoring difference comes into the reckoning at the end of the group phase.

Nevertheless, there was – like it or not – an equal sense that East Kerry had, by then, dropped down from the third gear they mostly played in, to second gear and coasted home in the last quarter. Between the 44th and 49th minutes they had the luxury of withdrawing James O’Donoghue, Ronan Buckley and Paul Murphy, three men who have played Championship football with the Kerry senior team.

In fact, it would have been harder for manager Jerry O’Sullivan to take off a player who hadn’t worn the Kerry jersey at some level than who has: every line of the starting team had at least one player who played inter-county senior championship football with Kerry.

Indeed, East Kerry’s starting 15 last Saturday included nine men who have been part of a senior Kerry All-Ireland winning squad, even if they didn’t all get game time in that Sam Maguire winning season. And there were two more All-Ireland senior medal winners not involved on Saturday, the obvious one being Himself: David Clifford.

That East Kerry looked so assured, so good, so unbeatable without the Footballer of the Year-elect says much for just how much better this team will be when the Fossa man does take his place in what is already a fearsome forward unit. Dara Roche, another of Jack O’Connor’s Kerry squad, was also absent last weekend, so – as you do – East Kerry moved their All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Shane Ryan into the full forward line and got their other All-Ireland winning goalkeeper, Brian Kelly, to deputise at No.1.

The embarrassment of riches Jerry O’Sullivan has to choose from is impressive, but it is also problematic – and not just for the manager who has some tough decisions to make. The enviable strength of East Kerry threatens to turn what could be a very competitive county championship into a procession on the way to an inevitable coronation. And that is never a good thing for a competition.

Champions in 2019 and 2020, East Kerry’s three-in-a-row ambitions were derailed last year when eventual champions Austin Stacks caught them in the first round of the 2021 championship, beating them 1-7 to 1-5. It was, in fact, a two-point hammering for the then champions, who scored a goal and a point in additional time to put some respectability on the final score line of a game in which Stacks were utterly dominant. And yet, and yet…

Eleven months ago East Kerry finished with 13 men on the field against Stacks, with David Clifford sent off late in the second half after defender Niall Donohue had been dismissed earlier in the half. Stacks, of course, went on to win the county title, and it is no stretch to say that had East Kerry scrapped through against the Rockies that evening they would be heading for a four-in-a-row at the end of next month.

It should be pointed out that the two most successful / dominant teams in the county championship were two clubs: the John Mitchels five-in-a-row team of 1959 to 1963, and the Dr Crokes team of 2010 to 2013 inclusive. The best title-winning run a divisional team has managed is three in a row, which South Kerry did in the mid Noughties, and East Kerry achieved twice – from 1968 to ’70 and again 1997 to ’99. It is a record that hardly points to any divisional team monopolising the county championship for any worryingly long period. It would seem, in those earlier cases, that divisional team empires fall away almost as soon as they seem about to dominate for years.

Maybe East Kerry will reclaim the Bishop Moynihan Cup this year. And maybe they will win it again in 2023. But does that mean we are looking at the men in red (or black as was the case last Saturday) dominating the championship for the next four or five years? Divisional teams, no matter how strong they can be or appear to be at any given moment in time, can be fickle enough entities.

East have two of their constituent clubs, Rathmore and Legion, in the Intermediate Championship semi-finals this year, with a good chance that one of the other will win that championship and thereby move up to the senior ranks for next year. Just two Rathmore players – Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan – featured in last week’s demolition of O’Rahillys (along with Cathal Ryan as a very late sub), with Brendan O’Keeffe the only other Rathmore player togged out for East Kerry last Saturday.

Legion gave five starters to the East Kerry team, with one more coming on from the bench, and Padraig Lucey an unused sub. Obviously were the Killarney club to win the Intermediate champions their elevation back to the senior ranks would leave a decent hole in East Kerry’s playing resource.

The divisional team element of the county championship has often been problematic, despite the general consensus that it serves the greater good of Kerry football very well. If nothing else, there always seems an inherent unfairness in the simple mathematics of the disparity in the number of clubs a divisional team can have in any given year.

When South Kerry were winning their county championships in the Noughties they had 10 clubs to draw players from, and even if Sneem and Derrynane and Renard were small, lower ranked clubs, it still meant then manager James O’Sullivan had well over 200 senior footballers to look at and pick a panel from. In contrast, around the same time, when Dingle and An Ghaeltacht were both senior clubs, the West Kerry district team drew from just three clubs, with a pool of about 60 players.

This year there are 10 clubs feeding into the East Kerry divisional team, which offers Jerry O’Sullivan well over 200 players to consider, and when that number includes the best forward in the country, his brother, a former Footballer of the Year, and several past and current Kerry senior players, it is easy to see why East Kerry are unbackable to be county champions in a few weeks time.

Austin Stacks, the reigning county champions, might be club football royalty in the Kingdom, but it would seem East Kerry, with their nouveau riches, are kings of Kerry football-in-waiting, their path to being crowned champions already looking like it will be a procession.

The only question is: how lightly will they wear the crown; and for how long?