East Kerry will finish 2020 O'Donoghue Cup with 2021 competition a “write off”

The 2021 O’Donoghue Cup will not be played, with the East Kerry Board instead focussing their attentions on finishing the 2020 event, part of which was played last year before lockdown came into effect last October and November.

East Kerry Board Chairperson Johnny Brosnan, explained the decision.

“All we’re going to do is try and finish the 2020 one, the 2020 O'Donoghue Cup,” he told The Kerryman.

"That’s the only one we’re going to try and get played. We won’t have anything at all to do with the 2021 championship. We’ll write that off.

“You see we’ve a couple of games played in that already. We've a few quarter-finals and Crokes are in the semi-final actually. We’ve Kenmare and Listry in a first round and we’ve Gneeveguilla and Rathmore in a first round, and we’ve Fossa and Spa in a first round game.

"We’ve Kilcummin and Glenflesk then and I think that’s a quarter-final.”

The move was on the Board made reluctantly – the O’Donoghue Cup is one of the biggest draws of the domestic GAA calendar – but was forced upon it by circumstance.

“We’d no other choice with the way the county games are going [Firies and Gneeveguilla in county club finals]. You know as the fella said when we started it so we said we’d finish,” Brosnan concluded.