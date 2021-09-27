East Kerry to start three-in-a-row SFC bid against Austin Stacks

Three-in-a-row chasing East Kerry will start their County Senior Football Championship title defence with a tough fixture against Austin Stacks, when the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup gets underway at the end of October.

The divisional team won their first county championship title in 20 years when they beat Dr Crokes in the 2019 final, and the Jerry O’Sullivan managed side retained their title last year after a 12-point win over Mid Kerry in the county final.

This year East Kerry will be somewhat weakened by the absence of the Spa players available to them, after the Killarney club won the delayed 2020 Intermediate Championship a couple of weeks ago.

Spa were the first team out in this Monday evening’s draw, and they will face Legion in a Killarney derby. Incidentally, this is the only all-club fixture in the first round.

Last year’s beaten county finalists, Mid Kerry, have a tough opener also, after being paired against Dingle, a team that has been in good form in the Senior Club Championship and that will call on the Geaneys and Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan to carry them far in the championship.

Dr Crokes – champions from 2016 to 2018 before East Kerry took over – will play West Kerry, while another side that will be among the favourites, South Kerry, take on Feale Rangers.

Divisional side St Kierans take on Kerins O’Rahillys, Kenmare Shamrocks will play St Brendans, and Shannon Rangers are due to meet in a Templenoe in a north versus south, district versus club tie.

The championship will be run on a straight knock-out format, with the first round to be played and completed on the weekend of October 30 and 31. The quarter-finals will take place the following weekend, November 6 and 7, with a fortnight break to the semi-final on the weekend of November 20 and 21.

Kerry SFC draw

Spa v Legion

Templenoe v Shannon Rangers

Feale Rangers v South Kerry

West Kerry v Dr Crokes

Austin Stacks v East Kerry

Kenmare Shamrocks v St Brendans

Dingle v Mid Kerry

St Kierans v Kerins O’Rahillys