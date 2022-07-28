East Kerry surge in extra-time to see off gutted North Kerry in U21 final

East Kerry captain Mark Kelliher lifts the cup aloft after victory over North Kerry in the County Under 21 FC Final in Austin Stack Park on Wednesday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

COUNTY UNDER 21 FC FINAL

East Kerry 1-22

North Kerry 3-14

AET

If anybody was anticipating a bit of a lull after the exaltation brought about by Sunday’s All-Ireland final, then Austin Stack Park on Wednesday night was not the place to be. This Acorn Life county under-21 FC decider between East Kerry and North Kerry was an absolute epic.

Where do you even start? Forty scores, two periods of extra-time, herculean individual displays on both sides, a strength of character and conviction that was heart-warming, a never-say-die attitude that was inspiring, a vociferous crowd engrossed all night. The future is bright in Kerry football circles.

At the conclusion of roughly 94 minutes of pulsating activity, defending champions (from 2019) East Kerry had their noses in front by two points. Captain Mark Kelliher lifted the winners’ trophy, as his team-mates were engulfed in celebration. North Kerry were gutted, beaten at the death, but certainly not broken. Not in the slightest.

Let’s begin at the beginning. Jerry O’Sullivan’s charges got off to the proverbial flyer – Ruairi Murphy firing over a point just ten seconds in, and full-forward Emmett O’Shea sprinting away from a hamstrung North Kerry full-back Brendain O’Neill to slot the ball to the net in the third minute. Disaster for North Kerry – four points adrift, and a key man hobbling off injured.

For the remainder of the first half, however, the underdogs gave as good as they got. With as much possession, and creating as many chances as their opponents, they found themselves bedevilled by erratic shooting and panicky indecision. East Kerry, without ever hitting their best form, were far more economical in their finishing.

The favourites were six points clear (1-4 to 0-1), with Ryan O’Grady and Jack McElligott being deprived of goals at either end by smart reflexes of the respective goalkeepers, before North Kerry received a lifeline in the 23rd minute when Jack Kennelly deftly flicked Robert Stack’s attempt at a point past the diving Kelliher.

The goalmouth action wasn’t finished there. Kevin Goulding saw a left-footed strike well saved by the Glenflesk stopper, and then, after East Kerry’s Aaron O’Shea had launched a low drive past North Kerry netminder Kieran Mackessy, there was young Kerry minor Eddie Healy to block the ball on the line. With two late points, East Kerry were five up at the break (1-6 to 1-1).

From the resumption, the accuracy from both sides dramatically improved. The will-o-the-wisp figure of Kennelly continued to lead the way for North Kerry, but when Aaron O’Shea slotted over two points on the trot by the 41st minute, East Kerry still appeared to be in a very comfortable position (1-11 to 1-5).

This is where John O’Connell’s northerners really showed their courage. Kennelly immediately answered the call with a brace, and then Goulding thundered into proceedings with three spell-binding white flags in succession. The margin was down to the minimum, and the ground was rocking.

East Kerry now showed their composure and experience. Emmett O’Shea, Cian Murphy (who was excellent) and Ryan O’Grady responded to the challenge with three points and, entering the 60th minute, the silverware, eventually, appeared to be heading to its expected home.

Once more, North Kerry would not give in. Magnificent long-range points by Cillian Trant and young minor star Cormac Dillon reduced the deficit to two (1-14 to 1-12) and, lo and behold, three minutes into injury-time, Kennelly’s through-the-eye-of-a-needle pass was collected by rampaging corner-back Pádraig Walsh, who bundled a low left-footed shot to the back of the net.

Cue pandemonium among the North Kerry supporters. Had they snatched the glory right at the death? Not quite. In their moment of need, East Kerry had their talismanic figure. A bundle of swashbuckling energy all night, engrossed in a fascinating midfield battle with heroic opponents like Trant and Stack, Ruairí Murphy decided that he would save his side’s bacon.

With the leaders filtering lots of bodies back, and diligently making sure that they did not give away a free in the scoring zone, the Listry number nine simply took all the responsibility on his shoulders, and with a 40 metre booming right foot, curling missile, he kicked a stunning game-saving equaliser (1-15 to 2-12). East Kerry then had one last opportunity to nick it, but that would have been too cruel.

Onto extra-time, and with his gander now well and truly up, Murphy was the star of the first period, the eventual man-of-the-match bringing his tally to five points from play with another pair, and with North Kerry being reduced to a single score from Stack, they were three points in arrears again at the short whistle (1-19 to 2-13).

Once more, however, they refused to throw in the towel. In the opening minute of the second period of added time, Goulding was fouled, a penalty was awarded, and captain Kennelly calmly, and clinically, sent Kelliher the wrong way with a low, in-off-the-post spot-kick. Level yet again, with the destination of the spoils remaining, tantalisingly, up for grabs.

East Kerry might have been rattled again, but their resilience and resolve was impenetrable. Whatever North Kerry threw at them, they always found a response. On this occasion, with shattered bodies dropping to the deck like flies, three unanswered points (two from substitutes Stephen Palmer and William Shine) proved ultimately decisive.

Darragh Lynch pulled one back with a long-range beauty, but time was now running out for North Kerry. They manufactured a free in the dying moments, but when it was played short instead of being launched into the square (did they not realise, or had they not been told, that it was the last play), the referee blew the final whistle, and an unforgettable classic had finally come to a halt.

North Kerry had given it everything, but had just fallen short. Maybe they were too dependent on Kennelly and Goulding up front, maybe a difference in age and physique played its part, but this amalgamation is here to stay. Last year’s minors, and this group of under-21s, have proved that.

For East Kerry, they got the fright of their lives, but they came through the most acid of tests. The bit of extra experience and finals know-how may well have tipped the scales, along with having a much deeper spread of scorers. And, of course, the presence of Ruairi Murphy. It would be wise to keep an eye on this lad’s progress in the upcoming seasons.

EAST KERRY: Mark Kelliher (Glenflesk) 0-1 (f); Peter O’Sullivan (Legion), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk) 0-1; Brian O’Leary (Firies), Philip O’Leary (Kilcummin), Tom Clifford (Firies); Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin), Ruairi Murphy (Listry) 0-5; Aaron O’Shea (Listry) 0-3, Ryan O’Grady (Legion) 0-3, Patrick D’Arcy (Glenflesk) 0-1; Aaron Flynn (Firies) 0-1, Emmett O’Shea (Fossa) 1-1, Cian Murphy (Spa) 0-4 Subs: William Shine (Legion) 0-1 for Flynn (half-time), Darragh Fleming (Legion) for Clifford (48 mins), Dara O’Donohue (Firies) for C Murphy (59 mins), Stephen Palmer (Firies) 0-1 for D’Arcy (60+4 mins), Dylan Roche (Glenflesk) for A O’Shea (61 mins), C Murphy for O’Donohue (61 mins, temporary reversal), Michael Keane (Listry) for B O’Leary (75 mins), Mark O’Shea (Kilcummin) for O’Grady, inj (78 mins), D’Arcy for C Murphy (80 mins)

NORTH KERRY: Kieran Mackessy (Finuge); Liam Guiney (Ballydonoghue), Brendain O’Neill (Ballydonoghue), Padraig Walsh (Ballyduff) 1-0; Jack McElligott (Listowel Emmets), Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Adam Segal (Ballyduff); Cillian Trant (St Senans) 0-1, Robert Stack (Beale) 0-1; Ted Moloney (Duagh), Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) 0-4, Jamie McVeigh (Listowel Emmets); Rory O’Mahony (St Senans), Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets), Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) 2-6 (1-0 pen, 0-3 mks, 0-2 fs) Subs: Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets) for O’Neill, inj (4 mins), Darragh Carey (Listowel Emmets) for Lynch (28 mins), Cormac Dillon (Duagh) 0-1 for Moloney (41 mins), Mikey Nolan (Ballydonoghue) for McVeigh (60+2 mins), McVeigh for Stack, inj (70+2 mins), Lynch 0-1 for O’Mahony (71 mins), Dylan Quinn (Listowel Emmets) for Maher (80 mins)

REFEREE: Gary Kissane (Kerins O’Rahillys)