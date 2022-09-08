East Kerry remain the strongest divisional team by a distance based on their constituent club rankings

Not matter the endeavour, a certain amount of inequality is almost built in to the process.

Even take something like the Leaving Cert. True enough it’s the same test, with the same criteria for everyone, but not everyone starts from the same place. Some schools are better than others. Some parents can afford to pay for grinds. Others cannot.

In the GAA world, we know all about inequality, with behemoths like Dublin supposedly competing on a level playing fiend with minnows Leitrim.

It’s not purely a numbers game either; with the greater population comes more scope for commercial investment, acting as a multiplier effect. Haves and have nots.

It's the same at club level. We know that not all clubs are created equal. Some are in towns with substantial population bases to draw upon. Others are struggling for numbers as rural depopulation bites hard.

That’s why they’re graded between senior, intermediate and junior. It provides for meaningful competition, fair competition. And it works, it really does, as we’ve seen over the course of the last month or so with cracking games up and down the grades.

Next weekend the County Senior Football Championship gets underway. Somehow, though, we don’t imagine it will be quite as equitable as its club equivalents. Why? Because of the districts. Some are far too strong, others far too weak.

Don’t get us wrong here. The district sides are an adornment to the Kerry football scene. A backbone of it ,you could argue, and we wouldn't at all dispute that as we’ve said. Still, though, that doesn't mean that, in their present form, they cannot be questioned.

First, however, we must try put some numbers on the scale of the issue. We could just list the number of clubs each has available to them – East Kerry (10), South Kerry (8), St Kierans (7), Mid Kerry (6), Feale Rangers (6), Shannon Rangers (6), St Brendans (4), and West Kerry (4) – but as we’ve noted already, not all clubs are created equal, so that’s a fairly crude way of looking at it.

True, you see East Kerry with ten clubs, and they are the big favourites to regain the Bishop Moynihan Cup, while West Kerry, with the fewest number of clubs, are expected to struggle, so there is something to it.

We’d prefer to take a more nuanced look at it all the same, so we’re going to rank the individual clubs within a district combination on the basis of their Club Championship status. So for each intermediate club a district side has they’ll gain five points each. Junior Premier sides are ranked at three points each, with Junior sides weighted at one point each.

Obviously it’s not an exact science given the disparities between clubs even within a grade – not every Junior Premier outfit has two Clifford brothers available to them, after all – overall it should even itself out, though.

One wrinkle here is that clubs which didn't contest the club championships – such as Clounmacon, Valentia Young Islanders and Tuosist – don't carry any weight in this thought experiment, but obviously they can and will contribute players to their district sides.

Once we tot up the figures, what we see is that there isn’t a direct correlation between the number of clubs and the club’s weighted power ranking. East Kerry do dominate still, carrying a weight of 33 points, but that's because of the strength as much as the number of clubs Jerry O'Sullivan and his management team can call upon.

Then take Feale Rangers who, with six clubs, are mid-table on club numbers, but they rank rock bottom when the other metrics are put into place. It suggests that football in that neck of the woods is at a particularly low ebb.

Indeed, Feale Rangers are the only district combination without an intermediate club in their ranks, which might be a bit more forgivable if there was a senior club in the area who were promoted out of the district, but that’s not the case here.

It would seem to bolster the case for an amalgamation between Feale and Shannon Rangers in the north of the county. Given Shannon Rangers are joint-second last in our power rankings, it wouldn’t be an at-all outrageous step to take.

A combined North Kerry side (Feale and Shannon Rangers) would only rank at joint-third strongest district side, behind East Kerry and Mid Kerry – who again must rank as dark horses this year – and level with South Kerry on 21 points.

To combine Feale and Shannon Rangers would free up an extra slot for a club side and, frankly, the small number of senior clubs in the county is probably what’s led to the creation of a leviathan such as East Kerry.

In what other county would Legion, Kilcummin and Rathmore not be senior grade clubs? If the district sides were streamlined and, where possible, consolidated, it would free up space for them to return to the top table more regularly (if not semi permanently).

As it is, we can probably expect East Kerry to win this year’s championship. The depth of talent they have, the strength of clubs they can draw upon, is unparalleled. Not even the strongest club side could expect to compete with them on that measure.

Last year they were out after the first round; with the new group phase in place, they’ll not be caught like that again.

When you think that the gap between the intermediate and senior grades isn’t that yawning – Kilcummin’s yoyo status tells us that much – East Kerry with four intermediate sides in their ranks should be out on their own and probably will be.

Yes, there’s the case that the cohesion of a club side is worthwhile, but at the end of three group games, that will be well negated. No, it’s hard not to imagine that this one is East Kerry’s to lose.

EAST KERRY (10 clubs): Firies 1, Fossa 3, Glenflesk 5, Gneevguilla 5, Listry 3, Kilcummin 5, Kilgarvan 1, Killarney Legion 5, Rathmore 5, Tuosist – 33

MID KERRY (6 clubs): Beaufort 5, Cromane 1, Glenbeigh-Glencar 5, Keel 3, Laune Rangers 5 and Milltown/Castlemaine 5 – 24

SOUTH KERRY (8 clubs): Dromid Pearses 5, Reenard 1, Skellig Rangers 3, Sneem/Derryname 1, St Marys 5, Valentia Young Islanders, Waterville 3 and St Michaels / Foilmore 3 – 21

ST KIERANS (7 clubs): Ballymacelligott 3, Brosna 3, Castleisland Desmonds 5, Cordal 1, Currow 5, Knocknagoshel 1 and Scartaglin 1 – 19

ST BRENDANS (4 clubs): Churchill 3, John Mitchels 5, St Pats 3 and Ardfert 3 – 14

WEST KERRY (4 clubs): Annascaul 3, Castlegregory 3, Lios Póil 1 and An Ghaeltacht 5 – 12

SHANNON RANGERS (6 clubs): Asdee 1, Ballydonoghue 5, Ballyduff 3, Ballylongford 1, Beale 1 and Tarbert 1 – 12

FEALE RANGERS (6 clubs): Clounmacon, Duagh 1, Finuge 1, Listowel Emmets 3, Moyvane 1, St Senans 3 – 9