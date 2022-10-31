Kerry

East Kerry players make up one-third of our Team of the County Championship

Paul Brennan

The new format with extra games, and a plethora of excellent individual performances, made the final selection of The Kerryman’s Team of the Championship a very difficult assignment...

East Kerry jerseys hang at the dugout before the County Senior Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

On the weekend that the GAA / GPA named two fairly uncontroversial All Star teams in football and hurling, The Kerryman is going to see how many feathers we will ruffle with our Team of the County SFC selection. Last year the straight knock-out format of the competition possibly made things a little easier in some respects in that it it really was only from the quarter-finals on that players commanded any consideration for selection, with all the first round losers unable to impress enough in just one game to make it into the Championship XV.

This year, of course, the group stage element gave every team three games minimum, which meant that even by the time we got to the knock-out phase of the championship, a huge number of footballers had made very credible claims to be in the Team of the Championship. However, as is the way with these things, the higher and further players flew with their team the better chance they had to make the final cut, so it is little surprise that most of our All Star team is drawn from the semi-finalists and finalists, including, naturally, the champions East Kerry.

