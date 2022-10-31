East Kerry players make up one-third of our Team of the County Championship

On the weekend that the GAA / GPA named two fairly uncontroversial All Star teams in football and hurling, The Kerryman is going to see how many feathers we will ruffle with our Team of the County SFC selection. Last year the straight knock-out format of the competition possibly made things a little easier in some respects in that it it really was only from the quarter-finals on that players commanded any consideration for selection, with all the first round losers unable to impress enough in just one game to make it into the Championship XV.

This year, of course, the group stage element gave every team three games minimum, which meant that even by the time we got to the knock-out phase of the championship, a huge number of footballers had made very credible claims to be in the Team of the Championship. However, as is the way with these things, the higher and further players flew with their team the better chance they had to make the final cut, so it is little surprise that most of our All Star team is drawn from the semi-finalists and finalists, including, naturally, the champions East Kerry.

Were East Kerry the best team in the championship? Yes, absolutely. They eased through the toughest group on paper, then showed character and resilience to beat two very strong club teams in really poor weather, and then produced a controlled, confident performance in the final, which they never looked under threat or uncomfortable in.

After that it might seem logical to say Mid Kerry were the second best team in the championship, but we’d have Dingle right up alongside them, perhaps even a fraction ahead, if only for the fact that they took East Kerry closer to the brink of a defeat than anyone. That will be no consolation to the men from West Kerry this week, knowing they really should have won that semi-final, and would have been favourites to go on and win the title on Sunday.

Feale Rangers couldn’t be considered the fourth best team of the 16 in the county championship, but they wrung the absolute most and best out of themselves, and getting to the semi-finals when better teams fell by the wayside has to be recognised with a couple of places in the Team of the Championship.

Beaten quarter-finalists Kenmare Shamrocks, Templenoe, Dr Crokes and champions Austin Stacks had some outstanding individuals across their campaigns, especially in the first couple of group phase fixtures as teams tried to establish themselves a secure qualification. With all 16 teams playing at least three games, and eight teams in action four times, a big number of players have a strong claim for inclusion in the final 15. We have tried to keep players in their normal and natural positions as much as possible, but we have used a little licence in order to accommodate who we think absolutely has to be in the team. So let’s see where we can find some, if any, common ground...

1. SEÁN COFFEY (Mid Kerry)

James Devane of Spa, Kenmare’s Kieran Fitzgibbon and Gavin Curran from Dingle all made teams of the weekend, but only one goalkeeper made it twice: Sean Coffey from Mid Kerry. And with another couple of fine saves in the final, the Beaufort club man was clearly the no.1 with the golden gloves through the competition.

Honourable mention: Gavin Curran (Dingle)

2. PA KILKENNY (Mid Kerry)

Mid Kerry’s go to man marker, Kilkenny came into his own as the championship progressed, making our TOTW after the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and was easily his team’s best defender in the county final. Was very good going forward and could just as easily be positioned at wing back.

Honourable mention: Donnacha Maher (Feale Rangers)

3. CHRIS O’DONOGHUE (East Kerry)

The Glenflesk man didn’t wear the no.3 jersey but he was very much the lock of the East Kerry full back line, dove-tailing brilliantly with Jack Sherwood, but bringing great tenacity, reading of the danger, and forward drive to the champions’ last line of defence.

Honourable mention: Neil O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

4. TOM O’SULLIVAN (Dingle)

No All Star from the lads in Croke Park, but the Dingle all-rounder is a shoo-in on this team. Nominally lined out at no.4 but such is the versatility of the man, O’Sullivan was as much a centre-back, wing-back and half forward at times, putting out fires all over the Dingle defence and raiding forward for a few of those trademark scores.

Honourable mention: Michael Potts (Dr Crokes)

5. MIKEY GEANEY (Dingle)

Lots of strong contenders in the half back line, but Mikey Geaney was the fulcrum around which Dingle revolved in the group stage, with masterful performances full of dynamism and leadership. It’s a moot point now, but would Dingle have thrown away that late two-point lead against East Kerry in the semi-final if he was still on the pitch? We don’t think so.

Honourable mention: Dara O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

6. TADHG MORLEY (Templenoe)

Only one player that didn't reach the semi-finals makes the team, but there had to be a place for Tadhg Morley. He was the heart and soul of a Templenoe team that ground its way to the quarter-final and pushed Mid Kerry to two points there. Morley defended astutely, scored points, and brought all his inter-county class and nous to his club’s effort.

Honourable mention: Paul Murphy (East Kerry)

7. DAN O’BRIEN (East Kerry)

In an East Kerry defence with more established names and more decorated footballers, O’Brien was consistency personified. The Glenflesk wing back played every minute of the championship, was an utterly dependable man marker, linked the play effortlessly between defence and attack, and hardly put a foot wrong or a pass out of place in six games.

Honourable mention: Mike Breen (East Kerry)

8. BARRY O’SULLIVAN (Dingle)

While there were several midfielders who put in one or two big performances, few bent so many games to their will as big Barry ‘Dan’ from Dingle. He was excellent under the kick-outs, worked hard in defending, and carried the ball strongly and intelligently into the Dingle attack, and finished the campaign having scored 1-12.

Honourable mention: Colin McGillicuddy (Mid Kerry)

9. RONAN BUCKLEY (East Kerry)

Spent a little time in the half forward line, but the Listry man did all his best work for the champions at midfield. Energetic, good in the air, very comfortable on the ball, aggressive, able to kick a score, Buckley was a driving force in the middle of the field. His only blot was a needless sending off in the semi-final, which almost cost them against Dingle, but which also reinforced just how important he was to East Kerry.

Honourable mention: Michael O’Donnell (Austin Stacks)

10. RUAIRI MURPHY (East Kerry)

Murphy announced himself into the championship with 1-5 scored against O’Rahillys in the first group game, and while the Listry man wasn’t quite so hot for the rest of the championship, he still scored at least a point in every game bar the quarter-final, which is what every good wing forward should do. More than that he was a clever play-maker, smart in possession and an honest worker, all of which should see him get a call from Jack O’Connor in the coming weeks.

Honourable mention: Fiachra Clifford (Mid Kerry)

11. BARRY MAHONY (Feale Rangers)

East Kerry’s Paudie Clifford and Eanna O'Connor from Mid Kerry have major claims on the no.11 sport, but without question, St Senans footballer and Crotta hurler Mahony was the driving force in Feale Rangers excellent run to the semi-finals. The team was greater than the sum of its individuals, and great credit is due to players and management alike, but Mahony brought the x-factor to the team, leading the attack from centre-forward.

Honourable mention: Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. KEITH EVANS (Mid Kerry)

There are several strong contenders to complete the half forward line, with Cian Gammell and Stephen O’Brien due serious consideration, but Evans was a sort of unsung hero in the Mid Kerry attack. The Keel club man played every minute in the half forward line, with the exception of a few additional-time minutes in the group win over Na Gaeil, kicked one point in each of the six matches, and grafted hard on and off the ball, and was vital in Mid Kerry getting to the final.

Honourable mention: Conor Jordan (Austin Stacks)

13. DAVID CLIFFORD (East Kerry)

With respect to every other no.13 in the county, this wasn’t even a debate, and we suspect they all know that. Clifford didn’t even play East Kerry’s first game, only came on as a sub in the second, and still almost finished the championship's top scorer, coming up short by one point after dominating the final with 1-9 in an absolute masterclass. Incredibly he was kept scoreless from play in the semi-final, but was still involved enough to help East Kerry to the final, and was it every in doubt but that he would write his name large over the big one? Never.

Honourable mention: Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. PAUL GEANEY (Dingle)

Second only to David Clifford as the best, most consistent and lethal forward in the championship. Geaney scored 4-16 in five games to finish as joint top scorer in the competition, he was the pin-sharp focal point of the Dingle attack, showing leadership and courage, and generally terrorising full backs in defences in general in his best county championship for several years.

Honourable mention: Dara Roche (East Kerry)

15. MARTIN STACK (Feale Rangers)

Joint top scorer (0-31) for the championship with Paul Geaney, the simple truth is Feale Rangers wouldn’t have reached the semi-finals without the Moyvane man at the top of their attack. His 0-11 against St Brendans (six points from play) on day one was a personal highlight, and he scored 0-5 on a memorable night when Rangers dethroned champions Austin Stacks.

Honourable mention: Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

All Star team breakdown

East Kerry – 5

Dingle – 4

Mid Kerry – 3

Feale Rangers – 2

Templenoe – 1