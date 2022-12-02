East Kerry O’Donoghue Cup final spots up for decision as Dr Crokes take on Legion and Spa face Gneeveguilla

A typically tough and tight Killarney derby is expected on Saturday when rivals Dr Crokes and Legion meet in the Dr O'Donoghue Cup semi-final in Fitzgerald Stadium

EAST KERRY SFC SEMI-FINALS

Dr. Crokes v Killarney Legion

Saturday, December 3

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2pm

Both sides found their year hampered by injuries. Dr. Crokes, the reigning champions, have had something of an indian sign over their near neighbours in recent years, apart from the 2019 Final, but Gavin White, Fionn Fitzgerald and Micheál Burns remain unlikely participants as all three rehab serious injuries. Midfield will be a key duel, with Pádraig Lucey and Darragh Lyne likely to face up to David Shaw and Mark O'Shea, who may well switch on occasion with Tom Doyle.

The key shooters on either side won't come as any surprise, with James O'Donoghue and Tony Brosnan both in top form. Legion have young guns like Ryan O'Grady and Will Shine (2021 Goal of the Year nominee for his strike in last year's Hogan Cup Final), but Dr Crokes have playmaker Gavin O'Shea back and the likes of Mikey Potts, Neil O'Shea, Cian McMahon, and veteran Brian Looney. Dr Crokes will go in as slight favourites for this one.

Spa v Gneeveguilla

Saturday, December 3

Lewis Road, Killarney at 12.30pm

Gneeveguilla won the County League clash between them with a bit to spare, but Spa have gone well since and, with the return of Niall McCarrthy and especially Dara Moynihan from injury, will go in here as very slight favourites. They will be looking to Dan O'Donoghue, Shane Cronin, and Liam Kearney to lead the line and Evan Cronin, Mike Foley, and David Spillane for the crucial scores.

Spa will have it all to do against Gneeveguilla, though, who can look to Padraig O'Connor, Pa Warren, Conor Herlihy, and Paudie O'Leary for the engines and Seán O'Keeffe and Connie O'Connor's impressive accuracy for the key scores. This one should be very tight.

East Kerry SFC Quarter-finals

Spa 2-8

Listry 0-9

The outstanding Ruairí Murphy opened the scoring, but Spa jumped ahead with scores from Ciarán Spillane, Cian Tobin, and Evan Cronin. Joe Clifford and Ruairí Murphy levelled matters, but great work by Mike Foley saw Niall McCarthy find the Listry net. Listry dominated the third quarter with points from Aaron O'Shea (2) and Ruairí Murphy, while Joe Clifford drew a great save out of James Devane. At half-time it was all square, 1-3 to 0-6.

A heavy thundershower did no one any favours in the second half, with the game actually finishing under lights because of the conditions. The introduction of Dara Moynihan lifted Spa, and after Evan Cronin opened the second half scoring with a point, Moynihan set him up for Spa's second goal. He added a free to move Spa five points clear, 2-5 to 0-6. Danny Wrenn pointed a beauty for Listry but Mike Foley replied.

Ruairí Murphy pulled another one back but Shane Cronin lofted over a great ‘45’ in the conditions. Listry pressed hard for a goal but had to settle for a final point from John Foley, and it wasn't enough to stop Spa going through to a semi-final against Gneeveguilla next Saturday.

Gneeveguilla 1-13

Glenflesk 1-9

Killian O'Sullivan opened the scoring for Glenflesk but Jack Cremin and Pádraig O'Connor nudged Gneeveguilla in front. A great run by Ian Roche won a penalty adroitly converted by his brother Darragh. Fellow county player Pa Warren replied with a beauty. Darragh Roche and Seán O Keeffe swapped frees, to leave Glenflesk ahead by 1-4 to 0-6.

Chris O'Donoghue and John Kelliher extended the lead to a goal on the restart before Connie Cremin pulled one back. Darragh Roche restored the three point gap with a free but Seán O'Keeffe replied in kind. It was Gneeveguilla's turn to win a penalty and Seán O'Keeffe's finish was just as clinical as Darragh Roche's earlier effort. Connie O'Connor and Damien O’Sullivan pointed to push Gneeveguilla two clear.

Darragh Roche pointed a crucial free for Glenflesk but the tide was very much turning in Gneeveguilla's favour and two more O'Keeffe points from frees, plus a classy score from play with his left foot, secured the victory for his side.