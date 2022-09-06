East Kerry get my vote to win County SFC as new format will favour the divisional teams

It is that time of year again where players and supporters alike can look forward to the beginning of the county senior football championship, albeit this year we have a new format the likes of which hasn’t be used before.

Last year’s county championship most certainly favoured the club teams as the old straight knock-out format was reverted to with no second chance. It didn’t give the divisional teams the chance to build camaraderie and cohesion as a unit. The club players play and train together all year round and have built up that trust in each other over the years. It proved decisive as we ended up with two club teams in the final in the shape of local rivals Austin Stacks, the eventual winners, and Kerins O’Rahillys.

This year the county board has decided – because of the introduction of the split season – to go full circle in relation to the county championship format and introduce a four-team round robin group stage, giving each team at least three games. This will mostly certainly suit some of the stronger district teams, giving them time to get used of training and playing together before they will reach the business end of championship.

The difference in the strength of some of the divisional teams is still a major issue that has to be dealt with in the Kerry county championship. Take East Kerry, for example. They will enter this year’s championship as big favourites to regain the title after being caught at the first hurdle against a seasoned Austin Stacks outfit last year. They have 10 clubs at their disposal, five of these competing at intermediate level in the club championship. And that’s before you add in Kerry stars like the two Cliffords!

It makes for huge competition to make the East Kerry panel alone and the belief that there is a great chance of winning a county title drives players on regarding dedication, attitude and aptitude to the cause.

In comparison, I will use our two districts out in North Kerry, Shannon Rangers and Feale Rangers. For the last 15 years I have thrown my lot in with Shannon Rangers with little success. We managed to make a county semi-final in 2014 but other than that there hasn’t been too much to write home about. You look at the contrast of clubs at your disposal compared to the likes of East Kerry and it is little wonder why.

Shannon Rangers have Ballydonoghue playing at the intermediate grade, after surviving a relegation play-off to stay up this year; Ballyduff playing in the Junior Premier grade; and the other four clubs plying their trade at Junior level (the old Novice grade). Similarly, Feale Rangers have two clubs playing at Junior Premier level and three at Junior.

There is a clear gulf in class at district level just from that portrayal alone. Is it time to have one North Kerry outfit similar to what they have done at underage level? I was sceptical of the idea due to the amount of clubs but it has worked at juvenile level. Winning a county championship at minor level is huge for North Kerry and bodes well for the future, as well as also contesting the county Under-21 final, eventually being beaten after extra-time.

Similarly West Kerry have only four clubs with one playing at intermediate level in An Ghaeltacht. If An Ghaeltacht were to win that championship this year, it would make it very hard for West Kerry to be competitive next year.

From my own experience the biggest issue is that when players don’t feel like they have a chance of being competitive they won’t buy in and give the commitment that is needed at this level so it’s a double-edged sword, so to speak. There is clearly an underlying issue there and something needs to be done to make every district competitive, but that’s for another day.

Players, of course, are facing into the county championship this year in a year that Kerry have won the All-Ireland. It always tends to bring an extra buzz to the competition knowing that the Sam Maguire is resting in the county. For supporters it is a chance to get out and see their Kerry heroes up close in Kerry’s biggest competition. There is real excitement and interest in the competition to see who is still performing at their very best after a tough but successful campaign has ended with the county.

Similarly, the players themselves will be looking forward to getting going again. No doubt they will have enjoyed themselves over the last few weeks after the victory over Galway, albeit while also throwing their lot in for the club championship at the same time. The county championship will be another step up though in terms of quality and intensity and they will realise that it’s time to tone down the celebrating a bit and get back to business.

For many they will be looking to build on their growing reputations after great seasons in the Kerry jersey. Others will be looking to put in big shifts for their respective divisional or club outfits in order to impress the county management team and put their hands up for selection or more game time next year.

Fringe players see the county championship as their shop window to show what the can do on the biggest stage in Kerry football. They will have being targeting these next three games, at the very least, since the All-Ireland final and see them as a big opportunity to stake their claim. That is a huge positive of the format this year, fellas getting a few opportunities to show what they can do. The straight knock-out championship meant that a player having an off day on a losing team could scupper their chances of making an impression for another year. This way there can’t be too many excuses.

The championship usually alerts the county management to the qualities of a couple of lesser known names too. Hopefully we will get a few players that shine like this year also that may show that they could be a viable option to the county set up. Two names that spring to mind are Dylan Casey and Jack O’Shea from last year’s county champions Austin Stacks. Not too many people would have known too much about them before the championship but plenty were talking about them afterwards.

Both played their way into Kerry’s plan. Jack ended up with an All-Ireland medal while Dylan, who saw some game time during the league, was unlucky to pick up an injury after coming on late in the Munster final and sat out the remainder of the championship. Both though are young and good prospects for the future and that is what the county championship can do. It has the capacity to unearth new talent and open up new possibilities for different players.

As for my own prediction for the championship, I think it is hard to look past East Kerry. The players they have at their disposal, most of whom will have worn the Kerry jersey at one grade or anther, makes them very strong and they will be a tough nut to crack, especially given the fact they are guaranteed three games this year.

Of the other districts I feel Mid Kerry could have a good championship. Their clubs performed well in the club championships. Again a lot will depend on what kind of work they have done together leading into the championship, and if all the players at their disposal put their hands up for selection.

The reigning champions Austin Stacks don’t seem to have the same momentum heading into this campaign as last year. Losing their leader and the experience of Kieran Donaghy is probably a factor in that, but you still wouldn’t write them off. Kerins O’Rahillys have lost a couple key players who have travelled abroad but will still fancy their chances, and you can never write off the likes of Dr Crokes and Dingle. It will make for an entertaining few weeks of football in the county.