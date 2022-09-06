Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

East Kerry get my vote to win County SFC as new format will favour the divisional teams

Shane Enright

East Kerry have ten clubs at their disposal, five of these competing at intermediate level in the club championship. And that’s before you add in Kerry stars like the two Cliffords!’

David Clifford in action for East Kerry during the 2020 County Senior Football Championship Final against Mid Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

David Clifford in action for East Kerry during the 2020 County Senior Football Championship Final against Mid Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

David Clifford in action for East Kerry during the 2020 County Senior Football Championship Final against Mid Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

David Clifford in action for East Kerry during the 2020 County Senior Football Championship Final against Mid Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

It is that time of year again where players and supporters alike can look forward to the beginning of the county senior football championship, albeit this year we have a new format the likes of which hasn’t be used before.

Last year’s county championship most certainly favoured the club teams as the old straight knock-out format was reverted to with no second chance. It didn’t give the divisional teams the chance to build camaraderie and cohesion as a unit. The club players play and train together all year round and have built up that trust in each other over the years. It proved decisive as we ended up with two club teams in the final in the shape of local rivals Austin Stacks, the eventual winners, and Kerins O’Rahillys.

Privacy