East Kerry footballers get back on top with County Championship victory

The East Kerry captain Paul Murphy, left, and Brian Kelly celebrate with the Bishop Moynihan cup after the County Senior Football Championship Final win over Mid Kerry at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Sportsfile

For East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan it was hard keeping us all on the straight and narrow. It wasn’t going to be easy for his East Kerry side, he kept stressing, despite the bookies odds having them almost odds on for the championship.

It wasn’t just the usual manager talk either, the Firies man knew that there was nothing guaranteed for his charges. His worst fears very nearly came to pass in the semi-finals of the Garvey’s County Senior football championship when Dingle could have, and probably should have seen them off.

The second of two semi-finals, was an absolute humdinger. Dingle were four points clear heading into the back stretch and had a chance for goal – saved from Dylan Geaney by Shane Ryan – but East Kerry were back level at the end of regulation time and deep into injury time Paul Murphy scored a screamer of a point from distance to make it a 1-9 to 1-8 victory for the favourites.

The tense nature of that game was in stark contrast with the first semi-final, which less than ten minutes in. Starting with the less exciting of the two a fast-starting Mid Kerry blitzed Feale Rangers early doors and from then on John James Buckley’s men were up against it – 0-4 to 0-0 down before they got their hands on primary possession for the first time.

With that the Rangers were always on the back foot and, while they battled back impressively enough late on with Barry Mahony really coming into the game, they could have few complains as Mid Kerry ran out 0-15 to 0-9 winners.

(In the quarter-finals there were wins for championship surprise package Feale Rangers over the reigning champions Austin Stacks (1-12 to 0-12), for Dingle over Dr Crokes (1-18 to 0-11), for Mid Kerry over Templenoe (0-13 to 0-11), and for East Kerry over Kenmare Shamrocks (0-13 to 1-7).)

Heading into the final there was a sense of East Kerry as favourites, but Mid Kerry with the experience of two years previous were considered to have closed the gap in the meantime. Alas, however, such hopes proved in vain for Peter O’Sullivan’s men.

East Kerry proved in the final worthy of all the pre-match and pre-championship hype. When push came to shove they were out on their own, at least in the final against Mid Kerry.

They were three points to none clear after eight minutes and looked really, really comfortable. Eight missed chances in the first half, however, just about kept Mid Kerry within touching distance at the break, 0-9 to 0-5.

A goal chance for James O’Donoghue, plus a couple of points from David Clifford, reaffirmed East Kerry’s superiority and when David Clifford stepped up to score the decisive goal on the three quarter mark, nobody would have been much surprised.

The nine-point margin at the finish – 1-16 to 0-10 – a fair reflection of East Kerry’s dominance of the final. Back on top again after last year’s hiccup, Jerry O’Sullivan and his men don’t look like they’re going anywhere anytime soon.

“At the start of the year, this is where you want to be, just to give yourself the chance of winning a county final. And it was absolutely fantastic out there, and I think we saved our best for last,” O’Sullivan said.

Paul Nagle retires from the World Rally Championship

To everything there is a season, to everything there must come an end, and so it was in October of this year that one of the finest and most high-profile Kerry sports people we’ve seen, called to an end his career at the top level of international motorsport as Aghadoe native Paul Nagle called time on his career in the World Rally Championship.

Nagle, who scored five wins on the World Rally championship across 2015, 2016 and 2017 alongside Tyrone man Kris Meeke at Citroen, and eighteen WRC podiums in all was widely respected across the international rallying community. After splitting from Meeke at the end of their time with Citroen, he forged a new partnership with Waterford’s Craig Breen – the duo going on to podium for both Hyundai and M-Sport Ford over the last two seasons.

“The time is right,” Nagle said in announcing his retirement, which included one last round at the Rally de Catalunya at the end of the month.

“I have thought about it long and hard, I just know it’s time to go. It has been a huge privilege, the highs outweigh the lows and I have been very lucky to get where I am. I have to give a special mention to Kris Meeke and Craig Breen who shared that journey with me.

“It’s has been one hell of a rollercoaster and the memories and friends I made will last a life time.

“Big thank you to everyone who followed us around the world over the last 20 years. To my family and friends and especially my wife Cathy, thank you for being there for all of it, in the good days and bad. Ye always had my back.”

There were emotional scenes at the end of his final rally in Spain as friends, family and colleagues from the world of motorsport wished him well.

The Killarney man also made clear that while he was retiring from the World Rally Championship, he wasn’t retiring from rallying and that he hoped to continue his successful partnership with Breen on one-off events such as the rally of the lakes where possible.

Sidelines

A 12-week ban was handed out to a GAA coach who was alleged to have verbally abused a referee at an Under 11 Go-Games hurling game in September. Kerry GAA referees chief Mark Griffin, meanwhile, outlined plans for County Board officials to consult with all the clubs in the county with the aim of coming to a greater understanding between referees and those who play with and coach teams.

Glenbeigh handballer John Joe Quirke won two European gold medals on the European One Wall Handball Tour this month.

Southern Gaels retained their Ladies County Senior Football Championship title this month in the most dramatic of circumstances, relying on a sudden-death free kick shoot-out to see off Finuge / St Senans in the final in Fitzgerald Stadium. The game had finished level on 2-14 a piece before the Gaels won the shoot-out 4-3.

In the County Ladies Intermediate Final Dr Crokes saw off fellow East Kerry side Scartaglen 1-10 to 1-6, again in Fitzgerald Stadium. In the Junior A Final another East Kerry side triumphed with Firies seeing off Cromane 3-8 to 0-11 in Austin Stack Park. In the Junior B final Ballymacelligott saw off Fossa 2-7 to 1-7, while in the C final Glenflesk came back from eight points down to see off Rathmore B 3-7 to 1-12.

Killarney Celtic advanced to the semi-finals of the Keane’s Jewelers Munster Champions Trophy with a five-nil victory on the road to Kilavilla FC of Tipperary.

At the October meeting of the County Board, delegated expressed strong support for the minor grade to return immediately to Under 18 from Under 17.

Austin Stacks manager Wayne Qullinan was appointed as the new manager of the Kerry minor footballers. Qullinan who led Austin Stacks to a famous county title in 2021 was a popular choice for the role.

Cillard saw off Causeway 2-5 to 1-4 in the County Junior Camogie Final.

Listowel Emmets man Brian Scanlon was appointed the new manager of the MTU, Kerry footballers replacing the out-going Aidan O’Mahony for the Sigerson Cup, while Kilmoyley man James McCarthy assumed the reins with the hurlers for the Ryan Cup.

In the Munster ladies club championships Firies got off to a strong start seeing off Castlecastle 2-17 to 0-3, before going down to a 4-11 to 0-8 defeat to Limerick’s Oola in the semi-final. Dr Crokes bowed out at intermediate level to Limerick’s Monagea 4-8 to 1-11. In the Senior B championship Finuge/St Senans went down to a 1-9 to 1-7 defeat at the hands of Clonmel Commercials in Lixnaw, while in Senior A Waterford’s Ballmacarbry easily despatched Southern Gaels 3-9 to 0-7.

There were titles for Shona Heaslip and Eddie O’Connor at the county cross-country championships. An Riocht’s Heaslip retained the Nora Brosnan Cup, while Lios Tuathail’s O’Connor claimed the Don O’Connell Cup.

Former Lios Póil senior football manager, the legendary Eugene Devane who led the club to eight West Kerry SFC titles including six in-a-row, passed away this month leading to rich tributes to his legacy.

Austin Stacks were relegated from the senior grade in Kerry football for the first ever time. Wayne Quillinan’s charges suffered a 3-11 to 1-15 defeat at the hands of Kenmare Shamrocks.

“Heartbreaking isn’t even the word,” a devastated Rockies boss said after the game. “That group inside there, I’m just telling you, is going to bounce back because the talent is there.”

Austin Stacks’ cross town rivals Kerins O’Rahillys claimed the Senior club title after a final victory over Templenoe. Strand Road were marginal underdogs for the game, but battled gamely to a one-point victory over the favourites, 0-15 to 0-14.

“We weren’t letting this one go, and the agony of last year [then they missed out in the county final] probably helped to get us over the line there,” O’Rahillys boss William Harmon said after the game.

Kilgarvan claimed the County Novice Football Championship title with a comfortable 2-15 to 1-9 victory over Beale in Listry.

Milltown co-driver Ger Conway finished in top spot in the Banna Beach Resort Winter Rally alongside his pilot Richard Moffatt of Monaghan.

In the semi-final of the Junior Football Championship Cordal saw off Tarbert in Duagh, 0-12 to 0-7.

St Brendans College, Killarney claimed the O’Sullivan Cup title from Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee 2-8 to 0-6, while St Pats, Castleisland took the Moynihan Cup crown from St Michaels College, Listowel 1-13 to 0-8.

Warm tributes were paid to Pádraig Harnett who passed away this month in hospital following an operation. Harnett was well-known across the county as a sports journalist, as PRO for the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League, as a former chairperson of Killarney Celtic FC, and as a member of the FAI’s General Assembley.

Kerry claimed seven GAA All Star awards – Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, Gavin White, Tadhg Morley, Seán O’Shea, Paudie Clifford and David Clifford – with David Clifford picking up the Footballer of the Year accolade.