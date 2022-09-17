East Kerry call on David Clifford to help them dig out uneasy win against stubborn Spa in Group 2 derby

David Clifford of East Kerry in action against Dan O'Donoghue of Spa during the County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 2 game in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 2 ROUND 2

East Kerry 0-14

Spa 0-9

East Kerry picked up their second win of the County Senior Football Championship group stage on Saturday evening, defeating Spa in Fitzgerald Stadium to put one foot in the quarter-finals of the competition they last won in 2020. Of course, that back to back Championship winning side of 2019 and 2020 contained their opponents in this game, Spa, so there were plenty of former team mates going toe to toe throughout the field, although Legion have joined the East Kerry ranks since their fellow Killarney club Spa gained Senior status.

There were three points separating the sides at the break for two primary reasons – the wasteful kicking by East Kerry and James Devane’s heroics. The Spa goalkeeper made three point blank saves in the opening quarter to deny Shane Ryan, Ruairí Murphy and Paudie Clifford from rippling the net.

After a couple of early East Kerry wides, Ruairí Murphy opened the scoring for the divisional side, but it was cancelled out by Evan Cronin with a free. After James Devane had twice denied East Kerry with saves, Spa had a goal chance of their own, although Marc Kelliher made up for a wayward kickout by saving excellently from Evan Cronin.

A pointed mark by Brendan O’Keeffe put East Kerry ahead before Paudie Clifford had a shot saved from point blank range by James Devane, but Shane Ryan pointed a free to give East Kerry the lead by 0-3 to 0-1 with fifteen minutes played.

Evan Cronin halved the deficit with a pointed free but East Kerry began to apply pressure, and James O’Donoghue (two, one free) and Ronan Buckley all pointed to extend their lead to four. A late pointed free by Mike Foley saw three between the sides at the break, East Kerry 0-6, Spa 0-3.

The second half provided some more output in terms of scores. Early points were traded between Spa’s Evan Cronin (free) and Ronan Buckley, before half time substitute Niall Donoghue came up field to increase the East Kerry lead to four again.

Evan Cronin pointed another free before Liam Kearney forced an excellent save from Marc Kelliher to deny a goal. Kelliher was called into action again to deny David Spillane, although the forward’s shot was deflected over the bar for a point – Spa’s first from play.

Pa Warren got on the score sheet for East Kerry before David Clifford, introduced minutes earlier, scored two spectacular points – one with either foot – to give East Kerry the lead by 0-11 to 0-6 with fifteen minutes to play.

Spa were looking to counter-attack with every opportunity, and David Spillane was presented with another a gilt-edged chance strike the net. However, he was unable to hit the target and East Kerry’s cushion remained intact.

Shane Ryan added another point for East Kerry but scores dried up in the middle portion of the second half until Cian Tobin pointed one back for Spa in the 54th minute. Eoin Cronin and Mike O’Donoghue reduced the deficit to three with a couple of minutes to play, and David Spillane saw another goal chance – one that would have levelled the game – go agonisingly wide. However, East Kerry’s mercurial marksmen stepped up to secure the win as David Clifford and James O’Donoghue added to their tallies before the final whistle.

The game finished on somewhat of a sour note as tempers got heated in injury time. Firstly, Dara Moynihan was issued a straight red card for what looked to be dissent towards the linesman; Moynihan was already sitting in the dugout at the time, having been withdrawn earlier in the game with an injury.

There was time for another sending off as James O’Donoghue received his marching orders for an elbow that connected with the head of Evan Cronin.

The win was both the second win in the group for East Kerry and second loss for Spa. Depending on the result of Sunday’s game between Kerins O’Rahillys and Dingle, East Kerry may qualify for the quarter-finals with a game to spare. Spa’s chances of progression to the knockout stages are pretty unlikely, on the other hand.

Dingle host East Kerry in Round 3 of the County Championship, while Spa host Kerins O’Rahillys.

EAST KERRY: Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk), Pa Warren 0-1 (Gneeveguilla), Jack Sherwood (Firies), Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion), Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk), Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion), Ronan Buckley 0-2 (Listry), Ruairí Murphy 0-1 (Listry), Paudie Clifford (Fossa), Patrick D’Arcy (Glenflesk), Brendan O’Keeffe 0-1 (m) (Rathmore), Shane Ryan 0-2 (1f) (Rathmore), James O’Donoghue 0-3 (1f) (Killarney Legion). Subs: Niall Donohue 0-1 (Firies) for Gammell, David Clifford 0-3 (Fossa) for O’Keeffe, Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) for Lyne, Padraig Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for D’Arcy.

SPA: James Devane, Eric O’Donoghue, Eoin Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch, Shane Lynch, Shane Cronin, Gary Vaughan, Liam Kearney, Ciarán Spillane, Ryan Carroll, Evan Cronin 0-4 (4f), Dara Moynihan, Mike O’Donoghue 0-1, Mike Foley 0-1 (f), David Spillane 0-1. Subs: Cian Tobin 0-1 for Moynihan, Eoghan Cronin 0-1.

REFEREE: Peter Curtin (Brosna)