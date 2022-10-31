East Kerry boss Jerry O’Sullivan delighted job is done after tricky campaign

Despite the general feeling that reverberated around the county before the championship started, lifting the Bishop Moynihan Cup in any given season is never a walk in the park. East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan knows that only too well.

As he savoured Sunday’s, in the end, convincing victory over Mid Kerry, to lift the title for the third time in four years, the Firies man only had to look back at his side’s previous two matches in the competition to realise that they were damn close to coming a cropper.

Indeed, it was probably the way that Kenmare Shamrocks and Dingle pushed the star-studded divisional side to the very limit, which was the catalyst for East Kerry to save their best performance in this year’s competition for the biggest game of all. They were, most certainly, battle-hardened.

“At the start of the year, this is where you want to be, just to give yourself the chance of winning a county final. And it was absolutely fantastic out there, and I think we saved our best for last. I don’t know if they were scares, as opposed to the fact that we weren’t let play. We analysed those games, and Kenmare were very strong defensively, and strong in the tackle, and Dingle the same,” he said.

“We got a bit of joy today, because I suppose we put massive pressure on around the middle of the field, and we were winning kick-outs and stuff, and that was our platform. I always talk about not being disrespectful to other teams in the championship, and we could very easily have got turned over at the quarter-final or semi-final stage, and I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you.

“I think today the shackles were off, it’s a one-off game, and the boys really upped it today. Conditions for the last two games were terrible, it was not conducive to playing good football. I think Paudie [Clifford] played one ball there today into David [Clifford], it was a floating pass, you wouldn’t do that when the wind and rain are there.

“We missed enough in the first half, and I think we lost the turnover battle in the first half, but we got them in at half-time, and they had the answers to what we were asking them.

"They knew damn well that they hadn’t performed up to their high standards. In the third quarter, they came out after half-time, and we got enough ahead of them then to be comfortable in the last ten minutes.”

It certainly helps having the afore-mentioned David Clifford in your side, and the Fossa magician gave yet another exhibition of his attacking artistry on the day. Shooting 1-9, including 1-6 from play, less than 48 hours after being crowned Footballer-of-the-Year in Dublin, says it all really.

“David got a point from a free against Dingle, but if you sat down and analysed that game, what he did off the ball, and the scores that he set up, it’s not all about scoring. You have to hand it to the boys who gave him the passes today,” added O’Sullivan.

“He’s an excellent finisher, there’s no doubt about that. He’s a one-in-a-generation player, he’s absolutely fantastic, he’s a great guy to be around. I’m sure though, if you talk to David, he’ll say that only for the supply of ball coming into him, he wouldn’t be able to finish it off.

“He probably had to go up there Friday morning or Thursday night, back down Saturday preparing for a county final, Paudie and Shane Ryan as well. There’s great credit due to those fellas, they’re only young at the end of the day.

"You’re up there at a banquet, and to be disciplined enough to say to yourself that there’s a county final on Sunday, and then they are all back with their clubs next weekend.”

After a six-game campaign, the East Kerry manager is looking forward to a break, and some family time, after what has been a hectic schedule. Yet, with silverware now back on the table, the next few weeks are going to be very satisfying for him, and all his management team.

“I need to spend a bit of time with the family. Suzanne was kind of giving out to me that she hasn’t seen me for the last three or four weeks, and she hasn’t. I’m just going to enjoy tonight, tomorrow, and maybe the day after, and then after that, I’m just going to relax, take it easy for a few weeks, and just see where things go.

“It’s time to just let it sink in, because it’s brilliant, the guys that are with us, Arthur Fitzgerald, Seamus Moynihan, Seánie O’Leary, Éamon Myers, all these guys, it’s a fantastic team to be around. It’s not an individual that’s going to win this, it’s a culmination of everything.

“It’s a tough enough job, contrary to what other people think. Every panel is different, we have 18 changes this year from last year.

"I had a horrible job of making phone calls at the start of August, saying to lads that they weren’t going to be a part of it this year, and that’s not a nice thing to do. Three titles in four years is brilliant though. I’m just delighted that it’s all over, if that makes sense.”