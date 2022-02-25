Dylan Casey to make first senior start after being named at full back to face Monaghan

David Clifford recalled to start at full forward, with Crowley and Brosnan also in starting 15
Dylan Casey has been handed his first start for the Kerry senior football team, with the Austin Stacks’ county championship winning captain named to start at full back against Monaghan on Sunday.
Casey’s inclusion in the starting team is one of four changes to the team that started in last weekend’s win over Donegal in Killarney. Casey comes into the full back line in place of Dan O’Donoghue, who drops out of the starting team for the first time this year, having started at no.2 in Kerry’s first six games of the year.
In the half back line Gavin Crowley comes in at no.5 as a direct replacement for Paul Murphy.
There are also two changes in the forward line with David Clifford recalled to the full forward position, and Tony Brosnan also coming in to start alongside the Clifford brothers on the inside line of attack. Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane are the two forwards to drop out of the starting fifteen.
O’Donoghue, Geaney and Spillane are all named among the substitutes but Murphy is not listed in the match-day squad.
Goalkeeper Shane Ryan retains his place ahead of Shane Murphy, while the management have retained Na Gaeil club mates Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield.
Sunday’s game against Monaghan goes ahead at Grattan Park, Inniskeen at 2pm, with Kerry looking to consolidate their place at the top of Division 1. The Kingdom are currently ahead of Armagh and Mayo with a better scoring difference, with all three counties having picked up five league points from a possible six.
Kerry team to play Monaghan
1 Shane Ryan – Rathmore
2 Dylan Casey – Austin Stacks
3 Jason Foley – Ballydonoghue
4 Tom O’Sullivan – Dingle
5 Gavin Crowley – Templenoe
6 Tadhg Morley – Templenoe
7 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch – An Ghaeltacht
8 Diarmuid O’Connor – Na Gaeil
9 Jack Barry – Na Gaeil
10 Dara Moynihan – Spa, Killarney
11 Seán O’Shea – Kenmare Shamrocks
12 Adrian Spillane – Templenoe
13 Tony Brosnan – Dr Crokes
14 David Clifford – Fossa
15 Paudie Clifford – Fossa
Substitutes
16 Shane Murphy – Dr Crokes
17 Paul Geaney – Dingle
18 Dan O-Donoghue – Spa, Killarney
19 Killian Spillane – Templenoe
20 Stephen O’Brien – Kenmare Shamrocks
21 Graham O’Sullivan – Piarsaigh na Dromoda
22 Jack Savage – Kerins O’Rahillys
23 Micheál Burns – Dr Crokes
24 Greg Horan – Austin Stacks
25 Darragh Roche – Glenflesk
26 Pa Warren – Gneeveguilla