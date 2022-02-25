Dylan Casey to make first senior start after being named at full back to face Monaghan

Dylan Casey, pictured in action against Cork during the 2020 Munster U-20 Championship Final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, will make his first start for the Kerry senior team this Sunday. Photo by Sportsfile

Dylan Casey has been handed his first start for the Kerry senior football team, with the Austin Stacks’ county championship winning captain named to start at full back against Monaghan on Sunday.

Casey’s inclusion in the starting team is one of four changes to the team that started in last weekend’s win over Donegal in Killarney. Casey comes into the full back line in place of Dan O’Donoghue, who drops out of the starting team for the first time this year, having started at no.2 in Kerry’s first six games of the year.

In the half back line Gavin Crowley comes in at no.5 as a direct replacement for Paul Murphy.

There are also two changes in the forward line with David Clifford recalled to the full forward position, and Tony Brosnan also coming in to start alongside the Clifford brothers on the inside line of attack. Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane are the two forwards to drop out of the starting fifteen.

O’Donoghue, Geaney and Spillane are all named among the substitutes but Murphy is not listed in the match-day squad.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan retains his place ahead of Shane Murphy, while the management have retained Na Gaeil club mates Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield.

Sunday’s game against Monaghan goes ahead at Grattan Park, Inniskeen at 2pm, with Kerry looking to consolidate their place at the top of Division 1. The Kingdom are currently ahead of Armagh and Mayo with a better scoring difference, with all three counties having picked up five league points from a possible six.

Kerry team to play Monaghan

1 Shane Ryan – Rathmore

2 Dylan Casey – Austin Stacks

3 Jason Foley – Ballydonoghue

4 Tom O’Sullivan – Dingle

5 Gavin Crowley – Templenoe

6 Tadhg Morley – Templenoe

7 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch – An Ghaeltacht

8 Diarmuid O’Connor – Na Gaeil

9 Jack Barry – Na Gaeil

10 Dara Moynihan – Spa, Killarney

11 Seán O’Shea – Kenmare Shamrocks

12 Adrian Spillane – Templenoe

13 Tony Brosnan – Dr Crokes

14 David Clifford – Fossa

15 Paudie Clifford – Fossa

Substitutes

16 Shane Murphy – Dr Crokes

17 Paul Geaney – Dingle

18 Dan O-Donoghue – Spa, Killarney

19 Killian Spillane – Templenoe

20 Stephen O’Brien – Kenmare Shamrocks

21 Graham O’Sullivan – Piarsaigh na Dromoda

22 Jack Savage – Kerins O’Rahillys

23 Micheál Burns – Dr Crokes

24 Greg Horan – Austin Stacks

25 Darragh Roche – Glenflesk

26 Pa Warren – Gneeveguilla