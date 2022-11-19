Dromid Pearses win rare but welcome South Kerry SFC title after beating Skellig Rangers in awful conditions

SOUTH KERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Dromid Pearses 2-7

Skellig Rangers 0-7

Dromid Pearses regained the Jack Murphy Cup on Saturday afternoon, defeating Skellig Rangers of Portmagee in the South Kerry Senior Championship Final. It was the first title win since 2019 for Dromid, but only the third time in the club’s history that they lifted the South Kerry cup.

Skellig Rangers were contesting their first Final since 2015, and had great hopes of the winning their first title since 2006, having won it only four times previously themselves.

Although Skellig Rangers opened the scoring with a pointed free through Darragh O’Sullivan after just ninety seconds, it would prove to be their only score of the half as the men playing in their fifth consecutive final flexed their collective muscles. Dromid Pearses – playing with the aid of a strong wind – were soon in control of the game. Niall O’Shea had missed his opening dead ball opportunity but made up for it by slotting two frees from close range to take the lead.

The playing surface in Waterville would rival anything in the county, but even the excellent drainage system in place by the host club was unable to deal with the level of rainfall that hit South Kerry in the early afternoon.

The first talking point of the game occurred in the 12th minute, as Dromid were awarded a penalty when Jim Lynch was adjudged to be fouled in the square as the ball got stuck in a puddle of water. Niall O’Shea made no mistake with the spot kick, and blasted the ball to the net past Padraig O’Sullivan in the Skellig Rangers goal to leave Dromid Pearses leading by 1-2 to 0-1 ahead with fifteen minutes played.

The score of the game came through Dromid Pearses wing back Padraig Jackie O’Sullivan who split the posts with an outside of the boot kick from 45 metres out. Dromid were now making use of the wind – and rain – at their backs as Jim Lynch was spending most of his time at the edge of the square. Lynch led his team’s next attack as he fed Paul O’Connor who in turn found Niall O’Shea at the far post who knocked the ball to the net for his and his team’s second goal.

Niall O’Shea added a pointed free late in the first half to see Dromid take a commanding eight point lead into the shelter of the dressing rooms at the break; Dromid Pearses 2-3, Skellig Rangers 0-1.

The half time break saw the sun break out and the gale force breeze die down to a mere murmur. Skellig Rangers needed a strong start at the beginning of the second half, but it was Dromid Pearses who struck first as Niall O’Shea added another pointed free to increase the deficit between the sides.

Skellig Rangers had a mountain to climb, but finally found some momentum, beginning with two well taken points from their captain Ciarán Keating. His brother Diarmuid added another for Rangers to leave six points separating the sides with a quarter of the game to play.

Niall O’Shea added yet another pointed free to end the scoreless run for the leaders, but Darragh O’Sullivan pointed two frees to bring the Portmagee side within two scores.

Dromid Pearses were not to be denied their third South Kerry crown on the day though. Niall O’Shea added a point from play and, after Fionán O’Sullivan had scored one back for Skellig Rangers, the inside forward slotting over a 13-metre free with the last kick of the game, the final whistle was blown to cue jubilant scenes by all dressed in maroon and white.

Skellig Rangers produced little in terms of the goal chances that they so badly needed in the second half, although veteran Aidan ‘Dash’ O’Sullivan provided great leadership to a young Portmagee side.

Dromid controlled the game once they netted their first goal. Kevin Sheehan put in a huge effort at wing forward, while county man Graham O’Sullivan provided great leadership at the back

With a tally of 2-6 of his team’s total of 2-7, Niall O’Shea was an easy choice for the official Man of the Match award sponsored by Fogarty’s Centra Waterville, while Dromid Pearses captain Dylan O’Donoghue accepted the Jack Murphy Cup on behalf of his team.

DROMID PEARSES: Donal O’Sullivan, Shane O’Connor, Kevin O’Shea, Michael Curran, Kealan Farley, Graham O’Sullivan, Padraig Jackie O’Sullivan 0-1, Dominic O’Sullivan, Jim Lynch, Dylan O’Donoghue, Niall O’Connor, Kevin Sheehan, Gearóid O’Sullivan, Niall O’Shea 2-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5f), Paul O’Connor. Sub: Tomás Curran.

SKELLIG RANGERS: Padraig O’Sullivan, Gerard O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Shea, Adam Kennedy, Seán Kennedy, Aidan O’Sullivan, Brendan Murphy, John Murphy, Martin O’Sullivan, Michael O’Sullivan, Ciarán Keating 0-2, Seamus O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f), Diarmuid Keating 0-1, Fionán O’Sullivan 0-1. Subs: Stephen O’Sullivan, Mike Keating, Brian Murphy

REFEREE: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)