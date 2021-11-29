Dr Dave Geaney after Desmonds triumph: ‘Sure I love it and I know nothing else’

The joys of victory: the Castleisland Desmonds panel and kitman Gerdie Murphy celebrating with the Eamon O'Donoghue Memorial Cup after their 2020 North Kerry Football Championship final win over Ballydonoghue at Páirc Na Féile in Brosna on Sunday Photo by John Reidy

There are few men more associated with Gaelic football in the town of Castleisland than Dr Dave Geaney. There are few men who’ve given more of their life the ancient art and few men who’ve given more of their life to his beloved Desmonds.

He’s still giving now all these years later, a vital part of the Castleisland Desmonds management team as they claimed their fifth ever North Kerry Senior Football Championship title with victory over Ballydonoghue on Sunday afternoon in Brosna.

For Dr Dave there was nowhere else he would rather have been.

“Sure, I love it and I know nothing else,” he said after the game.

"I think that the best days of these lads [his players] are ahead of them because they are a young team and they are anxious to do well and keep winning. There is a bond and team spirit there so I think they can only improve.”

It was certainly a game to remember from the Desmonds’ perspective. They were very good all though, if a little wasteful early on.

“I thought we were on top for most of the game,” Geaney concurred.

"We were a bit wasteful in the first half and let some chances of goals slip. I thought we should have taken those chances, but we kept plugging away was the main thing.

"I thought we kept going until we got on top on the scoreboard so it was a great win in the finish.”

The foundation of this win was as much in defence as attack.

“I thought our backs played very well and they denied Ballydonoghue space and so they did not score for long periods during the second and third quarters.

"I felt our full-back line were very good and if you took the goal out of it, they conceded very little while the game was in the melting pot.

“Ballydonoghue have a dangerous full-forward line and that is what we were afraid of today, but our lads did very well and kept the score down.”

After a disappointing defeat to Na Gaeil in the Intermediate championship semi-final, Sunday's result is just the fillip the club needed.

“It was easy enough to keep the lads going because they are young and they love training, They are a very committed bunch and they train hard and they work hard. It was the boys themselves who did it so fair play to them,” Dr Dave noted.

“I think that the pandemic was a great help to us as the lads were working from home and they drove each other on and trained hard. They like winning silverware and when given a chance, this group of lads are hungry for success."