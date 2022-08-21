Dr Crokes win not enough for semi-final spot as club and county champions Austin Stacks now in relegation trouble

Michael Burns of Dr Crokes is fouled by Joseph O'Connor of Austin Stacks in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Group B Round 3 game in Lewis Road on Sunday. Photo byTatyana McGough

Dr Crokes goal scorer Tony Brosnan in action against Colin Griffin of Austin Stacks in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Group B Round 3 game in Lewis Road on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

COUNTY SENIOR CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP B ROUND 3

Dr Crokes 1-13

Austin Stacks 0-11

In the end it was all for nothing. Dr Crokes did what they needed to do to give themselves a chance to get back into the conversation about reaching the semi-finals, but a draw between Kerins O’Rahillys and Templenoe a half an hour up the road in Tralee rendered everything that happened in Killarney meaningless.

Well, not quite. O’Rahillys and Templenoe go into the semi-final draw later this evening, but Dr Crokes victory over Austin Stacks by a fully deserved five points hauls them into third place in the Group B and leave the Rockies – the champions of this competition for the last three years – bottom of the group and facing the possibility of a relegation play-off to save their senior status.

Such is the entwined relationship between the county senior football championship and this, its senior club championship cousin, that unless one or both of Stacks or Kenmare Shamrocks reach the county SFC final, they will face each other in a relegation final, the loser of which will lose their senior status and play intermediate championship football next year.

Whatever outcome awaits down the road in that respect, Stacks can have few complaints on how this contest played out, as they were generally out-thought and out-fought by a Dr Crokes team that had Micheal Burns and Tony Brosnan in scintillating form.

Burns kicked four points from play in the first half, all of which had class stamped on them, while his Kerry team mate Brosnan pitched in for 1-5 in all; three points from play and the goal from the penalty spot after Burns was upended by Jack O’Shea in the 45th minute.

The home side were leading by just two at that stage, 0-1o to 0-8, with Stacks keeping them honest with some gritty play themselves, but Brosnan’s sweetly placed penalty low to Wayne Guthrie’s right hand side put Crokes five ahead and they never looked troubled after that.

Sean Quilter had kicked Stacks into the lead after just 20 seconds, and points from David Mannix and then Michael O’Donnell had the Tralee club and champions three ahead.

Cian McMahon opened Crokes’ account in the eighth minutes and then Burns nailed three fantastic points in four minutes to put the home side ahead.

Joe O’Connor was trying hard to give Stacks possession and momentum around the middle for Stacks, but Mark O’Shea was just as effective for Crokes, who had Fionn Fitzgerald bringing calm and purpose to the heart of their defence.

O’Connor kicked a fine score off his left foot to make it 0-4 apiece, but Brosnan converted under strong pressure and then Burns nailed a fine score, also under pressure, after corner backs John Payne and Michael Potts helped set him up. It all added up to a 0-6 to 0-4 lead for Crokes at the interval.

The second half was seconds old when Shane O’Callaghan cut the deficit in half. Brian Looney scored for Crokes; Michael O’Gara replied for Stacks; Brosnan lofted over a beauty for Crokes.

Around the 40th minute Mannix and Brosnan exchanged points frees, then Stacks sub Jordan Kissane and Burns (free) traded scores to leave it 0-10 to 0-8 in Crokes’ favour.

Burns had been heftily fouled for his free by Joe O’Connor, and two minutes later Stacks and Jack O'Shea paid a greater price for another robust foul on the livewire Burns, making the penalty award an easy one for Daniel Clifford on the whistle.

Brosnan stepped up, slid the ball past Guthrie, and when McMahon and then Brosnan then kicked Crokes into a seven-point lead suddenly it was as much about what was happening in Strand Road in Tralee as it was on Lewis Road in Killarney.

Sensing they weren’t going to get out of Killarney with anything, Stacks needed Templenoe to beat their neighbours and hope the maths added up to at least a third place finish in the group. Instead, a late Killian Spillane goal, and an even later Adrian Spillane point rescued a draw for Templenoe and safe passage into the semi-finals with 5 points from three games. O’Rahillys follow them there with 3 points, with Stacks the big loser at the end of it all.

For Dr Crokes they will, understandably, be disappointed not to have lived to fight another day in this competition but they showed more than enough here – from Payne’s urgency, Fitzgerald’s poise, Mark O’Shea’s leadership, and Burns’ and Brosnan’s scoring instincts – to send them to the county championship in confident mood.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy, John Payne, Neil O’Shea, Michael Potts, Mark Cooper, Fionn Fitzgerald, Evan Looney, Mark O’Shea, David Shaw, Cillian O’Regan, Micheál Burns 0-5 (1f), Brian Looney 0-1, Tony Brosnan 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Cian McMahon 0-2, Gavin O’Shea. Subs: Daithí Casey for M Burns (52), Tom Doyle for C McMahon (53), Mikey Casey for G O’Shea (55), Mark Fitzgerald for Brian Looney (58).

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Barry Shanahan, Niall Fitzmaurice, Conor Jordan, Jack O’Shea, Adam Curran, Joe O’Connor 0-1, Michael O’Donnell 0-1, Michael O’Gara 0-1, Shane O’Callaghan 0-1, Armin Heinrich, Sean Quilter 0-1, Gearoid Fitzgerald, David Mannix 0-3 (2f). Subs: Cian Purcell 0-1 for G Fitzgerald (37), Jordan Kissane 0-1 for Adam Curran (42), Paul O’Sullivan for C Jordan (45), Conor Horan 0-1 for S O’Callaghan (52), Eoghan Carroll for A Heinrich (60).

Referee: Daniel Clifford