Dr Crokes win eight awards as All Star team for 2020 O’Donoghue Cup is named

Dan O’Donoghue is named 2020 East Kerry SFC Footballer of the Year, while Dr Crokes’ Evan Looney is named Young Footballer of the Year

The 2020 East Kerry GAA O'Donoghue Cup All Star team was named at a function in the Gleneagle Hotel on Friday night, with the Senior and Young Footballers of the Year also honoured, as well as the East Kerry Board's Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Barry and their Personality of the Year Seamus Healy. The All Star team is pictured along with East Kerry Board officers, including chairman Johnny Brosnan, The Kerryman's General Manager Siobhan Murphy, and Eoin Horan from sponsor The Aquila Club Expand

Close

Paul Brennan

With eight awards, Dr Crokes dominate the delayed but no less anticipated East Kerry Senior Football Championship All Star team for 2020, which was revealed at a gala event in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney last night. The Senior and Young Footballers of the Year for 2020 were also honoured.

Dr O’Donoghue Cup champions Dr Crokes took just over have the All Stars on offer with eight players on the selection, including first time awards for Brendan Falvey, Evan Looney, Mark O’Shea and David Shaw.

