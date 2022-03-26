Dr Crokes win eight awards as All Star team for 2020 O’Donoghue Cup is named

With eight awards, Dr Crokes dominate the delayed but no less anticipated East Kerry Senior Football Championship All Star team for 2020, which was revealed at a gala event in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney last night. The Senior and Young Footballers of the Year for 2020 were also honoured.

Dr O’Donoghue Cup champions Dr Crokes took just over have the All Stars on offer with eight players on the selection, including first time awards for Brendan Falvey, Evan Looney, Mark O’Shea and David Shaw.

Beaten finalists Spa took four awards, while Rathmore had two players on the All Star 15 and the final place going to Glenflesk.

This is the 11th year of the East Kerry All Stars, in association with The Kerryman newspaper and the Aquila Club Leisure Centre in Killarney, and it was honouring the best performances of the 2020 East Kerry SFC. That championship was started in late 2020 but postponed because of the Covid pandemic, and only completed at the end of 2021.

The East Kerry All Stars honour the best individual performances from that year’s O’Donoghue Cup, and is one of the highlights of the East Kerry GAA calendar.

John Payne, Brian Looney, Tony Brosnan and Micheal Burns were the other Dr Crokes players named on the team, with Payne, Looney and Burns all collecting their fourth All Star, while it was a third award for Burns.

In addition to Dan O’Donoghue, Spa’s other awards went to Brian Lynch, Ryan O’Carroll and Mike Foley.

Rathmore’s Paul Murphy has been named on an All Star team for the fifth time, while his club mate Shane Ryan – a former East Kerry Senior and Young Footballer of the Year – collected his third All Star.

The East Kerry GAA Board also named Gneeveguilla club man Johnny Barry as their 2020 Hall of Fame inductee, while Seamus Healy from Glenflesk was named the East Kerry Personality of the Year for 2020.

2020 EAST KERRY SFC ALL STAR TEAM

Goalkeeper: BRENDAN FALVEY (Dr Crokes)

Right Corner Back: JOHN PAYNE (Dr Crokes)

Full Back: DAN O’DONOGHUE (Spa)

Left Full Back: BRIAN LYNCH (Spa)

Left Half Back: EVAN LOONEY (Dr Crokes)

Centre Half Back: PAUL MURPHY (Rathmore)

Right Half Back: RYAN O’CARROLL (Spa)

Midfield: MARK O’SHEA (Dr Crokes)

Midfield: DAVID SHAW (Dr Crokes)

Left Half Forward: MICHEAL BURNS (Dr Crokes)

Centre Half Forward: MIKE FOLEY (Spa)

Right Half Forward: BRIAN LOONEY (Dr Crokes)

Left Full Forward: TONY BROSNAN (Dr Crokes)

Full Forward: DARRAGH ROCHE (Glenflesk)

Right Full Forward: SHANE RYAN (Rathmore)

2020 Senior Player of the Year

Dan O’Donoghue (Spa)

2020 Young Player of the Year

Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)