Dr Crokes win East Kerry SFL title after extra-time win over Kilcummin

EAST KERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 FINAL

Dr Crokes 1-18

Kilcummin 0-15

(after extra-time)

It took 80 minutes of intense action, but Dr Crokes eventually pulled a way to win the 2023 East Kerry Senior League Division 1 Final in front of a captivated crowd at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

Dr Crokes opened the scoring when Brian Looney was left unmarked and found the target with ease. Kilcummin began to settle though with Paul O’Shea prominent in many of their early attacks. Gary O’Leary was their main scoring threat and finished the day with a total of eight points overall. They were conceding too many frees though, and goalkeeper Shane Murphy punished them with two well struck efforts from distance. They responded well from this, with a 5-point run of their own before half time with O’Leary, Eoghan O’Donovan and Mark O’Shea all scoring well worked points, to leave them leading by two at the break.

Points from Kieran Murphy, a super strike from long range, and Danny Cronin helped them increase their lead, but Crokes then took over, as the intensity in the tackle went up markedly. They scored four quick points without reply and looked to have the game won when Chris Doncel fisted in from close range. Kilcummin were not about to give up though, and O’Leary converted two pressurised frees to bring the deficit back to one. After O’Shea’s superb kick out catch, O’Leary was given one more chance to send the game to extra-time. Again, he made no mistake, and another 20 minutes would be needed to get a winner.

Sub Oisin O’Leary put Kilcummin back in front, but this was to be their last score. As the physical effort’s took their toll on both sides, Crokes added seven more points before the end. Doncel’s left foot effort started the run, and Harry Potts fisted effort at the end confirmed victory. Kilcummin had nothing left to give, and Crokes had won the first silverware of the year.

Afterwards the Jimmy Fleming Memorial Cup was presented to Dr Crokes captain Gavin O’Shea by Jimmy’s Grandson Lee Cirillo.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy (0-4), Brian Fitzgerald, Mark Fitzgerald, David Naughton, Jason Keirns, Evan Looney, Terry Sparling, Billy Courtney (0-1), Cillian O’Regan, Chris Doncel (1-2), Gavin O’Shea (0-1), Liam Randles, Mikey Casey (0-1), Brian Looney (0-5), Mark O’Shea (0-3), Harry Potts (0-1), Paudric Looney, Sean Fitzgerald, Alex Hennigan.

KILCUMMIN: Keith O’Leary, James Devane, James O’Leary, Andy Lowin, Sean O’Leary, Chris O’Leary, Donal Maher, Kieran Murphy (0-1), Mark O’Shea (0-1), Phillip O’Leary, Danny Cronin (0-2), Eoghan O’Donovan (0-2), Gary O’Leary (0-8), Noel Duggan, Colm Kelleher, Oisin O’Leary (0-1), Jack Fogarty, Paudie Moynihan, James Williams, Shane McSweeney, Richie O’Connor.