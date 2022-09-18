Dr Crokes through to the quarter-finals after victory over Shannon Rangers

Tony Brosnan of Dr Crokes scoring a goal from play against Shannon Rangers during the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Dr Crokes v Shannon Rangers in Lewis Road on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 1 ROUND 2

Dr Crokes 2-19

Shannon Rangers 1-12

Dr Crokes came into this County Championship with a lot of new blood filling the ranks – they had six championship debutants starting last week.

They are also missing two county stars in Micheál Burns and Gavin White, but last Sunday they showed that they are still very much contenders for the Bishop Moynihan Cup. Shannon Rangers, with the likes of Shane Enright, Kevin Goulding, and Jack Kennelly returning to the starting team, put up a much stronger tests than many people had predicted, but the Crokes passed with flying colours.

The club have always had a talent for unearthing corner forward talent, and young Cian McMahon looks the latest on that list. He forced a great save out of Owen Tydings from the very first attack, fisting for goal after a free dropped short.

A minute later he was on the scoreboard. Shannon Rangers Jack Kennelly was denied by good defending from Neil O'Shea, and Brian Looney quickly doubled Crokes' advantage. Jack Kennelly opened Shannon Rangers' account with a free before Robert Stack kicked over a beautiful equaliser.

A foul on Mark O'Shea saw Tony Brosnan point a free but Cillian Langan replied in kind. Crokes landed a hammer blow, though, and once again it was McMahon, neatly firing to the net. Another foul on the effective Mark O'Shea saw Tony Brosnan notch another free.

Darragh Keane kicked a lovely reply to make it 1-4 to 0-4, but Shannon Rangers were struggling to penetrate a tight Crokes;' defence. Michael Foley did find a gap with a beautiful pass into Jack Kennelly, who pointed the mark.

Tony Brosnan won and slotted another free, but Jack Kennelly replied with a great point from distance. Fionn Fitzgerald burst forward for a Dr. Crokes' score.

Good work by Michael Heaphy saw Darragh Keane bear down on goal, but he delayed the shot a fraction too long as Shane Murphy quickly closed down the angle and it was a free out for over-carrying.

The let-off for the home side came at a cost, though, as Evan Looney departed for ten minutes on a black card. Crokes wisely retained possession until just before the half-time whistle, with John Payne finishing off a very well-worked score. Half-time Dr. Crokes 1-7 Shannon Rangers 0-6.

Tom Doyle stretched the lead from the throw-in. Shannon Rangers had chances, but again just couldn't get the final shot on target. Mark O'Shea made it 1-9 to 0-6 before Michael Heaphy gathered a great ball from Shane Enright to split the posts.

Dr Crokes were beginning to take charge, though. Tony Brosnan won and pointed another free. Dáithí Casey's goal attempt was blocked at the last second.

Tony Brosnan's rebounded '45 fell to McMahon – his volleyed snapshot went over rather than under the bar. Tony Brosnan sliced through and launched a missile at goal...again, it was blocked at the last second. Evan Looney did pick off a point.

Shannon Rangers were under the cosh, but always posed a danger themselves, and a brilliant finish by Andrew Doherty in the 40th minute blew the game wide open again.

However, the riposte was instant and merciless as Dr Crokes swept down s:traight from the kick-out, with Tony Brosnan curling a bullet into the top corner – a really superb shot.

The impressive Robert Stack, tireless all through, won a free converted by Jack Kennelly. Cia McMahon replied after a good pass by Kieran O'Leary with almost his first touch – Dr Crokes' subs were very effective on their introduction. Tom Doyle forced another save out of Owen Tydings, but Tony Brosnan slotted the '45.

Kevin Goulding made a great run, but his pass across the goal was snatched away by an alert David Shaw. Andrew Doherty blasted a goal effort, but it was blocked and instead, Kieran O'Leary won a free converted by Brosnan before adding another from play.

Robert Stack fed Philly Blake for a good point, but there was a growing sense of inevitability about the result now. Dr. Crokes weren't really showing any chink in their armour and the likes of Brosnan and McMahon were always looking dangerous as Tony Brosnan added another point to his tally.

Jason Foley stole upfield for a very good score and Jack Kennelly added another, but Kieran O'Leary had a goal chance cleared off the Shannon Rangers' line. O'Leary and Tom Doyle added Dr. Crokes' final scores while Jack Kennelly added one last free for Shannon Rangers.

The Northern side are out of contention after two defeats, but can bow out with their heads high having defied the odds to put up a very good battle. Dr. Crokes, though, have served notice that they have very real and justified ambitions of recapturing a trophy that they lifted seven times in the past twelve years.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy, John Payne (0-1), Neil O’Shea, Michael Potts, Mark Cooper, Fionn Fitzgerald (0-1), Evan Looney (0-1), Tom Doyle (0-2), David Shaw, Cillian O’Regan, Mark Fitzgerald, Brian Looney (0-1), Tony Brosnan (1-8, 5f, 1’45), Mark O'Shea (0-1), Cian McMahon (1-3) Subs Daithi Casey (for Mark Cooper, 36 mins), Kieran O’Leary 0-1 (for Cillian O’Regan, 43 mins), Liam Randles (for Brian Looney, 48 mins), David Naughton (for Neil O’Shea, 51 mins), Mike Moloney (for Michael Potts, 55 mins)

SHANNON RANGERS: Owen Tydings, Jason Foley (0-1), Kevin Enright, Martin Collins, Danny Wren, Shane Enright, Michael Heaphy (0-1), Michael Foley, Jack O’Sullivan, Cillian Langan (0-1, 1f), Kevin Goulding, Robert Stack (0-1), Andrew Doherty (1-0), Darragh Keane (0-1), Jack Kennelly (0-6, 3f, 1m) Subs: Pádraig Walsh (for Kevin Enright, 18 mins), Philly Blake 0-1 (for Darragh Keane, 41 mins), Adam Segal (for Martin Collins, 41 mins), Ian Mannix (for Andrew Doherty, 53 mins)

REFEREE: John Michael Fitzgerald