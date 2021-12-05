Dr Crokes retain senior status after derby win over 13-man Legion in relegation play-off

COUNTY SFC RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

Dr Crokes 2-18

Legion 1-8

Dr Crokes will continue to play senior championship football next year after comfortably winning this relegation play-off that sends their Killarney rivals down to the Intermediate Championship ranks for 2022.

Given the form of the teams in the senior county championship this year – Crokes missing out on Sunday’s county final after a one-point semi-final loss; Legion well beaten by St Brendans in the quarter-finals – there really only seemed like one result in this derby in Fitzgerald Stadium, and so it came to pass.

If Legion were to shock their more decorated neighbours they would have needed every player on the field until the end, and even then that was a long shot. As it was, they finished the game with 13 players, and the dismissal of two former Kerry players – Jonathan Lyne and James O’Donoghue – in the third quarter simply turned a mountain of a task into an insurmountable one.

Interestingly, Legion struck for the game’s first goal – Conor Keane finishing past Brendan Falvey – in the eighth minute as they led 1-3 to 0-4 at the water break.

Crokes settled and rallied, as they do, and a purple patch of scores late in the half saw them lead 0-11 to 1-5 at half time.

Lyne was dismissed early in the second half before Brian Looney scored Crokes’ first goal, and then O’Donoghue was given his marching orders, as Crokes began to show their superior scoring power.

With gaps appearing in a stretched and deflated Legion side, Tom Doyle scored a second goal for the winners, who – one imagines – never really contemplated losing this one.

Dr Crokes have an East Kerry SFC Final to play next weekend against Spa in another Killarney derby, while Legion consider life in the Intermediate ranks next year, while they will also row in with the East Kerry divisional team for next year’s senior championship.

DR CROKES: B Falvey; J Payne, D Naughton, F Fitzgerald; M Cooper, G White 0-1, E Looney; M O’Shea, J Buckley; G O’Shea 0-2, M Burns 0-3, B Looney 1-1; T Brosnan 0-7 (2f), D Shaw 0-1, K O’Leary. Subs: J Kiely 0-2 for K O’Leary (38), D Casey 0-1 for J Buckley (49), T Doyle 1-0 for G O’Shea (52), M Potts for M Burns (52), M Moloney for D Shaw (55).

KILLARNEY LEGION: B Kelly; D O’Sullivan, D Sheahan, C Gammell 0-1; D Lyne, J Lyne, K Slattery; J O’Neill, C Keane 1-0; E O’Sullivan, C Keane, W Shine; R O’Grady 0-2 (1f), P Lucey, J O’Donoghue 0-5 (2f). Subs: P O’Sullivan for W Shine (38), J O’Sullivan for P Lucey (44), C Davies for D O’Sullivan (44), R Leen for J O’Neill (54), D Sheahan for R O’Grady (59).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)