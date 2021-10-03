Dr Crokes or Legion facing relegation from County Senior Football Championship

Dr Crokes will have to beat fierce Killarney rivals Legion to maintain their senior club status after both Killarney clubs finished bottom of their respective groups in the County Senior Club Championship, thereby facing into a high-stakes derby to determine which one will be relegated to the 2022 Intermediate Championship.

The only way either club can avoid the relegation play-off is by reaching the final of the County Senior Football Championship, which would save them from relegation and send the other club down automatically.

Any interesting tangent is that the relegated club will be able to merge with the East Kerry divisional team for the 2022 county SFC, with East Kerry bidding for a third successive SFC title this year, starting their defence at the end of the month against Austin Stacks.

Dr Crokes find themselves in this predicament after they lost to a Sean O’Shea-inspired Kenmare Shamrocks in Lewis Road on Sunday afternoon by 0-17 to 1-13, which left them bottom of their group after a win over Spa but a loss to Templenoe.

O’Shea scored all but two of Kenmare’s 17 points in a tour de force display, though for long periods it looked as if Crokes would get the result they needed to avoid relegation trouble. The home side led 1-7 to 0-5 at half time, with David Shaw scoring the goal, and despite six converted frees from O’Shea, Dr Crokes still led 1-10 to 0-11 at the second water break.

A couple of black cards halted Crokes momentum, as Kenmare – and O’Shea in particular – kept driving on, and unsurprisingly it was O’Shea who kicked the later winner to send his team into a semi-final against Dingle, while Crokes must beat Legion to avoid losing their senior club status.

The other Senior Club semi-final will be Austin Stacks host Templenoe after the latter secured their place in the last four after a 1-3 to 0-6 draw with Spa. Templenoe led 0-5 to no score at half time as Spa’s senior status looked in serious threat by the recently crowned Intermediate champions fought back, helped by two sendings off for Templenoe in the first seven minutes of the second half.

Spa scored the first three points of the second half before David Spillane’s goal put them 1-3 to 0-5 ahead in the 59th minute. Spa then had a player sent off before Killian Spillane converted a 66th minute free to earn his team a draw and a semi-final against Stacks.

The Senior Club Championship semi-finals, scheduled for next Sunday, are: Austin Stacks v Templenoe in Connolly Park; Kenmare Shamrocks v Dingle in Kenmare.

Meanwhile, the draw for the County Intermediate Football Championship quarter-finals were made on Sunday evening. Rathmore will play neighbours Glenflesk; Na Gaeil take on Ballydonoghue; Castleisland Desmonds face An Ghaeltacht; and Kilcummin face Beaufort.