Dr Crokes’ Munster Championship odyssey is ended early as Monagea hit the Kerry champions with four goals

Amanda Brosnan scored four points for Dr Crokes but the County Intermediate champions came up short against Monagea from Limerick in the Munster Club quarter-final

LGFA MUNSTER CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Dr Crokes 1-11

Monagea 4-8

Monagea’s twin threat of Karen O’Leary and Catriona Davis combined for a total of 3-6 to catapult their team to the Munster Club IFC semi-final despite a very brave effort from a Dr Crokes side who had corner forward Kate Stack in terrific form, finishing with 1-4 to her name.

The winners ability to hit Dr Crokes on the break had a major bearing on the game and as the home side struggled to make any headway against a ruthless and steely Monagea defence, Monagea struck hard on the break with runners coming from left and right in a game plan that’s difficult to counteract.

O’Leary and Davis were picked at centre and full forward respectively but both, and especially O’Leary, wandered to great effect. The performance of Debbie Murphy in the middle of the field was hugely influential also, and the pocket rocket of a midfielder caused serious damage with her driving runs, particularly in the opening part of the game.

The winners made their intentions known after a mere 50 seconds when Murphy had the ball in the back of the net with a daisy cutter after being fed by Davis. Rheanne O’Shea scored a marvellous point for Crokes in reply, but by the 7th minute Monagea struck for goal number two. This time Murphy and O’Leary combined before Ella Whelan put Davis through, and the full forward hit the back of the onion sack with venom.

Amanda Brosnan, who was outstanding for Dr Crokes, scored a neat point and the home side enjoyed a plethora of possession but consistently turned over the ball in good positions. Julie Delaney was then sent to the bin in the 18th minute for a high challenge that was awkward rather than malicious, but Liz Carmody of Monagea also saw yellow in the 27th minute, although both teams coped well when down to 14.

After a lull on the scoreboard there was a flurry of scores before half time with Julie Delaney and Amanda Brosnan doing the damage for Dr Crokes and Debbie Murphy and Catriona Davis scoring for Monagea, who took a 2-4 to 0-4 lead in at the break.

Dr Crokes began the second half with renewed vigour and Kate Stack, Rheanne O’Shea and Stack again from a free hit three great scores to leave them just a single point behind, 0-7 to 2-4. Brosnan, Treasa O’Sullivan, Caolinn O’Donoghue, Rheanne O’Shea and Kayleigh Cronin were driving Dr Crokes forward and they had Monagea on the rack.

Monagea attacked once more and an attempt for a point from Catriona Davis came off the crossbar and Karen O’Leary very gratefully punched the rebound to the net in the 36th minute to undo all of Dr Crokes excellent work.

The winners struck for goal number four in the 44th minute when Monagea hit fast on the break from a long kick out as Dr Crokes pushed up, and the dynamic Karen O’Leary made no mistake to score her second goal of the game and push her side 4-5 to 0-7 ahead.

Dr Crokes tried desperately hard to salvage the contest and when Kate Stack showed mighty opportunism to blast to the net from a self earned free in the 58th minute, the home side found themselves only five behind. Inexperience played a part when two close in frees were squandered in search of goals and it was Davis that finished the affair in the 62nd minute with another point for the west Limerick side.

Dr Crokes can look back on the game with a sense of pride having ran a Monagea team that are favourites to lift the Munster championship so close. With a youthful base to their team, they will learn from the experience and be well able for senior championship level in Kerry next season.

DR CROKES: Jessica Leahy; Lily Foley, Karen O’Leary, Rocha Clifford; Caolinn O’Donoghue, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Brannock; Siobhan Burns, Treasa O’Sullivan, Leah McMahon, Amanda Brosnan 0-4 (1f), Julie Delaney (0-1); Kate Stack 1-4 (0-1f), Rheanne O’Shea (0-2), Seodhna O’Donoghue. Subs: Cara O’Sullivan for S O’Donoghue (27 min), Lara Hoare for J Delaney (41 min), Sinead Oliver for C Brannock (50 min), Katie McCarthy for L McMahon (55 min)

MONAGEA: Aoife Corbett; Roisin Browne, Yvonne Lee, Eimear Bourke; Laura Walsh, Laurie O’Connor, Liz Carmody; Ellie Woulfe, Deborah Murphy (1-1); Amy Curtin, Karen O’Leary (2-1), Ella Whelan; Lily Duggan, Caitriona Davis 1-5 (0-2f), Kate Geary (0-1). Subs: Aisling Corbett for A Curtin (53 min), Grace Lee for L Duggan (45 min)

Referee: AJ Cronin (Cork)

Ladies Munster Club Fixtures

Sunday, October 16

Munster Senior Championship Plate Semi-final

Finuge/St Senans v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) in Lixnaw at 1pm

Sunday, October 23

Munster Senior Championship Semi-final

Southern Gaels v Ballymacarby (Waterford) in Waterville at 1pm

Munster Junior Championship Semi-final

Firies v Oola (Limerick) in Farranfore at 1pm