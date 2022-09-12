Dr Crokes manager confirms Gavin White and Micheal Burns will miss the entire County SFC campaign

Gavin White is rehabbing after knee surgery that will keep the Dr Crokes and Kerry defender sidelined for the next couple of months

Dr Crokes manager Brian McMahon has confirmed that two of his inter-county stars, Gavin White and Micheal Burns, are facing lengthy periods out of action due to injury issues, and they won’t play any part in the club’s bid to regain the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

Speaking after his side’s opening Group 1 county SFC victory over St Kierans in Milltown on Sunday afternoon, McMahon stressed that the priority is to get both players back to full health, with White undergoing a recent knee operation, and Burns picking up a significant back problem.

“Gavin is a massive leader inside in our dressing-room, he’s a massive player for Kerry, so you can imagine how big he is for us as a club. He’s a great guy, the injury was what it was, we all knew that he came off in the All-Ireland final. We just have to get him right, and Gavin’s own health is our priority at the moment,” he said.

“Micheal got a collision in the Austin Stacks game, we thought it was muscular, and to be fair to Jimmy Galvin and the medical team, they flagged it early. So we got him scanned, and it just showed up a fracture in the vertebrae, so that rules him out. Again it’s a serious enough injury, so he needs to be minded. I’m not really too sure how long he will be out, but it’s going to be eight to ten weeks anyway.”

With the absence of two of their best players undoubtedly casting a shadow over their championship preparations, the Dr Crokes bainisteoir was delighted with the way his charges responded first day out, with several newcomers to the first fifteen making big impressions.

“It’s a good start, it was all about a win really. We’re just delighted to get out here, and get a performance out of the boys. I felt in the first half that we moved the ball well, the second half just got a bit sloppy for us, but a win’s a win, and we have to take that. The first goal gave us that little bit of a cushion just to stay ahead,” he added.

“In this club, if you’re good enough, you’re young enough. The lads just need to step up to the plate, they’re all ball players, they all know what we’re about. When they get their chance, they have to take it. It doesn’t matter about age, it’s about doing a job, that’s the way we look at it.”