Dr Crokes manager Brian McMahon says injured Fionn Fitzgerald’s leadership and experience will be a huge loss

Dr Crokes defender Fionn Fitzgerald in action against West Kerry in the 2021 County SFC Group Senior Football Championship in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. The former Kerry footballer will miss Saturday SFC quarter-final against Dingle because of injury

Dr Crokes manager Brian McMahon has admitted that experienced defender Fionn Fitzgerald will be a huge loss for Saturday’s SFC quarter-final against Dingle, after he picked up a knee injury during the side’s final group game against Kenmare Shamrocks.

“Fionn is going for a scan, but it’s not looking good. We’re just hoping that it’s nothing major, but it’s looking like he is out for the rest of the year anyway. It was the knee, there was no contact, which is never a good sign. It was just his own weight, whatever way he twisted the knee, he knew straight away that he was in trouble,” said McMahon.