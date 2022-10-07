Dr Crokes manager Brian McMahon says injured Fionn Fitzgerald’s leadership and experience will be a huge loss

Premium
Dr Crokes manager Brian McMahon has admitted that experienced defender Fionn Fitzgerald will be a huge loss for Saturday’s SFC quarter-final against Dingle, after he picked up a knee injury during the side’s final group game against Kenmare Shamrocks.
“Fionn is going for a scan, but it’s not looking good. We’re just hoping that it’s nothing major, but it’s looking like he is out for the rest of the year anyway. It was the knee, there was no contact, which is never a good sign. It was just his own weight, whatever way he twisted the knee, he knew straight away that he was in trouble,” said McMahon.
“The knee is after blowing out, it’s all swollen, we’ll get the scan next week and we will take it from there. It’s a massive blow, and to be fair to him, he was playing fantastic football. Obviously, we’ve a young group this year, he was one of the mainstays of the group, massive leadership, massive experience, and he was able to back it up with his performances. He’s a huge loss.”
The Dr Crokes boss understands the huge threat posed by Dingle this weekend, but has been pleased by the way his fast-developing youthful squad have stood up to all the tests they have faced in the competition up to now.
“This Dingle team are experienced, they’re on the road now a good few years, they’re hardened, we’ve played them twice this year, we drew with them twice this year, they beat us in extra time in the county league final, so they know what they’re about. It’s a massive test for our guys, a quarter-final in Austin Stack Park, under lights, doesn’t get any bigger or better for us. We’re really looking forward to it.
“They (our youngsters) have no choice! They have to take to it. They’re natural footballers and you’ve just got to put the trust into them. They’re great lads, they’re keen as mustard, they just want to go and play. There will be ups and downs, but they’re the future, so we just got to back them and support them.”