Dr Crokes looking for new senior manager after O’Sullivan steps away after three years

Dr Crokes are looking for a new senior football team manager following the decision of Edmund O’Sullivan not to seek an extension to the three-year term he has already served.

At last night's of Dr Crokes club AGM, chairman Matt O'Neill announced that the football senior management team had stepped down. Eoin Brosnan, Colm Cooper and Jamie Doolan, who worked as selectors with O’Sullivan, have also stepped down.

A Dr Crokes statement confirmed the news: “Edmund O'Sullivan's three-year term as manager had been completed and he has elected not to seek an extension to his term as manager. Matt thanked Edmund for his work and dedication over his three-year term as manager, a year prior to that with Pat O'Shea and prior to that, five years as manager of minor teams. Matt also thanked selectors Eoin Brosnan, Colm Cooper and Jamie Doolan for their significant input to the management of the senior team. The process to appoint a new management team has commenced”

The Kerryman understands that the Dr Crokes’ executive has already started the process of appointing O’Sullivan's successor. With the county league starting in just over six weeks it will be hoped to have an appointment ratified in the next week or two. However, a club source said the priority would be to “make the right appointment over a fast one”.

Dr Crokes failed to win the county SFC title under O’Sullivan’s tenure as manager. As defending champions in 2019 when he took over, they reached the county final that year but lost their title to East Kerry.

In 2020 they were beaten by Mid Kerry in the semi-final of the championship, and again in 2021 they reached the last four of the championship where they lost by one point to Kerins O’Rahillys.

Just as Dr Crokes will play the 2022 season under new management, so too will their Killarney neighbours Legion and Spa.

Last week Legion appointed Kilbrin man Ned English as Stephen Stack’s successor. English has a long and strong record in club management in his native Cork, having been involved with Mallow, Clyda Rovers, Ballydemond and Ilen Rovers over the years. More recently he managed the Duhallow divisional team in the Cork SFC in 2021. It was his second time to manage the divisional team from north Cork.

English also managed Limerick club Drom-Broadford to a county and Munster SFC title in 2008.

Meanwhile, across town, the Spa Killarney senior team will be managed by former Glenbeigh/Glencar footballer Aiden O’Shea.